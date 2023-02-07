Read full article on original website
Rochelle News-Leader
Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Feb. 7-10, 2023
OREGON — On Feb. 7 at approximately 9:22 a.m. deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of South Franklin Street in Byron. After investigation, Devon Richardson, 25, of Rockford, was placed under arrest for driving while license suspended. Richardson was additionally cited for expired registration, suspended registration and improper display of registration. Richardson was released on scene with a return court date.
ourquadcities.com
Deputies arrest man wanted on nationwide warrant
A 48-year-old Montana man wanted on a nationwide warrant has been arrested in Lee County, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office received information that an individual residing on Howlett Road in rural Paw Paw, Ill., was wanted on a nationwide warrant out of the State of Montana, the news release says.
Rockford man dies after three-car crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man died after being involved in a crash in DeKalb on Friday. Officers responded to Glidden Road at River Lane around 4:44 p.m. for a three-car collision, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. One car was found to have crossed the center line of the roadway, hitting another […]
nrgmediadixon.com
Driver Found Wandering Around Following Accident, Arrested for DUI and Other Charges
Just after 2:00 am on Thursday, Ogle County Deputies responded to a property damage accident that had occurred near the intersection of IL Rte. 2 and Ashelford Dr. Prior to Deputies arrival, a Byron Police Officer had located the driver walking in the area. After investigation, Deputies placed 57-year-old Timmy Horner of Garden Prairie, IL, under arrest for Driving While under the Influence of Alcohol.
wjol.com
Ruse Burglars Back In Action In Will County
The Will County Sheriff’s Office has recently seen an increase in ruse burglaries in the Joliet area, as well as in the Mokena/Lincoln-Way areas. They are advising residents to take heed and spread the word to your family, friends, and neighbors. Ruse burglaries are typically against elderly citizens because they are trusting and become an easy target for burglars.
Man found guilty of 2021 murder at Rockford housing development
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A jury has found Charles Beacham, 31, guilty of killing Jaz Conley Smith in June 2021. Rockford Police say the shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. June 2nd in the 1500 block of Meadow Court in the Blackhawk Courts housing development. Prosecutors said Beacham had been at a party at the address. […]
Rockford man arrested after trying to escape Ogle County police
OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — Ogle County Deputies have arrested Michael Moore, 36, of Rockford, after he attempted to flee from them after a traffic stop on I-39. According to police, deputies had pulled Moore over and were speaking to him when he hit the accelerator and fled at over 90 mph northbound on the interstate. […]
WIFR
Teen arrested in Rockford after targeting seniors in attempted carjackings
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A teenage boy is in custody Thursday after threatening three Rockford residents at gunpoint in two attempted carjackings. A 73-year-old woman and 82-year-old woman were threatened at gunpoint Thursday by a 16-year-old boy trying to steal their car. The women were inside their vehicle in the...
Man found believed to be involved in the death of woman found in a creek
A murder warrant was issued for 49-year-old Andra Christman, and he is currently in custody in Illinois.
Victim of downtown Rockford shooting, crash identified
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner has identified Joshua Ewing, 26, as the man killed in a roadway shooting in downtown Rockford on Wednesday. According to police, witnesses saw a white SUV firing on Ewing’s car near the intersection of Chestnut and Winnebago around 10:30 a.m. Ewing suffered a serious injury in the […]
starvedrock.media
Fire Call Northwest Of Wyanet
An early morning wake up call for some firefighters in Bureau County. A reported structure fire broke out just before 6:30 Saturday morning in the area of 1200 East Street north of Interstate 80 near Wyanet. A mutual aid call was put out for help from Princeton, Manlius, Walnut and Sheffield Fire Departments. In a good sign, that mutual aid call was canceled within about 10 minutes.
wjol.com
Fire in Lemont Takes Life Of Woman
The office of Will County Coroner Laurie H. Summers is reporting the death of Wendy G. Carnahan, a 53 year old resident of Lemont, Illinois, who was pronounced deceased on Wednesday February 8, 2023 at 10:06 PM at Silver Cross Hospital Emergency Room in New Lenox. Ms. Carnahan was involved in a residential structure fire in the 1000 block of Blacksmith Lane Lemont, Illinois. Lemont Police Department is investigating the incident. An autopsy was performed today, Thursday February 9, 2023. The final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date pending police, autopsy, and toxicology reports.
Rockford man found dead in car after shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was found dead in a car after a reported shooting in Rockford. Officers announced the investigation in the 1300 block of 7th Avenue at 11:46 a.m., according to the Rockford Police Department an adult man had reportedly sustained life-threatening injuries. The department said that the man was found dead […]
fox32chicago.com
Pair of teens charged after guns found during Mount Prospect traffic stop
MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. - Two teenagers are facing charges after being pulled over earlier this month in suburban Mount Prospect. Eduardo Hernandez, 19, and a 17-year-old were pulled over by a Mount Prospect police officer who witnessed multiple traffic violations just before midnight on Feb. 1 near Oakton Street and Badger Drive, officials said.
Woman killed after reckless driver causes fiery crash in Walworth County
A woman is dead after a reckless driver struck the car she was in, resulting in a fiery crash in Walworth County on Thursday.
Jury finds Rockford man guilty of 2020 murder of Tammy Gonzalez
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A jury has found Brandon Taylor, 30, guilty of the murder of Tammy Gonzalez in 2020. According to police, on Thursday, October 8th, 2020, at 6 a.m., officers were called to a local hospital, where 46-year-old Gonzalez was being treated for gunshot wounds. She later died. Police learned that the shooting […]
WGNtv.com
1 dead following residential fire in Lemont
LEMONT, Ill. — One person died following a residential fire Wednesday night in Lemont. Just after 9 p.m., authorities responded to a house fire in the 1000 block of Blacksmith Lane. One person exited the home as crews arrived and let them know someone else was still in the...
VIDEO: Rock County deputy saves man who slipped on ice from being hit by car
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A quick-acting Rock County Sheriff’s Office deputy was able to pull a man to safety after he slipped on ice crossing HWY 14, directly in the path of an oncoming car. According to police, Deputy Hathorn was assisting a motorist who had run off the road into median. In body cam […]
Illinois man pleads guilty to embezzlement from a labor union
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Brent Toppert, 42, the treasurer of Local 238 of the Security, Police, and Fire Professionals of America (SPFPA), pleaded guilty to embezzling $63,713 from the labor union. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Toppert, who lives in Morrison in Whiteside County, began stealing funds in 2018. The SPFPA represented members […]
Three people arrested in Rockford shooting over fake drugs
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police arrested three people Monday night following a shooting after what was described as a drug deal gone awry. Officers were called to the 800 block of Cottage Grove around 7:25 p.m. for a reported shooting. Witnesses told police they saw a person at the home shooting toward a blue […]
