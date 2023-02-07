ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loveland, CO

Mix 104.3 KMXY

Colorado Man In Trouble For Keeping Toilet In His Front Yard

A Colorado man is in trouble for having a toilet in his front yard and he's fighting to keep it there. Everybody needs to have a toilet, but keeping it in the front yard might not be the best idea in the world - even if it is just for decoration. Not everybody in this man's neighborhood is thrilled with the idea of a front-yard toilet.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

4 more Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close in Colorado

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing 149 more of its stores as its financial struggle continue. The new list of closures includes Colorado locations in Dillon, Northglenn, Glenwood Springs and Grand Junction. Thursday's list of closures comes one week after Bed, Bath & Beyond announced it...
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

Meth contamination clean-up jobs becoming more common

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Littleton, Englewood, Arvada, and Boulder. All Colorado towns and cities with libraries that have been shut down due to meth contamination. Littleton’s Bemis Library started curbside pickup Thursday after they had to close their doors for a cleanup. One company has carved out a...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
tourcounsel.com

Southlands | Shopping mall in Aurora, Colorado

Southlands Lifestyle Center (also Southlands Mall, Southlands, The Southlands, or The Southlands at Aurora) is a regional shopping mall located in Aurora, Colorado. The center is located at the intersection of Smoky Hill Road and the E-470 tollway, about 15 miles south of Denver International Airport, east of the Saddle Rock neighborhood and west of Cherokee Trail High School and the Tallyn's Reach neighborhood.
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver's first mayoral debate: No wrong answers

The issues of housing affordability and homelessness took center stage at Denver's first mayoral debate Thursday night and the 16 candidates offered 16 solutions. The 17th candidate, Al Gardner, was unable to attend the debate hosted by Regis University due to family matters. Of the hundreds of graduates Regis University...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Woman burned in shower sends warning

The woman fell unconscious in the shower for less than a minute before her husband found her suffering second- and third-degree burns to her back and arms. Evan Kruegel reports. Woman burned in shower sends warning. The woman fell unconscious in the shower for less than a minute before her...
DENVER, CO
weather5280.com

It's there, then it's not: next week's snow for Colorado and Denver

We tend to enjoy the model flip-flop that occurs when we look out past a few days and see those storms on the horizon from days 5 to 14. You know the ones I am talking about. From hyped up headlines to snow-lovers tears, storms modeled beyond about day 5 are fun to watch but obviously over-published at times. With that in mind, I'm going to publish information about a storm farther away than 5 days ;-) Some of you commented on previous posts about the potential system for next week, so let's s.
DENVER, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Colorado is Home to the Cutest Golden Retriever Celebration Ever

If you're a dog lover, you're definitely going to want to mark your calendar for next year's Goldens in Golden event which takes place right here in Colorado. If you just so happened to decide to take your dog for a walk in Golden over the weekend, you may have been in for an adorable surprise as thousands of the popular dog breed gathered together with their humans this past Saturday.
GOLDEN, CO
