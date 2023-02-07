Read full article on original website
Speedy School Zone Driver Arrested on Municipal Warrant
Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop Monday afternoon on a vehicle that was traveling 44 MPH in a 20 MPH zone in the area in front of Parkview Elementary, 1901 South New York Avenue. Officers made contact with the driver, and checked her information with Joint Communications. A computer check...
Warsaw Man Apprehended After Lengthy Search in Benton County
30-year-old Nicholas Scott Littlejohn, of Warsaw, whom authorities were searching for since Tuesday afternoon, was apprehended near 38311 VV Highway (southwest of Edwards) at 12:42 a.m. Wednesday, according to Benton County Sheriff Eric Knox. Knox credited the teamwork of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Pettis County K9 teams, MSHP troopers...
See The Sedalia Police K-9 Unit In Action Next Week
One of the more fascinating parts of police work for us civilians has to be police department K-9 programs. You can experience Sedalia's program up close next Wednesday, February 15, at the Heckart Community Center at 12:30 PM CST. It's amazing to watch these dogs work as they try to...
Sedalia Police Reports For February 8, 2023
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Tuesday afternoon, Officers responded to the parking lot of the Stone Creek Apartments, 3100 Brianna Boulevard, in reference to a hit and run accident. Upon arrival, Officers met with a witness, who stated she watched as a white Chrysler sedan crashed into a parked vehicle. The Chrysler then sped away from the scene without providing any information.
Pettis County Clerk Lawsuit Alleges Violation of Privacy, Wiretapping Laws
Pettis County Clerk Nick La Strada along with two employees have sued the Pettis County Commission and the head of Pettis County's IT department over illegal video and audio recordings made without their consent in the Pettis County Clerk's Office in the Courthouse Annex. This is according to a story first reported by KMIZ ABC 17 in Columbia.
Homeless Man Arrested for Trespassing at Break Time
A homeless man was arrested Monday morning after he showed up at BreakTime, 318 W. Broadway, and caused a disturbance. The man, identified as 51-year-old Sean S. Burke, left Break Time before officers arrived, but the reporting party provided police with a description of Burke's car, and he was located and arrested at CVS Pharmacy.
MoRPAC Committee Members Visit Sedalia Amtrak Depot
David Pearce, of Warrensburg, who serves as a volunteer on the legislative committee of MoRPAC (Missouri Rail Passenger Advisory Committee), was one of three members who gathered in Sedalia Tuesday morning. Plans called for them to ride the Amtrak with members of the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission to Jefferson...
Warrensburg Reaches Milestone In Maguire Street Corridor Project
The City of Warrensburg announced it reached a major milestone in the Maguire Street Corridor Update Project. On the City of Warrensburg Government Facebook page, the City announced that it has officially advertised a Request for Qualifications for engineering services on the project. The Maguire Street Corridor Update Project has been part of the City's plans since they were awarded a Tiger II/HUD planning grant in 2010.
SFCC Theatre Arts Students, Staff Recognized By KCACTF
State Fair Community College Theatre Arts students and staff received awards and recognitions at the annual Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival (KCACTF) for Region 5 that was held in January in Des Moines, Iowa. Region 5 includes colleges and universities in Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and...
‘Dancing With The Professors’ Returns to UCM
Re-launching the presentation of a program that was last celebrated on campus in 2018, the University of Central Missouri (UCM) Dance Club will sponsor “Dancing with the Professors 2023” at 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19 in Hendricks Hall. This student-run fund-raiser has become a fan-favorite over the years...
CASA Art Exhibit Slated for April 1
Citizens Against Spouse Abuse (CASA) is hosting their second annual art exhibit at the Home & Garden Show at the Mathewson Exhibition Center on April 1 from 9 a.m., to 6 p.m. Since April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, CASA is inviting art students & community members to enter a drawing or painting of their artwork depicting survival of abuse or impacts of abuse.
‘Paint The Town Blue’ This February With State Fair Community College
Well, guys, it's that time again - State Fair's Homecoming!. This year's theme is "Paint the Town Blue". They're doing a bunch of fun events coming up starting the week of February 21, and a lot of it is not just to promote school spirit at SFCC, but but also to help West Central Missouri as a whole.
