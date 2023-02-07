ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man is dead following a shooting on Rockford’s southeast side, that officials say happened just before 11 a.m. Saturday. Police say an investigation was underway in the 1300 block of 7th Avenue for a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, the man struck by gunfire was found dead in his vehicle. Details are limited, but Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd says, investigators are working on identifying a vehicle which could potentially be linked to the suspect.

