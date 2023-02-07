Read full article on original website
New tax changes mean more cash back for most Washington taxpayersR.A. HeimWashington State
24 years ago, a 2-year-old girl went to a bowling alley with her family. She was never seen again. Where is Teekah?Fatim HemrajTacoma, WA
Opinion: The Bigotry of Anti-Caste Discrimination Ordinance in Seattle targets Hindu American MinorityJithender BobbalaSeattle, WA
5 Decent Places to Visit in Seattle, Washington?Som DuttSeattle, WA
Top 10 Tourist Attractions in SeattleSom DuttSeattle, WA
KEPR
Mother of 3 killed in crash involving forklift operated by man suspected of DUI
SEATTLE — The woman killed in a multi-vehicle crash in north Seattle Tuesday has been identified as 25-year-old Jessica Valdez. Valdez leaves behind three children. Her birthday would have been on Friday. Family members told KOMO News Wednesday they are in a state of devastation and grief. "It's an...
KEPR
Police arrest Tacoma man accused of making, detonating explosive devices
TACOMA, Wash. — A 45-year-old man is facing charges for making numerous explosives in his Tacoma home, dangerously close to an elementary school, according to police. Members of the community heard explosions coming from an area near the 9200 block of S Alaska Street, where the man lived, and called authorities. Tacoma detectives began investigating the allegations with the help of the F.B.I.’s Joint Terrorism Taskforce.
KEPR
Dump truck driver seriously injured in Snohomish County rollover crash
GRANITE FALLS, Wash. — The driver of a dump truck was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Snohomish County Thursday morning. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said the crash near 84th Street Southeast and 163rd Avenue Northeast in Granite Falls involved a dump truck and an SUV. The sheriff’s office first tweeted about the crash just before 11 a.m.
KEPR
Forklift driver arrested for DUI after deadly crash on Aurora Avenue North in Seattle
SEATTLE — A woman was killed Tuesday afternoon when a man suspected of driving under the influence (DUI) while operating a forklift caused a multi-vehicle collision on Aurora Avenue North. Seattle police said multiple people called 911 just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday to report the crash on the 9600...
KEPR
Proposed ordinance by Lynnwood police chief bans drug use in public
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — The Lynnwood Police Department is aiming to tackle the hot-button issue of public drug use. An ordinance is being proposed banning the use of dangerous drugs in places like the city’s parks, playgrounds, and open plazas. The ordinance also outlaws throwing drug paraphernalia on the...
KEPR
Coyote captured after wandering into Port Townsend hospital
PORT TOWNSEND, Wash. — A female coyote is recovering after she entered a hospital in Port Townsend and ran through a glass window. Jefferson County Animal Control caught the coyote which wandered into Jefferson Healthcare Medical Center. They said the coyote got scared and tried to escape through a hallway but ended up crashing through a glass window and running into an enclosed courtyard.
KEPR
Auburn Fred Meyer that sold winning lottery ticket donates $50K
AUBURN, Wash. — The south King County Fred Meyer that sold the winning $754.6 million winning Powerball ticket donated the money it received to a nearby food bank on Thursday. The Kroger store, located at 801 Auburn Way North in Auburn, was presented a $50,000 check for selling the...
KEPR
Pacific Northwest rescue crews head to Turkey to help with earthquake relief efforts
SEATTLE — A Kingston-based non-profit has gone to Turkey to provide support relief efforts in response to the devastation from Monday's magnitude 7.8 earthquake. Empact Northwest's Medical Pathfinder team left Seattle Wednesday evening. The group includes highly trained and experienced medical personnel. Their focus will be on areas in...
KEPR
Microsoft announces another round of layoffs in Washington
REDMOND, Wash — Hundreds of Microsoft employees in Redmond, Bellevue, and Issaquah have been given their 60-day notice. On Thursday, Microsoft notified the Washington State Employment Security Department that is it laying off another 617 employees in Redmond, Bellevue, and Issaquah. The layoffs will happen on April 10. Last...
