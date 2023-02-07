TULSA, Okla. — Friday is the final day to register or update your voter registration for the March 7 election, according to the Oklahoma State Election Board. Applications are available at local County Election Boards, most tag agencies, libraries and post offices. You can also fill out an application using the OK Voter Portal. Applications filled out using the portal must be printed, signed and mailed or hand-delivered to your County Election Board or State Election Board by Friday.

TULSA, OK ・ 9 HOURS AGO