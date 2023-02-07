ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

2 South Dakota men arrested for Montana homicide

HELENA, Mont. (IKOTA) – Montana Division of Criminal Investigation agents arrested two South Dakota men, charging them with homicide and arson following a fire in Fallon, Mont., last month. Sterling Brown was arrested Wednesday in Camp Crook, S.D. He is charged with deliberate homicide for causing the death of...
Trooper McCreedy Discusses License Plate Violation

(Denison) Iowa Patrol Trooper and District #4 Public Resource Officer Shelby McCreedy, appearing on the KSOM Morning Show, talks about four things motorists may not be aware of when licensing plate violations. Trooper McCreedy says the state of Iowa issues two plates per vehicle, and vehicle owners are legally required...
Trucker faces probable cause hearing for chase across Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A North Dakota man is scheduled for a hearing next month to determine criminal probable cause after a December pursuit crossing six counties in Nebraska. Kasey Martinson, 56, of Sanborn, North Dakota, is charged in Lancaster County Court with assault on an officer using a motor...
The growing impact of fentanyl on Southern Oregon families

MEDFORD, Ore-- For the last three years, the use of fentanyl has become a growing crisis not only right here in Southern Oregon, but across the country. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, "deaths involving synthetic opioids other than methadone (primarily fentanyl) continued to rise with 70,601 overdose deaths reported in 2021."
He had a stroke and sued for medical malpractice. A jury awarded millions — rare in Idaho.

A jury in Ada County last week decided that one of Idaho’s largest groups of emergency medicine providers must pay $13.5 million in a medical malpractice lawsuit that took nearly five years to make its way through the courts. The case against an Emergency Medicine of Idaho LLC physician and the company itself could be […] The post He had a stroke and sued for medical malpractice. A jury awarded millions — rare in Idaho. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
OREGON ATTORNEY GENERAL ANNOUNCES CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION

On Friday, Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum announced that the Criminal Division of the Oregon Department of Justice, is opening a criminal investigation into the matter involving alleged ethics violations related to the purchase of liquor by some staff of the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission, and possibly others. Rosenblum...
Source: Idaho victim had Bluetooth speaker in her room

(NewsNation) — Could a Bluetooth speaker provide an additional key piece of evidence in the Idaho quadruple murders case?. A source close to NewsNation revealed that Idaho victim Kaylee Goncalves had a Bluetooth speaker in her bedroom. Even if a phone is in airplane mode, a phone could still...
Bozeman Police Have Been Busy Since The New Year

We hope this isn't a trend of what the rest of the year has in store because it might be a record year. The Bozeman Police Department had a busy end of 2022 with a record number of calls, DUIs, and other statistics. Many would hope the start of 2023 would be a slow start to the year with the cold weather and everyone getting their bearings, but that hasn't been the case.
10 Tips To Getting Top Dollar For Your Montana Home

If you are selling your home, looking for a new home, or even just having company over, these 10 things are highly suggested before you do so. Most of these are common sense, but this list came from the experts at Nexthome Destination. 10 Ways To Help Sell Your Montana...
