As Julie Chrisley Settles Into Prison Stint, Details Emerge About Her Time Behind Bars
With Julie Chrisley now settling into her prison sentence, Savannah Chrisley has shared details about her mom's time behind bars.
Julie and Todd Chrisley's daily prison lives revealed
Slide 1 of 22: Savannah Chrisley has spoken on her podcast about her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, and their recent incarceration on January 17th. She said: "Last week was an extremely difficult week for my family as a whole," as her parents have now spent almost two weeks in prison.
Inside Todd & Julie Chrisley's 'Emotional' Final Moments Before Prison: 'This Is So Hard On All Of Them'
Todd and Julie Chrisley savored their last moments of freedom. Before surrendering to their respective prisons on Tuesday, January 17, for a combined 19 years of incarceration, the married couple stayed close to their children, family and friends. “Todd and Julie spent all yesterday with their family, and it was an extremely emotional time. There were lots of tears and no one knew what to say because there was nothing that they could say which would change anything,” an insider close to the Chrisley Knows Best stars revealed. JULIE CHRISLEY'S FIRST MEAL BEHIND BARS REVEALED AS REALITY STAR BEGINS 7-YEAR...
1000-Lb. Sisters: Tammy’s Home Stripped Bare by Intruder, Including Her Fridge and Kitchen Sink
Watch: 1000-Lb. Sisters EXCLUSIVE: Tammy's Apartment Robbed During Rehab. Tammy Slaton's entire world has been rocked. In an exclusive sneak peek of the Feb. 7 episode of TLC's 1000-Lb. Sisters, Tammy's sisters Amanda Slaton and Misty Slaton discover that Tammy's home was nearly completely ransacked while Tammy spends time in rehab.
Savannah Chrisley says 16-year-old brother Grayson had a 'breakdown' after parents Todd and Julie reported to prison
Todd and Julie Chrisley's two youngest children have been placed in the care of their sister, Savannah, who shared an update on her podcast.
'They Are In A Panic': Todd & Julie Chrisley's Luxury-Loving Kids Considering Tell-All Offers As 'New Reality Is Setting In'
With their parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, behind bars for fraud, sources say their oldest kids, Savannah, 25, and Chase, 26, are allegedly panicking about how to keep their luxury-loving family afloat, RadarOnline.com has learned.Todd and Julie are serving 12 and 7 years, respectively, in separate federal prisons, while their children are considering a dishy tell-all in a desperate attempt to raise some cash."TV bosses and book publishers are making offers," an insider said. The offers aren't lowballing either, with the source claiming, "We're talking millions of dollars."While Savannah and Chase — along with Todd's oldest from his first marriage:...
Todd Chrisley's First Prison Meal Revealed As Reality Star Begins 12-Year Sentence
Todd Chrisley devoured a scrumptious steak dinner for his first meal behind bars on Tuesday, January 17.The large cut of meat is one of the many food options on rotation for his 12-year prison sentence at a low-security facility in Florida.As Todd chowed down on his hefty steak at FPC Pensacola, his wife, Julie Chrisley, feasted on a chicken cheesesteak sandwich at the Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky, according to meal schedules obtained by Radar.JULIE CHRISLEY & DISGRACED 'CHEER' STAR JERRY HARRIS JAILED AT SAME FACILITY IN KENTUCKYThe 53-year-old fraudster's spread of food seemed to cover all of the...
Savannah Chrisley Gives Glimpse Into Life With 10-Year-Old Chloe After Taking Custody While Todd & Julie Are In Prison
Savannah Chrisley just gave her followers insight into her new life as a guardian to her sister and brother. On Wednesday, January 25, the Chrisley Knows Best star took to Instagram to share a funny clip of 10-year-old Chloe sitting at the kitchen table chatting with her sibling."Don't be a Karen today," Savannah wrote alongside the video of her biological niece, who was taken in by Todd and Julie Chrisley in 2016 from the patriarch's eldest son, Kyle Chrisley. SAVANNAH CHRISLEY IS 'GRIEVING THE LOSS OF PARENTS THAT ARE STILL ALIVE' AHEAD OF TODD & JULIE CHRISLEY'S PRISON SENTENCESThe 25-year-old...
Todd Chrisley Receives First Visit In Prison From Daughter Lindsie & Nanny Faye After Beginning 12 Year Sentence
Todd Chrisley did not have to miss his family for too long after checking in at Federal Prison Camp in Pensacola. The Chrisley Knows Best patriarch received a visit from his eldest daughter, Lindsie Chrisley, and his mother, "Nanny" Faye Chrisley. at the Florida jail over the weekend after beginning his twelve year sentence on Tuesday, January 17. During the Wednesday, January 25, episode of the 33-year-old's "The Southern Tea" podcast, Lindsie revealed she and her grandmother made the trip to the sunshine state together and joked that she had to take the wheel after only two hours due to...
