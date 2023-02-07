ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochelle, IL

Rochelle News-Leader

Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Feb. 7-10, 2023

OREGON — On Feb. 7 at approximately 9:22 a.m. deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of South Franklin Street in Byron. After investigation, Devon Richardson, 25, of Rockford, was placed under arrest for driving while license suspended. Richardson was additionally cited for expired registration, suspended registration and improper display of registration. Richardson was released on scene with a return court date.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
ourquadcities.com

Deputies arrest man wanted on nationwide warrant

A 48-year-old Montana man wanted on a nationwide warrant has been arrested in Lee County, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office received information that an individual residing on Howlett Road in rural Paw Paw, Ill., was wanted on a nationwide warrant out of the State of Montana, the news release says.
LEE COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man dies after three-car crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man died after being involved in a crash in DeKalb on Friday. Officers responded to Glidden Road at River Lane around 4:44 p.m. for a three-car collision, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. One car was found to have crossed the center line of the roadway, hitting another […]
ROCKFORD, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Driver Found Wandering Around Following Accident, Arrested for DUI and Other Charges

Just after 2:00 am on Thursday, Ogle County Deputies responded to a property damage accident that had occurred near the intersection of IL Rte. 2 and Ashelford Dr. Prior to Deputies arrival, a Byron Police Officer had located the driver walking in the area. After investigation, Deputies placed 57-year-old Timmy Horner of Garden Prairie, IL, under arrest for Driving While under the Influence of Alcohol.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
wjol.com

Ruse Burglars Back In Action In Will County

The Will County Sheriff’s Office has recently seen an increase in ruse burglaries in the Joliet area, as well as in the Mokena/Lincoln-Way areas. They are advising residents to take heed and spread the word to your family, friends, and neighbors. Ruse burglaries are typically against elderly citizens because they are trusting and become an easy target for burglars.
WILL COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Victim of downtown Rockford shooting, crash identified

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner has identified Joshua Ewing, 26, as the man killed in a roadway shooting in downtown Rockford on Wednesday. According to police, witnesses saw a white SUV firing on Ewing’s car near the intersection of Chestnut and Winnebago around 10:30 a.m. Ewing suffered a serious injury in the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
starvedrock.media

Fire Call Northwest Of Wyanet

An early morning wake up call for some firefighters in Bureau County. A reported structure fire broke out just before 6:30 Saturday morning in the area of 1200 East Street north of Interstate 80 near Wyanet. A mutual aid call was put out for help from Princeton, Manlius, Walnut and Sheffield Fire Departments. In a good sign, that mutual aid call was canceled within about 10 minutes.
BUREAU COUNTY, IL
wjol.com

Fire in Lemont Takes Life Of Woman

The office of Will County Coroner Laurie H. Summers is reporting the death of Wendy G. Carnahan, a 53 year old resident of Lemont, Illinois, who was pronounced deceased on Wednesday February 8, 2023 at 10:06 PM at Silver Cross Hospital Emergency Room in New Lenox. Ms. Carnahan was involved in a residential structure fire in the 1000 block of Blacksmith Lane Lemont, Illinois. Lemont Police Department is investigating the incident. An autopsy was performed today, Thursday February 9, 2023. The final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date pending police, autopsy, and toxicology reports.
LEMONT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man found dead in car after shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was found dead in a car after a reported shooting in Rockford. Officers announced the investigation in the 1300 block of 7th Avenue at 11:46 a.m., according to the Rockford Police Department an adult man had reportedly sustained life-threatening injuries. The department said that the man was found dead […]
ROCKFORD, IL
fox32chicago.com

Pair of teens charged after guns found during Mount Prospect traffic stop

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. - Two teenagers are facing charges after being pulled over earlier this month in suburban Mount Prospect. Eduardo Hernandez, 19, and a 17-year-old were pulled over by a Mount Prospect police officer who witnessed multiple traffic violations just before midnight on Feb. 1 near Oakton Street and Badger Drive, officials said.
MOUNT PROSPECT, IL
WGNtv.com

1 dead following residential fire in Lemont

LEMONT, Ill. — One person died following a residential fire Wednesday night in Lemont. Just after 9 p.m., authorities responded to a house fire in the 1000 block of Blacksmith Lane. One person exited the home as crews arrived and let them know someone else was still in the...
LEMONT, IL

