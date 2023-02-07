ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

newsnationnow.com

Bryan Kohberger’s termination letter from WSU

(NewsNation) — Idaho killing suspect Bryan Kohberger was allegedly fired from his position as a teaching assistant at Washington State University. Kohberger, 28, a criminal justice graduate student at Washington State University, is accused of killing Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle in their off-campus rental home in Moscow, Idaho, in November 2022.
MOSCOW, ID
103.5 KISSFM

A Third Idaho Bed, Bath and Beyond Location Is Closing for Good

Things keep getting bleaker for what used to be a home goods juggernaut. Just a week after the company announced its latest round of closure, they updated the closure list again. Many analysts believed thought the company was inching toward restructuring its debt through bankruptcy after defaulting on its loans...
BOISE, ID
Big Country News

Lewiston Police Department Among Agencies Across Idaho Conducting Impaired Driving Emphasis Patrols Over Super Bowl Weekend

LEWISTON, ID - With the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles set to kick off the big game Sunday afternoon, the Lewiston Police Department will be stepping up patrols to enforce impaired driving laws. Throughout Super Bowl weekend, law enforcement agencies across Idaho are partnering up to promote safe, sober driving through a high-visibility enforcement campaign.
LEWISTON, ID
Mia Carlson

Federal Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed Against Gritman Medical, Alleges Overprescribing Caused Overdose Death of Woman

SPOKANE, WA - A Whitman County man has filed a federal negligence and wrongful death lawsuit against a Palouse hospital, one of its clinics, and two of its employees for what he claims was the overprescribing of medication for his wife of nearly 27 years. Susan Cox, who was 54 years old at the time of her death last August, allegedly died after being found unconscious following an overdose. (Read the complaint below)
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

2 suspects detained in Kootenai County, shelter-in-place warning lifted

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho – A shelter-in-place warning for Kootenai County residents in the Latour Creek and Buckner Road area was lifted Wednesday afternoon. The warning was issued by Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) after two suspects fled from pursuit by Kootenai County deputies. The details leading up to...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Mia Carlson

BREAKING: Nez Perce County K9 Officer Fired, Files Notice of Tort Claim

LEWISTON, ID - A Nez Perce County Sheriff's K9 Deputy who was fired from the agency in January has filed a tort claim notice against approximately 25 people - including county officials, law enforcement officers (Nez Perce County and Nez Perce Tribal Police), and two Nez Perce Tribal members. A notice must be filed by those wishing to file a claim of damages against any state agency.
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID
thegrowlingwolverine.org

University of Idaho Murder Solved

After the fatal stabbing killing four college students in small college town Moscow, Idaho at 3 a.m. on Nov. 13, the whole country was in a state of fear, grievance, and sorrow for many weeks. Fortunately, on Dec. 30, 2022, Pennsylvania State Police took 28 year old Bryan Christopher Kohberger into custody.
MOSCOW, ID
KLEWTV

The skull and bones found in North Lewiston have been determined to be ancestral remains

A biological anthropologist determined the skull and bones found near a walking path under Memorial Bridge to be ancestral remains. Due to this new revelation, it's now the Nez Perce Tribe's case. Lewiston Police Capt. Jeff Klone explains how this determination changed their investigation. "So, we have several rules we...

