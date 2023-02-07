Read full article on original website
DURANGO, CO — Purgatory Resort announces a new event series for the 2023 ski season. The Helluva Weekend is a celebration of mountain culture in Southwest Colorado, set in the stunning San Juan Mountain. Events and activities include a Balloon Night Glow, an Alpenglow Snowshoe tour, live music, fireworks, and family-friendly activities on the mountain.
Farmington man struck twice by vehicles near Bloomfield
SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police say a pedestrian was killed on February 4 on U.S. Highway 64 near Bloomfield, NM. They say an initial investigation shows 46-year-old Jonathan Yazzie of Farmington was walking southbound in eastbound lanes and was struck by a 1997 Ford Ranger and hit a second time by […]
VIDEO: Farmington woman runs over officer with child inside vehicle
FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A Farmington police officer is recovering after a suspected drunk driver ran her over and led police on a dangerous chase. A 7-year-old child was in the backseat the entire time, but it didn’t end there. Officer Gordon: What are you doing? Hey, hey hey! No, no, not!Daniels: My son is in […]
