ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Russo Bros New Netflix Movie Starring Millie Bobby Brown Wraps Filming

One of the latest projects from Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo is one step closer to our screens. On Wednesday, the official Instagram account for their production company, AGBO Films, shared a series of photos from the production of The Electric State, which has now wrapped production. The film will be led by ...
Narcity

This BC City Is The 'Brunch Capital Of Canada' & These 7 Restaurants Show Why (PHOTOS)

Brunch isn't just a meal somewhere between breakfast and lunch, it's a lifestyle — and you can get some of the best brunch ever in Victoria, B.C. This coastal city — which has 4.6 restaurants peer 1,000 residents according to Statistics Canada data — takes breakfast food very seriously, right down to the locally sourced ingredients and kitschy decor.
murphysmultiverse.com

‘Constantine’ Sequel Still Moving Ahead at Warner Bros.

DC Studios officially unveiled its official slate earlier this month and noticeably absent was the previously announced Constantine sequel with Keanu Reeves. The film’s absence led many to believe the film was no longer in development, however, that does not look to be the case. According to Entertainment Weekly,...
Narcity

John Tory Admits To Having An Affair With A Staff Member & Resigns As Mayor Of Toronto

John Tory admitted to having an affair with a staff member who was reportedly half his age and has stepped down as mayor of Toronto. The 68-year-old politician announced his departure in a press conference Friday night where he apologized to Toronto for a relationship which did not meet his standards as a mayor or "family man," according to CTV News Toronto.

Comments / 0

Community Policy