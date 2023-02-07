ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
oakland.edu

OU engineering student awarded Sigma Xi Society grant for eye research

Oakland University undergraduate student Yasmeen Hassan has received a $2,500 grant from the Sigma Xi Society to support her research on the underpinnings of human vision. The electrical and computer engineering major is investigating how the human eye senses motion. “My research focuses on how visual motion processing occurs within...
ROCHESTER, MI

