The Duffer Brothers cut Charlie Heaton out of a 'Stranger Things' season 2 scene because he couldn't stop laughing at Joe Keery
In a new video with GQ, "Stranger Things" star Finn Wolfhard recounted a scene where Joe Keery's delivery of a line made his costar crack up.
Narcity
People Are Obsessed With This Small-Town Alberta Restaurant That Went Viral On TikTok (VIDEO)
A café in Alberta is going viral on TikTok through adorable videos of its staff and customers, and people on TikTok are obsessed. The Chuckwagon Café might be in the small Alberta town of Turner Valley, but its TikTok videos showing the day-to-day lives of its staff and regulars are blowing up.
Russo Bros New Netflix Movie Starring Millie Bobby Brown Wraps Filming
One of the latest projects from Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo is one step closer to our screens. On Wednesday, the official Instagram account for their production company, AGBO Films, shared a series of photos from the production of The Electric State, which has now wrapped production. The film will be led by ...
Narcity
This BC City Is The 'Brunch Capital Of Canada' & These 7 Restaurants Show Why (PHOTOS)
Brunch isn't just a meal somewhere between breakfast and lunch, it's a lifestyle — and you can get some of the best brunch ever in Victoria, B.C. This coastal city — which has 4.6 restaurants peer 1,000 residents according to Statistics Canada data — takes breakfast food very seriously, right down to the locally sourced ingredients and kitschy decor.
Narcity
A Flair Airlines Flight To Toronto Made An Emergency Landing & The Video Is Terrifying
A Flair Airlines flight's passengers were subjected to a terrifying experience last Tuesday after their aircraft, which was travelling from Cancun to Toronto, declared an emergency. Flair Airlines is an independent ultra-low-cost carrier based in Canada that frequently offers cheap flights from Toronto. Several videos of Tuesday's incident have since...
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Constantine’ Sequel Still Moving Ahead at Warner Bros.
DC Studios officially unveiled its official slate earlier this month and noticeably absent was the previously announced Constantine sequel with Keanu Reeves. The film’s absence led many to believe the film was no longer in development, however, that does not look to be the case. According to Entertainment Weekly,...
Narcity
The Toronto Maple Leafs Rode The TTC To A Practice Sesh & It Was A Star-Studded Ride (VIDEO)
The Toronto Maple Leafs arrived at their annual outdoor practice in style this Sunday. The NHL team took the TTC to their practice at Nathan Phillips Square, so if you spotted a bunch of beefy hockey players in jerseys on your commute, you weren't hallucinating. The free event took place...
Narcity
John Tory Admits To Having An Affair With A Staff Member & Resigns As Mayor Of Toronto
John Tory admitted to having an affair with a staff member who was reportedly half his age and has stepped down as mayor of Toronto. The 68-year-old politician announced his departure in a press conference Friday night where he apologized to Toronto for a relationship which did not meet his standards as a mayor or "family man," according to CTV News Toronto.
Narcity
Drake Dropped A 'Fit Check' & The Cost Of It All Could Buy A Whole Castle In The UK (VIDEO)
Drake isn't known for being frugal when it comes to his drip. The famous 36-year-old rapper and actor gave a fit check in a viral video that broke down the cost of his outfit, and the total could buy a castle with some change to spare. In a video posted...
New ‘Flash’ Poster Teases a Major DC Crossover
We haven’t heard much about The Flash in the last few months. Well, we’ve heard plenty about the person playing the Flash — star Ezra Miller — but not so much in the context of the film, which is the first solo movie outing for DC Comics’ speedy superhero.
