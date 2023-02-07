ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

No. 12 Women’s Tennis Sweeps Two Home Duals

The 12th-ranked Case Western Reserve University women's tennis team swept a pair of home duals on Saturday at the Mayfield Village Racquet Club in Mayfield, Ohio, defeating Otterbein University 9-0 and Wittenberg University 9-0. With the two wins, the Spartans improved to 3-0 in dual matches this season. The Cardinals...
School of Medicine graduate programs information sessions

Case Western Reserve University undergraduate students are invited to learn about the graduate opportunities at the School of Medicine during an information session Wednesday, Feb. 15, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Tinkham Veale University Center. The school’s enrollment management team will offer information at tables during the...
Universal Health Aid Cleveland in-person spring recruitment

Universal Health Aid Cleveland will host an in-person spring recruitment event Thursday, Feb. 16, from 6 to 7 p.m. in Thwing Center, Room 101. Universal Health Aid Cleveland is a nonprofit organization that promotes a healthy lifestyle to those in the Cleveland community by providing medical resources to those in need, facilitating health education workshops and promoting collaboration amongst like-minded organizations. Some of the organization’s current initiatives include: a podcast, roundtable discussions and a women’s health initiative. The organization’s main goal is to solve “grassroots” issues that contribute to health disparities in the community and engage students toward public health efforts.
CWRU Climate Action Network spring all-hands meeting

Are you involved in climate action at CWRU, or looking to get involved? The CWRU Climate Action Network will host a spring all-hands meeting Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 11:30 a.m. in the Tinkham Veale University Center Senior Classroom. This meeting is an opportunity to review progress over the three years...
Wellness Wednesday: Self Love

University Health and Counseling Services and the Office of Multicultural Affairs will host a Wellness Wednesday event for the Case Western Reserve University community Feb. 15 from noon to 1 p.m. in Sears Library Building, Room 409. This event will feature a conversation about what it means to practice self-love...