Todd and Julie Chrisley are doing 'really well' in prison, where they are running card games and sharing the word of God, daughter says
Savannah Chrisley said in a podcast episode that her parents are making friends and keeping busy as they serve their respective prison sentences.
Nanny Faye takes hours-long trip to see Todd amid cancer battle
Todd Chrisley began serving his 12-year prison sentence on January 17, 2023. He’s already had a visit from some of his family members including his mother, Nanny Faye, who is currently battling cancer. Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to a combined 19 years in jail for bank fraud...
Catelynn Lowell's Sister Claims That Tyler Baltierra Is In Secret Gay Relationship; Tyler Responds
Prior to this week, most Teen Mom fans had probably never heard of Catelynn Lowell’s half-sister, Sarah Haviland. But these days, Sarah is an inescapable presence in the Teen Mom-centric corners of the internet. On Monday, Sarah criticized Catelynn and MTV for their treatment of her mother, April. Sarah...
Julie Chrisley frustrated by Todd’s lies before prison sentencing
Julie Chrisley was frustrated by husband Todd Chrisley’s lies over renovation plans before they were sentenced to prison for fraud and tax evasion. In Monday’s Season 10 premiere of “Chrisley Knows Best,” the family matriarch, 50, said that “being married to Todd means you’re never gonna call a place home for very long.” The family had just moved into their third home in just one year, which Julie “only” agreed to “because it was turnkey.” However, upon arriving, she discovered that her husband, 53, had completely gut-renovated the property. “Julie, listen, it’s like if you go have your eyes done. Then you realize you need...
Teen Mom's Cheyenne Floyd Says She and Husband Zach Davis Are Discussing Possibility of Adoption
Cheyenne Floyd has set the record straight on adding to her family biologically, but says they may not be done growing yet in a new episode of her Think Loud Crew podcast Cheyenne Floyd is opening up about her plans for her family's future. Speaking on her podcast, Think Loud Crew, the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star told co-hosts Shanan Cablayan and R KyleLynn Floyd about her discussions with husband Zach Davis about growing their family. The couple — who share son Ace, 19 months, in addition to Floyd's daughter...
Chrisean Rock Fights Multiple Women While Trying to Get Blueface in a Car to Leave With Him
Chrisean Rock reportedly got into a fight with multiple women hours after making her pregnancy announcement on social media over the weekend. On Sunday (Jan. 22), TMZ posted a video of Chrisean Rock in a physical altercation with multiple women while trying to get Blueface in a car to leave with him. In the clip, an eyewitness is filming the fight, which reportedly occurred near Blue's home. According to the media outlet, Chrisean dropped in unannounced at the Los Angeles rapper's home while he was having his 26th birthday party on Friday (Jan. 20) and tried to lure him away.
Woman picks up Hitchhiker who turned out to be an angel, what he said was shocking.
Linda Markowitz tells her story about picking up a man on the side of the road who turned out to be an angel.And what this man said and did was pretty shocking, and the events that followed will make you really question why he was even there.
Todd Chrisley's Mother, Nanny Faye, Makes First Appearance Alongside Chase Since Chrisleys Went to Prison
Todd Chrisley’s mother, Faye, and his son, Chase Chrisley, are still up to their fun! On Thursday, Chase took to Instagram to share a funny video featuring his grandmother, known as Nanny Faye, which marked her first appearance since Todd and Julie reported to prison. In the clip, Chase...
Todd Chrisley may be in prison but won’t duck Chase’s questions for new podcast
Todd Chrisley began his prison sentence on January 17, 2023 but not before he recorded a “tell-all interview” with his son Chase. In the Chrisley Confessions podcast, recorded before Todd reported to prison, Todd claimed he was only granting one interview and that would be to his son, who is as “capable as any talk show host.”
Chase Chrisley and Emmy’s wedding looms as Todd and Julie go to prison
Chase Chrisley and Emmy’s wedding looms after his parents Todd and Julie Chrisley went to jail for bank fraud and tax evasion. Chrisley Knows Best fans are sharing their sadness that the Chrisley couple won’t be attending. Emmy and Chase went public with their romance in summer of...
Southern Charm’s Craig Conover Teases Paige DeSorbo Proposal: ‘When She’s Ready to Say Yes’
Craig Conover will propose to girlfriend Paige DeSorbo “when she’s ready to say yes,” the Southern Charm star exclusively tells Life & Style. “We haven't figured out a plan yet,” the Sewing Down South founder, 33, says, adding, “You know, we love each other, and we want to spend our lives together. But her career...
