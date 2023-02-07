Read full article on original website
Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl
Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
Tom Brady’s ex, Bridget Moynahan, highlighted in retirement announcement
Tom Brady took a stroll down memory lane on Wednesday after announcing his second NFL retirement, posting a collection of photos taken over the years that included a heartfelt moment with his ex, “Blue Bloods” actress Bridget Moynahan, and their 15-year-old son Jack. In a post shared on his Instagram story, the seven-time Super Bowl champ, 45, can be seen posing beside his eldest child and Moynahan, 51. Brady and Moynahan dated for three years before splitting up in 2006. The quarterback later moved on with supermodel Gisele Bündchen, whom he married in 2009. The couple confirmed their divorce in October after...
Patrick Mahomes Took Home the NFL MVP and $1.25M, but Suzy Kolber’s 5th-Place Vote Will Warm Your Heart
Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes is officially your 2022 NFL MVP. The award — Mahomes’ second — put the QB in some elite company among NFL legends. Winning also made the signal-caller a cool $1.25 million. However, ESPN’s Suzy Kolber may have had the best MVP vote on her ballot, recognizing someone who was the MVP of the terrifying Damar Hamlin situation.
Gisele Bündchen Reacted To Tom Brady's Announcement That He's Retiring From The NFL Again
"Wishing you only wonderful things."
Dak Prescott on Kellen Moore leaving the Dallas Cowboys: ‘I’m upset but I’m happy for him’
It has been a few weeks since the Dallas Cowboys moved on from Kellen Moore as their offensive coordinator and in that time a few things have happened. If we go chronologically then first up it was Moore who made a move by becoming the new offensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Chargers. Shortly after the Cowboys filled his post by promoting Brian Schottenheimer to be their new offensive coordinator.
New York Jets coach, executive argued Zach Wilson was ‘better’ than Trevor Lawrence before 2021 NFL Draft
Coming off a 2022 season that saw Trevor Lawrence solidify himself as a franchise quarterback, the New York Jets enter
Sean Payton gets brutally honest about Russell Wilson
Denver Broncos franchise quarterback Russell Wilson will not get special treatment under new head coach Sean Payton. Payton previously stated that private position coaches would not be tolerated under his Broncos regime. Wilson famously works with private quarterback guru Jake Heaps. Heaps enjoyed almost unfettered access to the Broncos’ facility under former head coach Nathaniel Read more... The post Sean Payton gets brutally honest about Russell Wilson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes aims to become first player to win MVP, Super Bowl in same season this century
For the second time in his career, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was voted The Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player. Now he'll attempt to add two-time Super Bowl winner to his already prestigious resume on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. For Mahomes to become just the seventh player...
JJ Redick pushes back on Stephen A. Smith's claims that it's easier for LeBron to score than it was for Jordan
Redick called out Stephen A. for not giving LeBron enough credit after he became the NBA's all-time leading scorer.
These factors will decide if the Chiefs or Eagles will win Super Bowl LVII
Two of the over-arching themes of the past year of NFL football will meet in Super Bowl LVII. And the clash between the two may very well decide who wins Sunday night. On the one hand, you have perhaps the biggest schematic theme of the 2022 NFL season: The continued reliance on two-deep coverages that we have seen throughout the league. With offenses becoming more explosive — and efficient — in the passing game defenses have turned to more two-deep coverages (Cover 2, Cover 4, Cover 6, or Quarter-Quarter-Half) to slow these down.
Remembering Andy Reid’s one Super Bowl with the Eagles
Andy Reid and the Philadelphia Eagles had finally reached the Super Bowl. After four-straight playoff losses, including three straight in the NFC Championship Game, the Eagles were back in the Super Bowl for the first time since 1981, and for the first time with Reid at the helm. Standing in...
Investigation finds Russell Wilson’s charity is embarrassingly inefficient
In the latest attack on the Denver Broncos quarterback, Russell Wilson is under fire for not using his foundation’s funds on charitable activities. Denver Broncos’ Russell Wilson does not, in fact have wolverine’s blood in him. It’s more likely he has Scrooge’s blood based on recent reports that reveal his charity, the “Why Not You Foundation”, has spent just 24.3 cents of every dollar on charitable activities in 2020 and 2021.
Travis Kelce hit the stankiest stanky leg TD dance the Super Bowl has ever seen
Super Bowl LVII got off to a hot start when the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs each scored touchdowns on their opening drives. Both teams haven’t reached the end zone the first time they touched the ball in the Super Bowl since the Bears-Colts played in 2007. After...
Former Patriots All-Pro bashes HC Bill Belichick
Asante Samuel spent the first five seasons of his 11-year NFL career with the New England Patriots, where he was an All-Pro cornerback as part of two Super Bowl championship teams. While Samuel says he learned a lot in New England, he doesn't have fond memories of working under head...
Why Patrick Mahomes fell in the 2017 NFL Draft
Before Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes became a defense-destroying, record-shattering football warlock, he was a three-star QB and the 50th ranked player in the state of Texas coming out of high school. He was seen as a raw prospect, who flashed the tantalizing arm strength and creative ability, yet didn’t do enough within the pocket to be considered one of the top QBs in the class.
3 players who could make or break the Chiefs’ Super Bowl chances
Super Bowl LVII is close enough to where you can start setting up your furniture to make room for everyone that is coming over, but not so close that you lay out your outfit. Don’t be that person, please. When The Big Game™️ ultimately happens this Sunday we are...
Super Bowl 2023: Clyde Edwards-Helaire is inactive for Chiefs vs. Eagles
The Kansas City Chiefs have announced their seven inactive players for Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is among them. He was recently reinstated from injured reserve, but he practiced this week. Sunday, though, he is a healthy scratch and the Chiefs’...
6 Eagles players who need dominant Super Bowl performances to beat the Chiefs
The Philadelphia Eagles will be looking to hoist just their second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history this Sunday when they face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. These are the two teams who led their respective conferences for the majority of the 2022 regular season, combining to go 28-6 as the league’s only two teams to win 14 games each.
Jalen Hurts gifted the Chiefs one of the easiest TDs in Super Bowl history
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has had a strong start to the Super Bowl, throwing for a touchdown and rushing for another, but he also had the game’s first turnover under wild circumstances. With the Eagles leading 14-7 against the Kansas City Chiefs, Hurts took off on a third-and-6...
Chiefs, Eagles took very different financial paths to building Super Bowl rosters
In many ways, Super Bowl LVII will be painted as a David vs. Goliath matchup. At quarterback, we have former and potentially current MVP Patrick Mahomes going to his third Super Bowl and facing Jalen Hurts, who is only in his third season. At head coach, Andy Reid is going to his fourth Super Bowl over 24 years in the NFL against Nick Sirianni, only in his second season of being in charge of the Eagles. And there’s a variety of playoff experience for most players on each respective roster.
