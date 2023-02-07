Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic William B. Sappington House in Saline County, MissouriCJ CoombsSaline County, MO
Historic Hotel Bothwell built in 1927 is still active in Sedalia, MissouriCJ CoombsSedalia, MO
The construction and history of the Maclay Mansion in Tipton, Missouri began in 1858CJ CoombsTipton, MO
The old and new John Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall, MissouriCJ CoombsMarshall, MO
Missouri Valley College's Baity Hall built in 1889, stands at attention with its history and architectureCJ CoombsMarshall, MO
Related
Warrensburg Reaches Milestone In Maguire Street Corridor Project
The City of Warrensburg announced it reached a major milestone in the Maguire Street Corridor Update Project. On the City of Warrensburg Government Facebook page, the City announced that it has officially advertised a Request for Qualifications for engineering services on the project. The Maguire Street Corridor Update Project has been part of the City's plans since they were awarded a Tiger II/HUD planning grant in 2010.
Sedalia Police Reports For February 10, 2023
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Wednesday morning, Officers responded to the Wal Mart store, 3201 West Broadway Boulevard, for a subject trespassing. He was located in the store and arrested. Damean D. Simmons, 38, Homeless, was transported to the Pettis County Jail to be placed on a 24 hour hold pending state charges of Trespassing in the 1st Degree.
MoRPAC Committee Members Visit Sedalia Amtrak Depot
David Pearce, of Warrensburg, who serves as a volunteer on the legislative committee of MoRPAC (Missouri Rail Passenger Advisory Committee), was one of three members who gathered in Sedalia Tuesday morning. Plans called for them to ride the Amtrak with members of the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission to Jefferson...
SFCC Theatre Arts Students, Staff Recognized By KCACTF
State Fair Community College Theatre Arts students and staff received awards and recognitions at the annual Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival (KCACTF) for Region 5 that was held in January in Des Moines, Iowa. Region 5 includes colleges and universities in Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and...
KYTV
Multi-day manhunt in Benton County, Mo. ends in arrests of 2
Health leaders report 1 in 3 adults in the Springfield community suffers from high blood pressure. Springfield’s Dickerson Park Zoo officials say security upgrades keep the animals safe. Zookeepers at the Dickerson Park Zoo say they have many layers of security in place to keep its animals and visitors...
Speedy School Zone Driver Arrested on Municipal Warrant
Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop Monday afternoon on a vehicle that was traveling 44 MPH in a 20 MPH zone in the area in front of Parkview Elementary, 1901 South New York Avenue. Officers made contact with the driver, and checked her information with Joint Communications. A computer check...
kcur.org
Kansas City claims it knows nothing about a new landfill, but nearby cities are already fighting it
One after another, neighboring cities have been lining up to oppose a potential landfill at the southeast edge of Kansas City. Citing threats to economic development, noise and odor pollution and proximity to homes, Raymore, Grandview, Lee’s Summit and Cass County have all unanimously passed legislation to stall such a project. Peculiar passed similar legislation and Jackson County is discussing its own.
krcgtv.com
7 Brew coffee makes donation and drops new shop, bringing 50 new jobs to Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY — The drive-thru coffee shop 7 Brew is creating new opportunities and providing donations for local organizations in need. On Wednesday, along with their building drop, they donated $2,000 to the Fire Museum of Jefferson City. The Museum and the fire department have an over century-long rapport with Jefferson City.
‘Paint The Town Blue’ This February With State Fair Community College
Well, guys, it's that time again - State Fair's Homecoming!. This year's theme is "Paint the Town Blue". They're doing a bunch of fun events coming up starting the week of February 21, and a lot of it is not just to promote school spirit at SFCC, but but also to help West Central Missouri as a whole.
Woman, stabbed, found along Highway 63 in Columbia
Sheriff's deputies and police found a woman who had been stabbed on the side of Highway 63 on Friday morning. The post Woman, stabbed, found along Highway 63 in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Versailles switches to four-day school week next year
VERSAILLES, Mo. (KMIZ) The Morgan County R-2 School District will be moving to a four-day school week next year. Superintendent Steven Barnes confirmed the changed to ABC 17 News. The district posted next school year’s calendar to its website on Jan. 3. Monday is the day of the week that has been cut from most The post Versailles switches to four-day school week next year appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
JOHNSON COUNTY CENTRAL DISPATCH SEARCHING FOR MISSING JUVENILE
Johnson County Central Dispatch is asking for help from the public in locating a 15-year-old female. According to a release, Aspen Cullison was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black shorts, and had no shoes on. She was last seen at Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg. Cullison is described...
Sedalia Parks & Rec Supervisor Recognized for Her Service
Monday night's City Council meeting led off with a service award to Shawna Lynn Yager for five years of service to Sedalia Parks & Recreation. Yager works as a landscape supervisor and arborist for Parks & Rec, and told KSIS she loves her job. Sedalia Mayor Andrew Dawson presented Yager...
Four new Clydesdales born at Warm Springs Ranch
BOONVILLE, Mo. — Four colts were recently born at the Budweiser Clydesdales breeding and training facility, Warm Springs Ranch, in Boonville, Missouri. They are enjoying the brisk winter weather as they explore the grounds of their mid-Missouri home. You can meet them this weekend during a special football watch party on Sunday. The ranch is […]
Traffic Stop for No License Plate Lights Leads to Arrest for Non-Support
On Wednesday night at 7:39 p.m., Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop at 9th and Grand on a vehicle with no license plate lights. A computer check through Joint Communications revealed that the driver, 43-year-old Justin Todd of Sedalia, was wanted on an active failure to appear warrant for felony non-child support of a child out of Clay County with a $5,000 cash-only bond.
$1 million winning lottery ticket sold in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Someone just got $1 million richer. After Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing, a lottery player won $1 million from a ticket bought at the Alta Convenience Store at the Petro-Mart on East St. Charles Road in Columbia. The ticket matched all five white-ball numbers drawn to win the “Match 5” $1 million prize. The The post $1 million winning lottery ticket sold in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Sinkhole shuts down Camden County road overnight into Friday
A sinkhole prompts Camden County officials to close a road about six miles east of Macks Creek. The Camden County Road and Bridge Department announced Thursday afternoon that a sinkhole had developed on Mailhack Road, forcing them to close the road overnight into Friday. Motorists in that area are asked to find alternate routes. There’s no word on the size of the hole.
Warsaw Man Apprehended After Lengthy Search in Benton County
30-year-old Nicholas Scott Littlejohn, of Warsaw, whom authorities were searching for since Tuesday afternoon, was apprehended near 38311 VV Highway (southwest of Edwards) at 12:42 a.m. Wednesday, according to Benton County Sheriff Eric Knox. Knox credited the teamwork of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Pettis County K9 teams, MSHP troopers...
Homeless Man Arrested for Trespassing at Break Time
A homeless man was arrested Monday morning after he showed up at BreakTime, 318 W. Broadway, and caused a disturbance. The man, identified as 51-year-old Sean S. Burke, left Break Time before officers arrived, but the reporting party provided police with a description of Burke's car, and he was located and arrested at CVS Pharmacy.
Truck Driver Killed in Amtrak Crash in Cass County
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Missouri State Highway Patrol with a train vs. semi-truck crash on Hereford Road, northwest of Pleasant Hill. The driver of the Fed-Ex semi-truck was killed in the crash, the sheriff's office said. The Missouri Highway Patrol has identified the victim as...
KIX 105.7
Sedalia, MO
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
105.7 KIX plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0