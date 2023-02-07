Read full article on original website
Why Gov. Phil Murphy is No. 1 on our 2023 Power List
As if it didn’t know already, the business community learned just how powerful and influential the governor is during the pandemic, when businesses were either shut down, forced to go virtual or heavily restricted — virtually overnight. We remind business owners of this not to recall the governor’s...
Small town mayor files to challenge Menendez in 2024 Democratic primary
Joe Signorello III has developed a relatively high profile for a mayor of a town of just 14,000.
In first poll of the 2025 N.J. governor’s race, Democratic race is ‘wide open’ and Ciattarelli is best known Republican
As New Jersey political insiders consider who might succeed term-limited Gov. Phil Murphy in 2025, Republican Jack Ciattarelli and just marginally, Democrat Mikie Sherrill, have the highest statewide favorables among members of their respective political parties, with most candidates still undefined, according to a new Fairleigh Dickinson University poll released this morning.
New Jersey Assembly Members Call On Governor Murphy To “Immediately” End All Covid-19 Mandates
New Jersey Assembly members Gerry Scharfenberger and Victoria Flynn (Monmouth-R’s) are calling on New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy to end any and all existing COVID-19 restrictions immediately. “While it is clear that the COVID-19 pandemic has been over for quite some time, a conclusion that even the Federal Government...
First Poll Of 2025 New Jersey Gubernatorial Race Show Rep. Sherrill, Ciattarelli Leading, But Race Wide Open
While the 2025 gubernatorial election in New Jersey is still more than two years away, candidates for the Republican and Democratic nomination have already begun to jockey for position being vacated by the term limited incumbent, Governor Phil Murphy. According to a new poll from Fairleigh Dickinson University released this...
New poll finds NJ 101.5’s Bill Spadea is a top NJ gubernatorial contender
⚫ New Jersey 101.5 morning host Bill Spadea is a leading GOP gubernatorial contender. ⚫ Jack Ciattarelli, the 2021 Republican nominee, is the frontrunner. ⚫ On the Democratic side, Congresswoman Mikie Sherill and first lady Tammy Murphy are considered frontrunners. Who do you think the next governor of New Jersey...
Here are the way-too-early favorites to succeed Murphy as N.J. governor, according to new poll
The election for New Jersey’s next governor is two years away. And while speculation has been building, the field for who may seek to succeed Gov. Phil Murphy is far from set. But a new poll gives a very early view of how voters feel about possible contenders for...
Update: New Laws in New Jersey: Gov. Murphy Signs 10 Bills into Law
Recent updates from the New Jersey Legislature and Governor Murphy. *Updated February 7, 2023 at 1:15 PM with new laws as of February 6, 2023. We've been documenting the legislative progress of our senate, assembly, and governor since the inception of Morristown Minute.
Governor Phil Murphy (D) issues one executive order from Jan. 31-Feb. 6
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) issued one executive order from Jan. 31-Feb. 6. As of Feb. 6, Murphy has issued one executive order in 2023—nine fewer than he did at this point a year ago. Governors use executive orders to manage executive branch operations. During the week of...
Update: Murphy Explains Non-Profit Funding Veto
In a statement, Governor Phil Murphy explained the reasons for his absolute veto of a bill passed unanimously by the state legislature that would have given non-profits, like yeshivos and shuls, access to easy construction funding. Murphy’s office wrote that the governor agreed with the proposal, but felt that the...
Murphy approval ratings remain strong, new FDU poll shows
Gov. Phil Murphy has a solid 48%-36% job approval rating at the start of his sixth year in office and heading into the midterm legislative elections, according to a Fairleigh Dickinson University Poll released this morning. Job approvals for the governor are up eight points, from an upside-down 40%-42% in...
Democrats win control of Pennsylvania House, end Republican rule
Democrats have won control of the Pennsylvania House by sweeping three special elections. The GOP still controls the Senate.
In last Chamber address, Kenney pitches for help to get state gun law passed
Mayor Jim Kenney asked the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia to help get one specific gun law passed in Pennsylvania during his final appearance before the group as mayor.
To keep the 16th district in Democratic hands, Zwicker and Freiman pick Savargaonkar to manage re-election bid
Om Savargaonkar, a rising star among New Jersey Democratic operatives, has been tapped to manage the campaign to hold on to three seats in a Central Jersey district that is one of the most politically competitive in the state. Savargaonkar will lead the re-election bids of State Sen. Andrew Zwicker...
NJ Gov. Phil Murphy signs bill to protect temp workers
New Jersey temporary workers have to receive the same pay and benefits as regular staff counterparts at a job site under a bill signed by Gov. Phil Murphy Feb. 6. The law caps more than a year of lobbying efforts by labor groups [ more › ]
PA Senate bill proposes changes to state constitution
A bill in the Pennsylvania General Assembly would amend the state Constitution to allow more adult victims of childhood sexual abuse to sue their abusers. Senate Bill 1 would open a two-year retroactive window for lawsuits by victims of sexual abuse who were otherwise time-barred from bringing claims. Terry Clark president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Council of Children, Youth and Family Services, said in 2019, the state extended the...
NJ casinos say no guns after federal judge halts more of law against concealed firearms
ATLANTIC CITY – Casino owners in New Jersey have not waited to see how the court battle plays out over a state law restricting gun owners from carrying in “sensitive areas." Firearms have been banned from being carried on property at all nine casinos, according to Mark Giannantonio,...
Gov. Murphy ‘SNAPs Up’ Better Benefits for NJ’s Neediest
WOODBRIDGE, NJ — With a quick swish of his pen, Gov. Phil Murphy made sure many of New Jersey’s neediest people, families and senior citizens can keep putting food on their tables. Gov. Murphy – in a midday ceremony at ShopRite of Woodbridge – signed into law A5086, to raise the state’s monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance (SNAP) benefit from $45 to $95 starting March 1st. New Jersey has roughly 64,000 households on SNAP, a program once known as “food stamps.” Assembly Speaker Craig J. Coughlin (D-19 Dist) championed the measure. Senate Majority Leader Teresa Ruiz sponsored a mirror measure in the state Senate....
Atlantic City casinos ban guns as legal battle over new carrying law continues
Guns will be banned in New Jersey casinos despite a temporary restraining order blocking the enforcement of a portion of a new state law that limits firearms in public places, Mark Giannantonio, the president of the Casino Association of New Jersey, said on Monday. “The safety and well-being of our...
IRS to New Jersey taxpayers: Don't file your taxes yet
NEW JERSEY - If you live in New Jersey or more than a dozen other select states, you may be one of the millions of taxpayers being urged by the Internal Revenue Service to hold off on filing tax returns for 2022. Last year, 19 states offered diverse programs that...
