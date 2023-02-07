Read full article on original website
Related
starvedrock.media
Mendota and LaSalle County Blotter
On Saturday about 7:00pm, Mendota Police responded to calls that a man was physically holding a woman to the ground. 29 year old Conor Shukstor of Streator was arrested and charged with alleged domestic battery. This took place at Route 34 and the Southbound ramp onto I39. Shukstor was taken...
starvedrock.media
Streator Man Charged with Domestic Battery
A Streator man is in trouble for an incident outside Mendota. Around 7 Saturday night, Mendota police responded to the I-39 southbound on-ramp off Route 34 for the report of a man physically holiding a woman down to the ground. After investigating, 29 year old Conor Shukstor of Streator was arrested and charged with domestic battery. Shukstor was taken to the LaSalle County Jail where he is waiting for a bond hearing.
One person hurt in rural Boone County house fire
SHARON, Wis. (WTVO) — One person was hurt after a fire in rural Boone County near the state line. Sharon Fire and Rescue from Wisconsin responded to the house on Burr Oak Road and Engelhardt Road Saturday night. Flames were shooting from the house when rescue crews got on scene. One man was outside, and […]
Investigators uncover ‘significant grow operation’ and seize $25K worth of marijuana near Crystal Lake
A man and a woman were arrested after investigators uncovered a “significant grow operation” where 12 pounds of cannabis and several other drugs were found at a Crystal Lake home. Sarah E. Wise, 43, of Crystal Lake, was charged with possession of more than 5,000 grams of cannabis with the intent to deliver, possession of […]
WIFR
Man found dead in vehicle following shooting in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man is dead following a shooting on Rockford’s southeast side, that officials say happened just before 11 a.m. Saturday. Police say an investigation was underway in the 1300 block of 7th Avenue for a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, the man struck by gunfire was found dead in his vehicle. Details are limited, but Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd says, investigators are working on identifying a vehicle which could potentially be linked to the suspect.
Channel 3000
Janesville police investigating after vehicle struck by gunfire
JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Janesville police are investigating after they said a vehicle was struck by gunfire Saturday night. Officers were called to the area of W. Memorial Drive and N. Grant Avenue just after 9:30 p.m. for multiple reports of shots fired.
Rockford man arrested after trying to escape Ogle County police
OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — Ogle County Deputies have arrested Michael Moore, 36, of Rockford, after he attempted to flee from them after a traffic stop on I-39. According to police, deputies had pulled Moore over and were speaking to him when he hit the accelerator and fled at over 90 mph northbound on the interstate. […]
Rockford man found dead in car after shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was found dead in a car after a reported shooting in Rockford. Officers announced the investigation in the 1300 block of 7th Avenue at 11:46 a.m., according to the Rockford Police Department an adult man had reportedly sustained life-threatening injuries. The department said that the man was found dead […]
aroundptown.com
Prophetstown Man Injured In Rollover Accident
Information provided by John Booker, Whiteside County Sheriff. A Prophetstown man was seriously injured in a single car accident on Spring Hill Road near Lynch Road on Friday morning. Around 5:00AM Whiteside County Deputies responded to the scene of the accident approximately one half mile east of Spring Hill. Deputies...
wearegreenbay.com
Deadly wrong-way collision on Interstate 43 in Wisconsin, authorities investigating
DARIEN, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead after colliding with a vehicle traveling the wrong way on Interstate 43 in southeastern Wisconsin. According to a release, on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at around 9:15 p.m., the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a reckless driver on Interstate 43 at Highway 14 in the Town of Darien.
starvedrock.media
Fire Call Northwest Of Wyanet
An early morning wake up call for some firefighters in Bureau County. A reported structure fire broke out just before 6:30 Saturday morning in the area of 1200 East Street north of Interstate 80 near Wyanet. A mutual aid call was put out for help from Princeton, Manlius, Walnut and Sheffield Fire Departments. In a good sign, that mutual aid call was canceled within about 10 minutes.
VIDEO: Rock County deputy saves man who slipped on ice from being hit by car
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A quick-acting Rock County Sheriff’s Office deputy was able to pull a man to safety after he slipped on ice crossing HWY 14, directly in the path of an oncoming car. According to police, Deputy Hathorn was assisting a motorist who had run off the road into median. In body cam […]
Man found believed to be involved in the death of woman found in a creek
A murder warrant was issued for 49-year-old Andra Christman, and he is currently in custody in Illinois.
Victim of downtown Rockford shooting, crash identified
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner has identified Joshua Ewing, 26, as the man killed in a roadway shooting in downtown Rockford on Wednesday. According to police, witnesses saw a white SUV firing on Ewing’s car near the intersection of Chestnut and Winnebago around 10:30 a.m. Ewing suffered a serious injury in the […]
WIFR
Teen arrested in Rockford after targeting seniors in attempted carjackings
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A teenage boy is in custody Thursday after threatening three Rockford residents at gunpoint in two attempted carjackings. A 73-year-old woman and 82-year-old woman were threatened at gunpoint Thursday by a 16-year-old boy trying to steal their car. The women were inside their vehicle in the...
WIFR
Man found guilty in 2021 murder in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Charles Beacham, 31, was convicted Thursday of first-degree murder in a jury trial. Prosecutors showed that in the early morning hours of June 2, 2021, on the 1500 block of Meadow Court in Rockford, Beacham shot 29-year-old Jaz Smith while sitting in a vehicle outside of a party.
Kane County crash: 5 teens seriously hurt after driver hits tree in unincorporated Hampshire
Five teens are fighting life-threatening injuries after a car crash in Kane County early Saturday morning.
fox32chicago.com
Joliet home and garage damaged in fire
JOLIET, Illinois - A home in Joliet suffered "extensive" fire damage on Saturday, but no one was hurt. The Joliet Fire Department said they responded at 2:25 p.m. to 1100 Addleman Street for a house on fire. Smoke and flames were coming out of the garage roof and the side...
nrgmediadixon.com
Whiteside County Sheriff Says Deputies Will be Watching for Those Who Party Too Much During Superbowl Weekend
Super Bowl weekend is here, and the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office is reminding football fans and partygoers that designated drivers are the best defense against the dangers of impaired driving. If your Super Bowl celebration involves alcohol or cannabis, plan for a ride home with a sober driver. If you’re hosting the party, take care of the designated drivers. Fans don’t let fans drive drunk.
WIFR
Man wanted in Montana arrested in Lee County
PAW PAW, Ill. (WIFR) - A Montana man wanted on a warrant in Montana was arrested Friday in Lee County. Thomas Jessberger, 48, formerly of Missoula, Mont. was pulled over Friday near Howlett and Woodlawn roads. Deputies say Jessberger had an existing warrant for violation of conditional release in Montana.
Comments / 0