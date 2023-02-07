SPOKANE, WA - A Whitman County man has filed a federal negligence and wrongful death lawsuit against a Palouse hospital, one of its clinics, and two of its employees for what he claims was the overprescribing of medication for his wife of nearly 27 years. Susan Cox, who was 54 years old at the time of her death last August, allegedly died after being found unconscious following an overdose. (Read the complaint below)

