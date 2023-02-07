Universal Health Aid Cleveland will host an in-person spring recruitment event Thursday, Feb. 16, from 6 to 7 p.m. in Thwing Center, Room 101. Universal Health Aid Cleveland is a nonprofit organization that promotes a healthy lifestyle to those in the Cleveland community by providing medical resources to those in need, facilitating health education workshops and promoting collaboration amongst like-minded organizations. Some of the organization’s current initiatives include: a podcast, roundtable discussions and a women’s health initiative. The organization’s main goal is to solve “grassroots” issues that contribute to health disparities in the community and engage students toward public health efforts.

