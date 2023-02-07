Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
2 South Dakota men arrested for Montana homicide
HELENA, Mont. (IKOTA) – Montana Division of Criminal Investigation agents arrested two South Dakota men, charging them with homicide and arson following a fire in Fallon, Mont., last month. Sterling Brown was arrested Wednesday in Camp Crook, S.D. He is charged with deliberate homicide for causing the death of...
An Amazing Amount Of Montana Can’t Be Seen On Google Street View
There's far more to this Street View situation than the logical statement of "well, there are tons of places in Montana that don't have streets". You know, huge chunks of wilderness and stuff. That certainly contributes to the lack of street view mapping, but it's not the whole story. Other...
Trooper McCreedy Discusses License Plate Violation
(Denison) Iowa Patrol Trooper and District #4 Public Resource Officer Shelby McCreedy, appearing on the KSOM Morning Show, talks about four things motorists may not be aware of when licensing plate violations. Trooper McCreedy says the state of Iowa issues two plates per vehicle, and vehicle owners are legally required...
Head-on crash on US 54 kills two, New Mexico State Police say
The crash took place between Tularosa and Carrizozo.
News Channel Nebraska
Trucker faces probable cause hearing for chase across Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A North Dakota man is scheduled for a hearing next month to determine criminal probable cause after a December pursuit crossing six counties in Nebraska. Kasey Martinson, 56, of Sanborn, North Dakota, is charged in Lancaster County Court with assault on an officer using a motor...
KULR8
Two people have been arrested in South Dakota for fire that killed a person in Montana
FALLON, Mont. - Two people have been arrested after a fire in Fallon in January. The Montana Attorney General’s Office reports the fire resulted in the death of Isaac Carrier in Fallon on Jan. 23. Sterling Brown was arrested Wednesday in Camp Crook, South Dakota, and was charged with...
Top 6 Drugs Of Choice For Montana. You May Be Surprised.
Drug use is on the rise throughout the United States and we see it more and more here in Montana. You would think Marijuana would be number one, but considering it is now legal, the arrests are far fewer than they have been in the past years. Top 6 Drugs...
KDRV
The growing impact of fentanyl on Southern Oregon families
MEDFORD, Ore-- For the last three years, the use of fentanyl has become a growing crisis not only right here in Southern Oregon, but across the country. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, "deaths involving synthetic opioids other than methadone (primarily fentanyl) continued to rise with 70,601 overdose deaths reported in 2021."
He had a stroke and sued for medical malpractice. A jury awarded millions — rare in Idaho.
A jury in Ada County last week decided that one of Idaho’s largest groups of emergency medicine providers must pay $13.5 million in a medical malpractice lawsuit that took nearly five years to make its way through the courts. The case against an Emergency Medicine of Idaho LLC physician and the company itself could be […] The post He had a stroke and sued for medical malpractice. A jury awarded millions — rare in Idaho. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Nebraska deputy finds more than 16 pounds of meth in vehicle
A California man is accused of possessing more than 16 pounds of methamphetamine when he was stopped by a Nebraska deputy on Friday, authorities said.
Mexican drug cartels operating ‘on a very large scale’ in Big Sky Country
Authorities in Montana say Mexican drug cartels are wreaking havoc around the state.
fox29.com
Idaho murders: How does criminology student leave crime scene with blood-dripping knife?
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Idaho student murders suspect may not have forgotten the Ka-Bar knife sheath found in a bed with two of the four victims – it may have been planted there in an effort to mislead investigators, according to a criminal profiler who has been following the case.
Three more people die of opioid overdoses in St. Tammany Parish
The St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office says those deaths have all happened since last Sunday, when coroner Charles Preston announced the three original deaths.
kqennewsradio.com
OREGON ATTORNEY GENERAL ANNOUNCES CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION
On Friday, Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum announced that the Criminal Division of the Oregon Department of Justice, is opening a criminal investigation into the matter involving alleged ethics violations related to the purchase of liquor by some staff of the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission, and possibly others. Rosenblum...
newsnationnow.com
Source: Idaho victim had Bluetooth speaker in her room
(NewsNation) — Could a Bluetooth speaker provide an additional key piece of evidence in the Idaho quadruple murders case?. A source close to NewsNation revealed that Idaho victim Kaylee Goncalves had a Bluetooth speaker in her bedroom. Even if a phone is in airplane mode, a phone could still...
Bozeman Police Have Been Busy Since The New Year
We hope this isn't a trend of what the rest of the year has in store because it might be a record year. The Bozeman Police Department had a busy end of 2022 with a record number of calls, DUIs, and other statistics. Many would hope the start of 2023 would be a slow start to the year with the cold weather and everyone getting their bearings, but that hasn't been the case.
‘Officers collapsed from aerosolized fentanyl’: Concerns over K-9s not trained to detect the drug
While fentanyl overdoses soar to record levels, concerns have grown over the fact that police K-9s in Washington aren’t actually trained to detect the drug. This week state representatives discussed House Bill 1635, which calls for police K-9s to be trained to detect fentanyl. “Fentanyl is an epidemic at...
Love Your Dog? Be Careful Before You Do This in Montana
Montana is full of people that love their pets, but sometimes the affection goes too far. You should be careful if you let your pets ride in the passenger seat of your vehicle. When I was driving home from work the other day, I saw someone in their pickup truck...
10 Tips To Getting Top Dollar For Your Montana Home
If you are selling your home, looking for a new home, or even just having company over, these 10 things are highly suggested before you do so. Most of these are common sense, but this list came from the experts at Nexthome Destination. 10 Ways To Help Sell Your Montana...
FAA issues temporary flight restriction over part of Montana
The FAA has released very few details about the object but Montana's Congressional Delegation has released several statements about the sighting.
