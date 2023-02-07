Read full article on original website
Meth abatement in libraries quickly claims Denver headlines, but why?Heather WillardDenver, CO
Raccoon Hitches Ride to a Distribution Center in Boulder, Gets Stuck in Wall Before Giving a 45 Minute Chase in StoreZack LoveBoulder, CO
Feasting on finger-licking chicken at Sexy Sammies in Greeley, ColoradoColorado JillGreeley, CO
The Most Mystical Hotel of America: The Stanley HotelSiddhartha SapkotaEstes Park, CO
Send Your Valentine a Surprise From Colorado's Sweetheart CityColorado JillLoveland, CO
This is How You Can Visit a Colorado Museum for Free in 2023
Have you ever been to the Denver Museum of Nature and Science? It makes for such a fun and memorable day for the family. The Denver Museum of Nature and Science is even better when you don't have to pay a dime to gain admission to some of the most interesting exhibits on the face of the earth.
This Local Colorado Favorite Closing After Just 6 Years
Another local Colorado business bites the dust in 2023, as it was announced this week that March will be the end of the road for this local Colorado favorite. Local Colorado Favorite Closing After Just 6 Years. The start of 2023 around Colorado has been pretty rough as far as...
A Popular Grand Junction Colorado Big Box Store is Closing Its Doors
It was announced this week that another major retail chain in Colorado is closing down four more local locations, including one close to the Northern Colorado area. Another Colorado Retail Store Closing Four More Locations For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime...
Colorado Man In Trouble For Keeping Toilet In His Front Yard
A Colorado man is in trouble for having a toilet in his front yard and he's fighting to keep it there. Everybody needs to have a toilet, but keeping it in the front yard might not be the best idea in the world - even if it is just for decoration. Not everybody in this man's neighborhood is thrilled with the idea of a front-yard toilet.
Three Colorado Cities Make New List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Last year, Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters: Denver, Silverthorne, Boulder, and Fort Collins. An updated report added Edwards to the line-up in October, but now, the company has new research. Here's what Dwellsy is predicting for Colorado in 2023. Renters...
You Could Own a Historic Colorado Museum for the First Time Ever
A truly unique opportunity has presented itself in the form of a historic property being listed for sale for the first time ever. The Humphrey Memorial Park and Museum is not only a part of Colorado's history but is quite a sight to be seen. History of Colorado's Humphrey Memorial...
Is A New Roller Skating Rink Coming To The Northern Colorado Area?
Colorado is, or has been home to many amazing roller skating rinks over the years. The Northern Colorado area only has one left in 2023, but could that be changing soon?. New Roller Rink Coming To The Northern Colorado Area?. Before I got into radio and content creation back in...
4 more Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close in Colorado
NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing 149 more of its stores as its financial struggle continue. The new list of closures includes Colorado locations in Dillon, Northglenn, Glenwood Springs and Grand Junction. Thursday's list of closures comes one week after Bed, Bath & Beyond announced it...
How Colorado Residents Are Reacting to the Statewide Plastic Bag Ban
Since May 2022, Fort Collins residents have been paying for bags at grocery stores — now, the rest of Colorado is following suit. Why? You can thank House Bill 21-1162, which Gov. Jared Polis signed into law in 2021. The bill went into effect at the beginning of this year and prevents Colorado stores from providing free, single-use plastic bags.
coloradosun.com
Erie librarian was wrongly fired after objecting to cancellation of programs on racism and LGBTQ+ youth, state finds
There’s a chance to clear her record at the High Plains Library District of Weld County, possibly change some policies that she believes conflict with her role as a librarian and even receive some financial compensation for losing her job and the stress that caused. But for now, Brooky...
CO meth decontamination company explains cleaning, timeline of the process
The recent awareness surrounding testing for meth in public spaces is part of the reason why Peter Riley, the owner of Crystal Clean Decontamination, says he's as busy as ever.
KJCT8
Meth contamination clean-up jobs becoming more common
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Littleton, Englewood, Arvada, and Boulder. All Colorado towns and cities with libraries that have been shut down due to meth contamination. Littleton’s Bemis Library started curbside pickup Thursday after they had to close their doors for a cleanup. One company has carved out a...
This Restaurant Serves Colorado's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest pinpointed every state's best place to grab a slice of pizza.
tourcounsel.com
Southlands | Shopping mall in Aurora, Colorado
Southlands Lifestyle Center (also Southlands Mall, Southlands, The Southlands, or The Southlands at Aurora) is a regional shopping mall located in Aurora, Colorado. The center is located at the intersection of Smoky Hill Road and the E-470 tollway, about 15 miles south of Denver International Airport, east of the Saddle Rock neighborhood and west of Cherokee Trail High School and the Tallyn's Reach neighborhood.
Denver's first mayoral debate: No wrong answers
The issues of housing affordability and homelessness took center stage at Denver's first mayoral debate Thursday night and the 16 candidates offered 16 solutions. The 17th candidate, Al Gardner, was unable to attend the debate hosted by Regis University due to family matters. Of the hundreds of graduates Regis University...
KDVR.com
Woman burned in shower sends warning
The woman fell unconscious in the shower for less than a minute before her husband found her suffering second- and third-degree burns to her back and arms. Evan Kruegel reports. Woman burned in shower sends warning. The woman fell unconscious in the shower for less than a minute before her...
Bird flu linked to bear, mountain lion and skunk deaths
Bird flu has been linked to three mammalian deaths in Colorado, including a black bear, a skunk and a mountain lion, according to state wildlife officials.
The next storm hits Denver on Tuesday night & Wednesday
It will be a beautiful and mild weekend. Expect sunshine, brushed with high clouds in Denver. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 40s to middle 50s.
weather5280.com
It's there, then it's not: next week's snow for Colorado and Denver
We tend to enjoy the model flip-flop that occurs when we look out past a few days and see those storms on the horizon from days 5 to 14. You know the ones I am talking about. From hyped up headlines to snow-lovers tears, storms modeled beyond about day 5 are fun to watch but obviously over-published at times. With that in mind, I'm going to publish information about a storm farther away than 5 days ;-) Some of you commented on previous posts about the potential system for next week, so let's s.
Colorado is Home to the Cutest Golden Retriever Celebration Ever
If you're a dog lover, you're definitely going to want to mark your calendar for next year's Goldens in Golden event which takes place right here in Colorado. If you just so happened to decide to take your dog for a walk in Golden over the weekend, you may have been in for an adorable surprise as thousands of the popular dog breed gathered together with their humans this past Saturday.
