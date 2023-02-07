ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
Daily News Now

Senator Accused of Major Ethics Violations

Several advocacy groups have reportedly filed an ethics complaint against Senator Kyrsten Sinema, alleging that the Arizona senator has been using her staff to conduct tasks that are unrelated to their jobs and instructing them to advance their own money for her personal purchases.
ARIZONA STATE
WIBW

Leaders reintroduce legislation to keep lesser prairie chicken off threatened list

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Leaders from Kansas and surrounding midwestern states have reintroduced bicameral legislation that would keep the lesser prairie chicken off the threatened species list. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he and U.S. Congressman Tracy Mann (R-KS) reintroduced their Congressional Review Act Resolution...
KANSAS STATE
CBS Minnesota

Funeral being held Tuesday for former U.S. Sen. David Durenberger

COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. -- Minnesotans are gathering Tuesday to honor the life of a former U.S. senator.Republican Dave Durenberger passed away last week at the age of 88. The late senator's funeral is being held in Collegeville Tuesday morning. CBS News Minnesota will stream the service, beginning at 10 a.m. Watch in the video player below:Durenberger exploded on the political stage in 1978, as part of what's known as the "Minnesota Massacre." The event catapulted Republicans into unexpected control of Minnesota's two U.S. Senate seats along with the governor's office.READ MORE: Former U.S. Senator David Durenberger dies at age 88He served 16 years in the Senate, carving out a reputation as a national expert on health care reform.
COLLEGEVILLE, MN
The Independent

US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
COLORADO STATE
Daily Montanan

Longtime tensions over federal wetlands rule return in U.S. House WOTUS hearing

A U.S. House panel renewed the decades-long fight Wednesday over how standing waters on farmland and other private property should be defined and regulated by federal authorities, with Republicans calling for a pause until the U.S. Supreme Court can provide more clarity. The definition of so-called Waters of the United States, or WOTUS — wetlands […] The post Longtime tensions over federal wetlands rule return in U.S. House WOTUS hearing appeared first on Daily Montanan.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy