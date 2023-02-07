Inspired by the success of the federal Technology Modernization Fund (TMF), states are taking tentative steps toward a similar setup. The TMF, established by Congress in the Modernizing Government Technology Act, is a central fund administered by the General Services Administration that allows agencies to underwrite multiyear modernization projects without dipping into their annual appropriations. The statute also allows agencies to establish their own multiyear funding mechanisms for IT modernization. Under the law, agencies are supposed to pay back TMF awards out of savings realized from IT upgrades in order to maintain the solvency of the fund.

