Chief Building Official, Mayor Clarifies Code Enforcement Change
A slight modification in the City of Sedalia's Code Enforcement has apparently stirred up quite a bit of controversy, according to Mayor Andrew Dawson. On Monday night, Council approved an amendment to Ordinance 11490, which concerns the requirements for an administrative search warrant. “We weren't exactly clear on what that...
Warrensburg Reaches Milestone In Maguire Street Corridor Project
The City of Warrensburg announced it reached a major milestone in the Maguire Street Corridor Update Project. On the City of Warrensburg Government Facebook page, the City announced that it has officially advertised a Request for Qualifications for engineering services on the project. The Maguire Street Corridor Update Project has been part of the City's plans since they were awarded a Tiger II/HUD planning grant in 2010.
KRMS Radio
Osage Beach BOA Considering New Vehicles – 2nd Reading Of Marijuana Measure
The checkbook is expected to be wide open with several purchases up for discussion at the next board of aldermen meeting in Osage Beach. Proposed purchases of several vehicles for the various departments, with a combined spending cap of about $1.2 million for those purchases, highlights new business. The board...
abc17news.com
JC Public Works announces street closure for next week
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Jefferson City Department of Public Works announced in a Friday press release that Madison Street at Commercial Way will be closed next week. Miller Pipeline will be working on upgrades for Ameren UE. Closures will take place 8 a.m.-4 p.m. beginning Monday. Work is expected to be completed by 5 p.m. Friday, according to the release.
Pettis County clerk sues county commission, IT department head over recordings
The Pettis County clerk and two employees have sued the Pettis County Commission and the head of the county’s IT department after claiming they were recorded illegally. The post Pettis County clerk sues county commission, IT department head over recordings appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MoRPAC Committee Members Visit Sedalia Amtrak Depot
David Pearce, of Warrensburg, who serves as a volunteer on the legislative committee of MoRPAC (Missouri Rail Passenger Advisory Committee), was one of three members who gathered in Sedalia Tuesday morning. Plans called for them to ride the Amtrak with members of the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission to Jefferson...
kchi.com
Four Arrests In The Area Counties
Four arrests in the area counties are reported by state troopers. At about 7:20 pm in Daviess County, 29-year-old Ram T Liam of Kentwood Michigan was arrested for alleged DWI, careless and imprudent driving, failing to place a vehicle not in motion on the right side of the highway. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
KRMS Radio
First Steps Taken Towards Massive Resurfacing Project Of HWY 5 & 52
The first steps are being taken for an extensive resurfacing project covering a significant part of the west side of the lake and beyond. MoDOT Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger says the $16.8 million project has been awarded to Capitol Paving. “Going to resurface Highway 5 basically from the...
Washington Missourian
Callaway County fisherman lands state, world record blue sucker
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) congratulates Travis Uebinger of Auxvasse on catching the first state record fish of 2023 – an 11-pound, 5-ounce blue sucker. Uebinger was fishing on the Osage River Jan. 15 when he caught the fish using the pole-and-line method. The previous record for blue sucker was a 9-pound, 14-ounce fish caught on the Missouri River in 1997.
SFCC Theatre Arts Students, Staff Recognized By KCACTF
State Fair Community College Theatre Arts students and staff received awards and recognitions at the annual Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival (KCACTF) for Region 5 that was held in January in Des Moines, Iowa. Region 5 includes colleges and universities in Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and...
KRMS Radio
Lake Area Reaction From Lake Ozark Decision To Support Casino Bill
Reaction to the City of Lake Ozark going forward to adopt a resolution of support to Senate Judiciary Rule 14 to expand casino boat gambling and, presumably, land that boat along the Osage River in Lake Ozark is seemingly mixed. Speaking in favor of the concept during a special session...
comomag.com
An Essential Member of the Community
From shampoo and clothing, to every flavor of Faygo you could imagine, Essentialz CoMo is your new one-stop destination. Essentialz CoMo opened its downtown location in February 2021, but the journey there started many years ago. Owner Dimetrious Woods has traveled a long, challenging road to success. Now he’s motivated to give back to the community and the people that supported him.
KMZU
Driver injured in Ray County rollover
RAY COUNTY, MO - A rollover accident Saturday morning injured the driver, from Excelsior Springs. Highway Patrol says serious injuries were incurred by Donald Vassmer, 38, whose car reportedly ran off 88th west of Route O, after failure to negotiate a curve, and overturned. He was not listed as wearing...
kmmo.com
WARSAW MAN INJURED AFTER BEING HIT IN PETTIS COUNTY
A Warsaw man was seriously injured after being hit in Pettis County on Saturday, February 11, 2023. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the injury was caused when a vehicle driven by 82-year-old John Yardley struck a pedestrian identified as 26-year-old Devin Miller. Miller was reportedly walking on the right side of the roadway.
KYTV
Warsaw, Mo. man in serious condition after pedestrian v. car crash
PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Warsaw man is in serious condition after being hit by a car in Pettis County Saturday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the incident happened when a car, driven by an 82-year-old man also from Warsaw, hit a 26-year-old man who was walking near the right edge of the road.
kmmo.com
WINDSOR WOMAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A Windsor woman was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in Johnson County on Friday, February 10, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when 21-year-old Sierra Blake swerved to miss a deer in the road. Blake’s vehicle traveled of the the roadway and struck an embankment. The vehicle caught fire and became fully engulfed.
Show-Me Bike Show Draws 94 Entries
It was a record-setting kind of day on Feb. 4. The Sedalia Motorcycle Association’s annual Show-Me Bike Show brought out a record number 94 motorcycles to be judged at the Ag Building on the Missouri State Fairgrounds. There were also a record number 1,300 people that came through the...
kttn.com
Marceline man injured in crash on rural Linn County road
A Marceline resident was taken to a hospital in Columbia following an accident Thursday night on Linn County Route F three miles east of Brookfield. Twenty-six-year-old Kinsee Roberts received moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia. The southbound sports utility vehicle traveled...
Sedalia Police Reports For February 9, 2023
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Wednesday evening, a traffic stop was conducted near the intersection of South Carr Avenue and West 18th Street. During the stop, the driver was found to have two traffic related warrants out of Pettis County. Adrian D. Muntean, 18, of Sedalia, was arrested for his two Failure to Appear warrants on two separate charges of Speeding. Muntean was arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail pending a $322.00 cash only bond.
kwos.com
2034 parole hearing set for convicted Columbia killer Lynlee Renick
Convicted Columbia killer Lynlee Renick will have to serve at least 12 more years in prison, before she’s eligible for parole. Renick is the former Columbia spa owner convicted of second degree murder for the high-profile 2017 death of her husband Ben inside his snake barn near New Florence, a rural town near I-70 in Montgomery County.
