The Bowling Green Parks & Recreation Department is introducing new Parents’ Night Out programming in February and March. These programs will allow parents to drop their kids off at the Bowling Green Community Center while they enjoy some time for themselves. Children ages 5 to 12 are invited to join staff at the Community Center for fun Friday night of activities, including games, arts and crafts, gym time, funny videos, and the Freedom Climber rotating climbing wall.

BOWLING GREEN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO