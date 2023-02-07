ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogle County, IL

Comments / 0

Related
starvedrock.media

Mendota and LaSalle County Blotter

On Saturday about 7:00pm, Mendota Police responded to calls that a man was physically holding a woman to the ground. 29 year old Conor Shukstor of Streator was arrested and charged with alleged domestic battery. This took place at Route 34 and the Southbound ramp onto I39. Shukstor was taken...
MENDOTA, IL
starvedrock.media

Streator Man Charged with Domestic Battery

A Streator man is in trouble for an incident outside Mendota. Around 7 Saturday night, Mendota police responded to the I-39 southbound on-ramp off Route 34 for the report of a man physically holiding a woman down to the ground. After investigating, 29 year old Conor Shukstor of Streator was arrested and charged with domestic battery. Shukstor was taken to the LaSalle County Jail where he is waiting for a bond hearing.
MENDOTA, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Investigators uncover ‘significant grow operation’ and seize $25K worth of marijuana near Crystal Lake

A man and a woman were arrested after investigators uncovered a “significant grow operation” where 12 pounds of cannabis and several other drugs were found at a Crystal Lake home. Sarah E. Wise, 43, of Crystal Lake, was charged with possession of more than 5,000 grams of cannabis with the intent to deliver, possession of […]
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
WIFR

Man found dead in vehicle following shooting in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man is dead following a shooting on Rockford’s southeast side, that officials say happened just before 11 a.m. Saturday. Police say an investigation was underway in the 1300 block of 7th Avenue for a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, the man struck by gunfire was found dead in his vehicle. Details are limited, but Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd says, investigators are working on identifying a vehicle which could potentially be linked to the suspect.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man found dead in car after shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was found dead in a car after a reported shooting in Rockford. Officers announced the investigation in the 1300 block of 7th Avenue at 11:46 a.m., according to the Rockford Police Department an adult man had reportedly sustained life-threatening injuries. The department said that the man was found dead […]
ROCKFORD, IL
aroundptown.com

Prophetstown Man Injured In Rollover Accident

Information provided by John Booker, Whiteside County Sheriff. A Prophetstown man was seriously injured in a single car accident on Spring Hill Road near Lynch Road on Friday morning. Around 5:00AM Whiteside County Deputies responded to the scene of the accident approximately one half mile east of Spring Hill. Deputies...
PROPHETSTOWN, IL
wearegreenbay.com

Deadly wrong-way collision on Interstate 43 in Wisconsin, authorities investigating

DARIEN, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead after colliding with a vehicle traveling the wrong way on Interstate 43 in southeastern Wisconsin. According to a release, on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at around 9:15 p.m., the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a reckless driver on Interstate 43 at Highway 14 in the Town of Darien.
DARIEN, WI
starvedrock.media

Fire Call Northwest Of Wyanet

An early morning wake up call for some firefighters in Bureau County. A reported structure fire broke out just before 6:30 Saturday morning in the area of 1200 East Street north of Interstate 80 near Wyanet. A mutual aid call was put out for help from Princeton, Manlius, Walnut and Sheffield Fire Departments. In a good sign, that mutual aid call was canceled within about 10 minutes.
BUREAU COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Victim of downtown Rockford shooting, crash identified

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner has identified Joshua Ewing, 26, as the man killed in a roadway shooting in downtown Rockford on Wednesday. According to police, witnesses saw a white SUV firing on Ewing’s car near the intersection of Chestnut and Winnebago around 10:30 a.m. Ewing suffered a serious injury in the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Man found guilty in 2021 murder in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Charles Beacham, 31, was convicted Thursday of first-degree murder in a jury trial. Prosecutors showed that in the early morning hours of June 2, 2021, on the 1500 block of Meadow Court in Rockford, Beacham shot 29-year-old Jaz Smith while sitting in a vehicle outside of a party.
ROCKFORD, IL
fox32chicago.com

Joliet home and garage damaged in fire

JOLIET, Illinois - A home in Joliet suffered "extensive" fire damage on Saturday, but no one was hurt. The Joliet Fire Department said they responded at 2:25 p.m. to 1100 Addleman Street for a house on fire. Smoke and flames were coming out of the garage roof and the side...
JOLIET, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Whiteside County Sheriff Says Deputies Will be Watching for Those Who Party Too Much During Superbowl Weekend

Super Bowl weekend is here, and the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office is reminding football fans and partygoers that designated drivers are the best defense against the dangers of impaired driving. If your Super Bowl celebration involves alcohol or cannabis, plan for a ride home with a sober driver. If you’re hosting the party, take care of the designated drivers. Fans don’t let fans drive drunk.
WHITESIDE COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Man wanted in Montana arrested in Lee County

PAW PAW, Ill. (WIFR) - A Montana man wanted on a warrant in Montana was arrested Friday in Lee County. Thomas Jessberger, 48, formerly of Missoula, Mont. was pulled over Friday near Howlett and Woodlawn roads. Deputies say Jessberger had an existing warrant for violation of conditional release in Montana.
LEE COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy