ksal.com
Shockers Fall at East Carolina, 79-62
GREENVILLE, N.C. – Jane Asinde and Trajata Colbert combined for 37 points, but it wasn’t enough on Sunday, as Wichita State fell at East Carolina, 79-62. East Carolina recorded the regulars season sweep over Wichita State (14-11, 4-8) with its win. Jane Asinde scored a team-high 20 points...
ksal.com
Men’s Indoor Track finishes second at KCACs, Hiser, Lewis and Parker bring home individual awards
WICHITA – It was the best finish ever for the Kansas Wesleyan Men’s Indoor Track team at the KCAC Championships as the Coyotes finished in second place, scoring a team record 123 points as the conference championships wrapped up on Saturday at Wichita State’s Heskett Center. The...
ksal.com
Women’s Indoor Track places sixth at KCAC Championships
WICHITA – Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Indoor Track posted a sixth place finish at the KCAC Indoor Track Championships on Friday and Saturday at the Heskett Center at Wichita State University. There was plenty to celebrate for the Coyotes, who had several top finishes at the championships. The 4x800m...
ksal.com
Shockers Sweep Opening Day to Start 2-0
SAN MARCOS, Texas – Wichita State picked up two wins on opening day of the Texas State Tournament with a 12-1 win over Villanova and a 3-2 victory over Texas State in the finale Friday afternoon. Wichita State (2-0) needed only five innings to dispatch Villanova in game one,...
ksal.com
Southeast of Saline sweeps Minneapolis
Minneapolis was back in action Friday night this time playing host to the Southeast of Saline Trojans who are both ranked in the Class 3A rankings. Minneapolis beat the lady Trojans on their home court in early January by 6 points and it was Southeast of Saline returning the favor on Friday night.
ksal.com
Unique KU Trio to Perform in Lindsborg
A unique musical trio featuring University of Kansas Kansas music department faculty will perform in Lindsborg. Based in the Kansas City area and taking its name from the Indo-Persian word for “new” and the Uzbek word for “music” or “melody,” the NAVO arts organization is focused on the new and the international. Now the new NAVO Trio, featuring two University of Kansas School of Music faculty members and one former member, is looking both forward and backward in time to bring overlooked music by women and nonbinary composers to the light of the concert hall and recordings.
ksal.com
KWU Student to Lead Midwest College Chapter of NAACP
A Kansas Wesleyan University student has been chosen to lead the recently formed Midwest College Chapter of the NAACP. According to KWU, Tyler Boston, a junior in the pre-physical therapy program, will lead the consortium of students from Kansas Wesleyan, Salina Area Technical College, Bethany College, and Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus.
ksal.com
Forgery Suspect Caught on Camera
Police are seeking tips from the public in a forgery case which was caught on camera. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stopper crime of the week. Salina Police say back on Tuesday, January 19th, officers took a report of a subject passing a forged check at Bennington State Bank, 2130 S. Ohio St., Salina. On January 17th a male suspect entered the bank and attempted to pass a check. The teller believed the check was suspicious and after researching the account, it was learned the check was fraudulent. It was later determined the ID the suspect provided to pass the check was also fraudulent.
