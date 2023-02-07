Read full article on original website
Related
Sedalia Police Reports For February 10, 2023
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Wednesday morning, Officers responded to the Wal Mart store, 3201 West Broadway Boulevard, for a subject trespassing. He was located in the store and arrested. Damean D. Simmons, 38, Homeless, was transported to the Pettis County Jail to be placed on a 24 hour hold pending state charges of Trespassing in the 1st Degree.
Speedy School Zone Driver Arrested on Municipal Warrant
Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop Monday afternoon on a vehicle that was traveling 44 MPH in a 20 MPH zone in the area in front of Parkview Elementary, 1901 South New York Avenue. Officers made contact with the driver, and checked her information with Joint Communications. A computer check...
Traffic Stop for No License Plate Lights Leads to Arrest for Non-Support
On Wednesday night at 7:39 p.m., Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop at 9th and Grand on a vehicle with no license plate lights. A computer check through Joint Communications revealed that the driver, 43-year-old Justin Todd of Sedalia, was wanted on an active failure to appear warrant for felony non-child support of a child out of Clay County with a $5,000 cash-only bond.
Homeless Man Arrested for Trespassing at Break Time
A homeless man was arrested Monday morning after he showed up at BreakTime, 318 W. Broadway, and caused a disturbance. The man, identified as 51-year-old Sean S. Burke, left Break Time before officers arrived, but the reporting party provided police with a description of Burke's car, and he was located and arrested at CVS Pharmacy.
Warsaw Man Apprehended After Lengthy Search in Benton County
30-year-old Nicholas Scott Littlejohn, of Warsaw, whom authorities were searching for since Tuesday afternoon, was apprehended near 38311 VV Highway (southwest of Edwards) at 12:42 a.m. Wednesday, according to Benton County Sheriff Eric Knox. Knox credited the teamwork of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Pettis County K9 teams, MSHP troopers...
See The Sedalia Police K-9 Unit In Action Next Week
One of the more fascinating parts of police work for us civilians has to be police department K-9 programs. You can experience Sedalia's program up close next Wednesday, February 15, at the Heckart Community Center at 12:30 PM CST. It's amazing to watch these dogs work as they try to...
Knob Noster Police Looking For Runaway Teenager
Knob Noster police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who fled her Knob Noster home this morning just after 6:00 AM CST. Knob Noster police say Aspen Cullison ran out of her home's back door and fled the area. She was last seen wearing a beanie, sweatshirt, and sweatpants or baggie jeans.
KC Man Killed When Amtrak Train Strikes FedEx Truck
A Kansas City man was killed after being struck by an Amtrak passenger train Tuesday morning in Cass County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2022 Ford FCO (FedEx) truck driven by 34-year-old Patrick E. Metz of Kansas City, failed to stop at a stop sign and traveled into the path of an eastbound Amtrak Charger SC-44 Train Engine, driven by 54-year-old Matthew D. Podnar of O'Fallon, Ill., around 9:20 a.m., at Herford Road, south of Smart Road (northwest of Pleasant Hill).
Chief Building Official, Mayor Clarifies Code Enforcement Change
A slight modification in the City of Sedalia's Code Enforcement has apparently stirred up quite a bit of controversy, according to Mayor Andrew Dawson. On Monday night, Council approved an amendment to Ordinance 11490, which concerns the requirements for an administrative search warrant. “We weren't exactly clear on what that...
Show-Me Bike Show Draws 94 Entries
It was a record-setting kind of day on Feb. 4. The Sedalia Motorcycle Association’s annual Show-Me Bike Show brought out a record number 94 motorcycles to be judged at the Ag Building on the Missouri State Fairgrounds. There were also a record number 1,300 people that came through the...
Warrensburg Reaches Milestone In Maguire Street Corridor Project
The City of Warrensburg announced it reached a major milestone in the Maguire Street Corridor Update Project. On the City of Warrensburg Government Facebook page, the City announced that it has officially advertised a Request for Qualifications for engineering services on the project. The Maguire Street Corridor Update Project has been part of the City's plans since they were awarded a Tiger II/HUD planning grant in 2010.
MoRPAC Committee Members Visit Sedalia Amtrak Depot
David Pearce, of Warrensburg, who serves as a volunteer on the legislative committee of MoRPAC (Missouri Rail Passenger Advisory Committee), was one of three members who gathered in Sedalia Tuesday morning. Plans called for them to ride the Amtrak with members of the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission to Jefferson...
‘Paint The Town Blue’ This February With State Fair Community College
Well, guys, it's that time again - State Fair's Homecoming!. This year's theme is "Paint the Town Blue". They're doing a bunch of fun events coming up starting the week of February 21, and a lot of it is not just to promote school spirit at SFCC, but but also to help West Central Missouri as a whole.
CASA Art Exhibit Slated for April 1
Citizens Against Spouse Abuse (CASA) is hosting their second annual art exhibit at the Home & Garden Show at the Mathewson Exhibition Center on April 1 from 9 a.m., to 6 p.m. Since April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, CASA is inviting art students & community members to enter a drawing or painting of their artwork depicting survival of abuse or impacts of abuse.
‘Dancing With The Professors’ Returns to UCM
Re-launching the presentation of a program that was last celebrated on campus in 2018, the University of Central Missouri (UCM) Dance Club will sponsor “Dancing with the Professors 2023” at 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19 in Hendricks Hall. This student-run fund-raiser has become a fan-favorite over the years...
KIX 105.7
Sedalia, MO
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
105.7 KIX plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0