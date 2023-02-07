ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morristown, NJ

anash.org

Law Enforcement Delegation Visits the Rabbinical College of America

A group of law enforcement leaders paid a visit to the Rabbinical College of America in Morristown and addressed the students on the invitation of Dean Rabbi Moshe Herson, Head Shliach of New Jersey.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
anash.org

Shluchos Unite and Inspire at Kinus Opening Session

The opening general session of the Kinus Hashluchos was held in the Brooklyn Armory on Thursday night, bringing together all the Shluchos in one room in celebration of the Hakhel year.
BROOKLYN, NY
anash.org

Crown Heights Women Invited to Join Shluchos Oneg Shabbos

In the spirit of the Hakhel year, the Kinus Hashluchos is inviting all women of the Crown Heights community to join the Friday night Oneg Shabbos and Farbrengens taking place in the neighborhood this week.
BROOKLYN, NY

