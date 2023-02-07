Read full article on original website
newsnationnow.com
Bryan Kohberger’s termination letter from WSU
(NewsNation) — Idaho killing suspect Bryan Kohberger was allegedly fired from his position as a teaching assistant at Washington State University. Kohberger, 28, a criminal justice graduate student at Washington State University, is accused of killing Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle in their off-campus rental home in Moscow, Idaho, in November 2022.
A Third Idaho Bed, Bath and Beyond Location Is Closing for Good
Things keep getting bleaker for what used to be a home goods juggernaut. Just a week after the company announced its latest round of closure, they updated the closure list again. Many analysts believed thought the company was inching toward restructuring its debt through bankruptcy after defaulting on its loans...
fox29.com
Idaho murders: How does criminology student leave crime scene with blood-dripping knife?
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Idaho student murders suspect may not have forgotten the Ka-Bar knife sheath found in a bed with two of the four victims – it may have been planted there in an effort to mislead investigators, according to a criminal profiler who has been following the case.
Lewiston Police Department Among Agencies Across Idaho Conducting Impaired Driving Emphasis Patrols Over Super Bowl Weekend
LEWISTON, ID - With the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles set to kick off the big game Sunday afternoon, the Lewiston Police Department will be stepping up patrols to enforce impaired driving laws. Throughout Super Bowl weekend, law enforcement agencies across Idaho are partnering up to promote safe, sober driving through a high-visibility enforcement campaign.
Federal Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed Against Gritman Medical, Alleges Overprescribing Caused Overdose Death of Woman
SPOKANE, WA - A Whitman County man has filed a federal negligence and wrongful death lawsuit against a Palouse hospital, one of its clinics, and two of its employees for what he claims was the overprescribing of medication for his wife of nearly 27 years. Susan Cox, who was 54 years old at the time of her death last August, allegedly died after being found unconscious following an overdose. (Read the complaint below)
FOX 28 Spokane
2 suspects detained in Kootenai County, shelter-in-place warning lifted
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho – A shelter-in-place warning for Kootenai County residents in the Latour Creek and Buckner Road area was lifted Wednesday afternoon. The warning was issued by Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) after two suspects fled from pursuit by Kootenai County deputies. The details leading up to...
BREAKING: Nez Perce County K9 Officer Fired, Files Notice of Tort Claim
LEWISTON, ID - A Nez Perce County Sheriff's K9 Deputy who was fired from the agency in January has filed a tort claim notice against approximately 25 people - including county officials, law enforcement officers (Nez Perce County and Nez Perce Tribal Police), and two Nez Perce Tribal members. A notice must be filed by those wishing to file a claim of damages against any state agency.
thegrowlingwolverine.org
University of Idaho Murder Solved
After the fatal stabbing killing four college students in small college town Moscow, Idaho at 3 a.m. on Nov. 13, the whole country was in a state of fear, grievance, and sorrow for many weeks. Fortunately, on Dec. 30, 2022, Pennsylvania State Police took 28 year old Bryan Christopher Kohberger into custody.
FOX 28 Spokane
Shelter-in-place warning issued for Kootenai County residents near Latour Creek, Buckner Road
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho – A shelter-in-place order has been issued by Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) for the area near Latour Creek and Buckner Road while several law enforcement agencies search for two suspects who fled from pursuit on Wednesday. Two suspects were fleeing from Kootenai County deputies...
Orofino Woman Charged with Felony Grand Theft After Allegedly Stealing Funds from Orofino Youth Soccer
OROFINO, ID - Late last week, Orofino Police Department filed felony charges against an Orofino woman who allegedly stole funds from the Orofino Youth Soccer program, an Idaho non-profit corporation. Charges were filed against Cordi L McKinzie Romero, of Orofino, on February 2, 2023, according to the Orofino Police Department....
KLEWTV
The skull and bones found in North Lewiston have been determined to be ancestral remains
A biological anthropologist determined the skull and bones found near a walking path under Memorial Bridge to be ancestral remains. Due to this new revelation, it's now the Nez Perce Tribe's case. Lewiston Police Capt. Jeff Klone explains how this determination changed their investigation. "So, we have several rules we...
q13fox.com
Bryan Kohberger case: Theory Idaho suspect was behind party house noise complaints debunked
MOSCOW, Idaho - Moscow, Idaho, police responded to noise complaints three times at the home where four University of Idaho students were later killed, but incident reports contain no evidence the prime suspect placed the calls as web sleuths have suggested. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old criminology Ph.D. student at nearby...
