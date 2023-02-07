ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

roi-nj.com

Why Gov. Phil Murphy is No. 1 on our 2023 Power List

As if it didn’t know already, the business community learned just how powerful and influential the governor is during the pandemic, when businesses were either shut down, forced to go virtual or heavily restricted — virtually overnight. We remind business owners of this not to recall the governor’s...
New Jersey Globe

In first poll of the 2025 N.J. governor’s race, Democratic race is ‘wide open’ and Ciattarelli is best known Republican

As New Jersey political insiders consider who might succeed term-limited Gov. Phil Murphy in 2025, Republican Jack Ciattarelli and just marginally, Democrat Mikie Sherrill, have the highest statewide favorables among members of their respective political parties, with most candidates still undefined, according to a new Fairleigh Dickinson University poll released this morning.
NEW JERSEY STATE
lnnnews.com

Update: Murphy Explains Non-Profit Funding Veto

In a statement, Governor Phil Murphy explained the reasons for his absolute veto of a bill passed unanimously by the state legislature that would have given non-profits, like yeshivos and shuls, access to easy construction funding. Murphy’s office wrote that the governor agreed with the proposal, but felt that the...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey Globe

Murphy approval ratings remain strong, new FDU poll shows

Gov. Phil Murphy has a solid 48%-36% job approval rating at the start of his sixth year in office and heading into the midterm legislative elections, according to a Fairleigh Dickinson University Poll released this morning. Job approvals for the governor are up eight points, from an upside-down 40%-42% in...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

PA Senate bill proposes changes to state constitution

TAPinto.net

Gov. Murphy ‘SNAPs Up’ Better Benefits for NJ’s Neediest

WOODBRIDGE, NJ — With a quick swish of his pen, Gov. Phil Murphy made sure many of New Jersey’s neediest people, families and senior citizens can keep putting food on their tables. Gov. Murphy – in a midday ceremony at ShopRite of Woodbridge – signed into law A5086, to raise the state’s monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance (SNAP) benefit from $45 to $95 starting March 1st. New Jersey has roughly 64,000 households on SNAP, a program once known as “food stamps.” Assembly Speaker Craig J. Coughlin (D-19 Dist) championed the measure. Senate Majority Leader Teresa Ruiz sponsored a mirror measure in the state Senate....
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
fox5ny.com

IRS to New Jersey taxpayers: Don't file your taxes yet

NEW JERSEY - If you live in New Jersey or more than a dozen other select states, you may be one of the millions of taxpayers being urged by the Internal Revenue Service to hold off on filing tax returns for 2022. Last year, 19 states offered diverse programs that...
NEW JERSEY STATE

