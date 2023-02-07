ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily South

Why You Should Be Shopping At Restaurant Supply Stores

They’re usually located somewhere in the industrial district of your city, hidden between warehouses and bathroom fixture showrooms. Maybe you’ve seen their signs and wondered what a restaurant supply store might contain—or thought, can I, a civilian, go inside? Perhaps the commercial deep fryers and three-compartment sinks advertised in the window put you off, as surely there’s nothing for the home cook in there.
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Grubhub drops delivery fees for restaurants using direct-order tool

Grubhub is waiving delivery fees for restaurants that use the company’s first-party ordering product, Direct. Direct allows restaurants to create their own online ordering website, with delivery provided by Grubhub if they choose. It offers an alternative to Grubhub’s marketplace, which can help restaurants reach more customers in exchange for marketing and delivery fees.
restaurantbusinessonline.com

How is the economy affecting restaurants? It's complicated

The Bottom Line: Cava Group is planning an initial public offering and other restaurant companies could follow suit, so long as the market doesn't run off the rails again. A California pizza parlor got a high-tech makeover, and business is booming. Owner Andrew Simmons turned his aging restaurant into a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WWEEK

Restaurants Close for a Few Days Without Notice

When restaurants and food carts first reopened after the worst of the coronavirus pandemic, that didn’t always mean they were open. Business models and operating hours had to be adjusted. Customers were still slow to come back and workers hard to come by. Plus, you had to shut it down if anybody tested positive for COVID.
Allrecipes.com

This Is the Cheapest Place To Buy Eggs Right Now

If you've been to the grocery store this month, then you've likely seen the price of eggs skyrocketing. While finding eggs has gotten easier over the past few weeks, the price is still a pain point for many shoppers. Some of your local grocery stores may have a sign explaining...
PITTSBURGH, PA
TODAY.com

Subway will no longer make its sandwiches with pre-sliced meat

Subway is adding another “S” to its process of slinging scintillating submarine sandwiches: in-store slicing. The distinctively smelling chain will now slice its sandwich meat in-store, and its meat will be batch-sliced in restaurants daily — a first for the company. The company first told Restaurant Business Online in August 2022 about its plan to add automatic slicers in all 22,000 of its restaurants and, in the time since, has started by adding them by region.
Elle Silver

Am I a Cheap Jerk for Not Tipping the Clerk Who Hands Me My Muffin Across the Counter?

Something has changed in Los Angeles. It's crept up on us in the past few years. Many counter-style establishments that serve food use mobile credit-card processing devices, like Square, which automatically ask the customer to tip as part of the transaction. Yup–even if you’re just buying a muffin from an attendant behind the counter who’s doing nothing more than handing it to you and ringing you up.
LOS ANGELES, CA
shefinds

Want A Flatter Belly? Dietitians Say You Should Cut These Breakfast Foods Out ASAP

You know what they say: Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Whether that’s an accurate saying or not, there’s no denying that the way you start your day is certainly important to your health–especially when it comes to the food you’re putting in your body. Your breakfast can make or break how you feel throughout the day, and over time, it can also make or break how you feel on a regular basis. Starting your day off with the wrong foods could be detrimental to your overall health, and certain options should especially be avoided if you’re trying to lose weight and achieve a flatter belly.
The Independent

Restaurant server charges customer $25 fee after offering to cut birthday cake they bought themselves

A customer was charged an unexpected $25 fee after they asked a restaurant server to cut a birthday cake they had bought themselves.TikTok user Gigi, who goes by @vivala_blondiiie on the app, went viral earlier this week when she posted a video of the receipt from the restaurant, which cost a subtotal of $113.She then zoomed in on the $25 charge, which read: “1 Cake Cut”“When the server asks if we want the cake WE brought cut, thinking she’s doing something nice for us…but it was 25 dollars,” Gigi wrote over the video. She captioned the clip: “I didn’t...
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

McCormick Warns Customers To Check Their Spices

Regardless of if you are a gourmet chef or if you just microwave frozen meals, chances are you have spices in your house. In fact, based on Census data and a Simmons National Consumer Survey, 300.62 million Americans used seasonings and spices in 2020, and McCormick, the largest spice manufacturer in the world, has a warning for all of them.

Comments / 0

Community Policy