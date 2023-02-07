ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl

Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
PHOENIX, AZ
New York Post

Tom Brady’s ex, Bridget Moynahan, highlighted in retirement announcement

Tom Brady took a stroll down memory lane on Wednesday after announcing his second NFL retirement, posting a collection of photos taken over the years that included a heartfelt moment with his ex, “Blue Bloods” actress Bridget Moynahan, and their 15-year-old son Jack. In a post shared on his Instagram story, the seven-time Super Bowl champ, 45, can be seen posing beside his eldest child and Moynahan, 51. Brady and Moynahan dated for three years before splitting up in 2006. The quarterback later moved on with supermodel Gisele Bündchen, whom he married in 2009. The couple confirmed their divorce in October after...
Sportscasting

Patrick Mahomes Took Home the NFL MVP and $1.25M, but Suzy Kolber’s 5th-Place Vote Will Warm Your Heart

Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes is officially your 2022 NFL MVP. The award — Mahomes’ second — put the QB in some elite company among NFL legends. Winning also made the signal-caller a cool $1.25 million. However, ESPN’s Suzy Kolber may have had the best MVP vote on her ballot, recognizing someone who was the MVP of the terrifying Damar Hamlin situation.
KANSAS CITY, MO
chatsports.com

Dak Prescott on Kellen Moore leaving the Dallas Cowboys: ‘I’m upset but I’m happy for him’

It has been a few weeks since the Dallas Cowboys moved on from Kellen Moore as their offensive coordinator and in that time a few things have happened. If we go chronologically then first up it was Moore who made a move by becoming the new offensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Chargers. Shortly after the Cowboys filled his post by promoting Brian Schottenheimer to be their new offensive coordinator.
The Comeback

Sean Payton gets brutally honest about Russell Wilson

Denver Broncos franchise quarterback Russell Wilson will not get special treatment under new head coach Sean Payton. Payton previously stated that private position coaches would not be tolerated under his Broncos regime. Wilson famously works with private quarterback guru Jake Heaps. Heaps enjoyed almost unfettered access to the Broncos’ facility under former head coach Nathaniel Read more... The post Sean Payton gets brutally honest about Russell Wilson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
SB Nation

These factors will decide if the Chiefs or Eagles will win Super Bowl LVII

Two of the over-arching themes of the past year of NFL football will meet in Super Bowl LVII. And the clash between the two may very well decide who wins Sunday night. On the one hand, you have perhaps the biggest schematic theme of the 2022 NFL season: The continued reliance on two-deep coverages that we have seen throughout the league. With offenses becoming more explosive — and efficient — in the passing game defenses have turned to more two-deep coverages (Cover 2, Cover 4, Cover 6, or Quarter-Quarter-Half) to slow these down.
KANSAS CITY, MO
SB Nation

Remembering Andy Reid’s one Super Bowl with the Eagles

Andy Reid and the Philadelphia Eagles had finally reached the Super Bowl. After four-straight playoff losses, including three straight in the NFC Championship Game, the Eagles were back in the Super Bowl for the first time since 1981, and for the first time with Reid at the helm. Standing in...
FanSided

Investigation finds Russell Wilson’s charity is embarrassingly inefficient

In the latest attack on the Denver Broncos quarterback, Russell Wilson is under fire for not using his foundation’s funds on charitable activities. Denver Broncos’ Russell Wilson does not, in fact have wolverine’s blood in him. It’s more likely he has Scrooge’s blood based on recent reports that reveal his charity, the “Why Not You Foundation”, has spent just 24.3 cents of every dollar on charitable activities in 2020 and 2021.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Former Patriots All-Pro bashes HC Bill Belichick

Asante Samuel spent the first five seasons of his 11-year NFL career with the New England Patriots, where he was an All-Pro cornerback as part of two Super Bowl championship teams. While Samuel says he learned a lot in New England, he doesn't have fond memories of working under head...
SB Nation

Why Patrick Mahomes fell in the 2017 NFL Draft

Before Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes became a defense-destroying, record-shattering football warlock, he was a three-star QB and the 50th ranked player in the state of Texas coming out of high school. He was seen as a raw prospect, who flashed the tantalizing arm strength and creative ability, yet didn’t do enough within the pocket to be considered one of the top QBs in the class.
SB Nation

Super Bowl 2023: Clyde Edwards-Helaire is inactive for Chiefs vs. Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs have announced their seven inactive players for Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is among them. He was recently reinstated from injured reserve, but he practiced this week. Sunday, though, he is a healthy scratch and the Chiefs’...
KANSAS CITY, MO
SB Nation

6 Eagles players who need dominant Super Bowl performances to beat the Chiefs

The Philadelphia Eagles will be looking to hoist just their second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history this Sunday when they face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. These are the two teams who led their respective conferences for the majority of the 2022 regular season, combining to go 28-6 as the league’s only two teams to win 14 games each.
KANSAS CITY, MO
SB Nation

Chiefs, Eagles took very different financial paths to building Super Bowl rosters

In many ways, Super Bowl LVII will be painted as a David vs. Goliath matchup. At quarterback, we have former and potentially current MVP Patrick Mahomes going to his third Super Bowl and facing Jalen Hurts, who is only in his third season. At head coach, Andy Reid is going to his fourth Super Bowl over 24 years in the NFL against Nick Sirianni, only in his second season of being in charge of the Eagles. And there’s a variety of playoff experience for most players on each respective roster.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

