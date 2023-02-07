ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Hollywood Gossip

Ryan Edwards: Whoops, I Was Wrong! Mackenzie Standifer Didn't Really Cheat on Me!

Ryan Edwards isn’t exactly known for his level-headed rationality. In fact, time and again, Ryan has demonstrated that his ability to control his impulses is roughly the same as that of a cranky toddler. So it should come as no surprise that Edwards is having some regrets about his...
The Hollywood Gossip

Mackenzie McKee: PREGNANT By New Boyfriend Khesanio Hall?!

Just a few months after Mackenzie McKee parted ways with husband Josh McKee, both of the exes are in serious relationships. Much has been made of the fact that Josh’s new girlfriend looks just like Mackenzie. But it appears that that controversy is about to take a backseat, thanks...
The Hollywood Gossip

Kailyn Lowry: ENGAGED to Boyfriend Elijah Scott?!

Kailyn Lowry has been in the news an awful lot in recent weeks. First, fans were convinced that Lowry secretly gave birth to a fifth child. (Actually, this particular theory is alive and well, and the longer Kail goes without addressing it, the stronger the speculation becomes.) Shortly thereafter, Lowry...
In Touch Weekly

Who Is Elijah Scott? Meet ‘Teen Mom’ Alum Kailyn Lowry’s Boyfriend: His Job, Children and More

Getting serious. Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry documented her life for more than a decade on MTV, including the birth of her first son Isaac Elliot Rivera on 16 & Pregnant in 2010. However, since leaving reality TV in May 2022, the Pennsylvania native has kept parts of her life private, including her relationship with boyfriend Elijah Scott. But who is Elijah? Keep reading for everything we know about Kail’s boyfriend.
Popculture

'Sister Wives' Star Undergoes Gender-Affirming Surgery

Sister Wives stars Meri Brown and Kody Brown's only child, Leon Brown, underwent gender-affirming surgery. Leon, 27, shared the news in a TikTok video published in January 2023. They publicly came out as transgender in June 2022 and will use they/them pronouns. Leon is engaged to Audrey Kriss, who is also transgender.
Maya Devi

Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"

A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
HollywoodLife

Chelsea Houska & Cole DeBoer Reveal Why They Decided To Return To TV After Leaving ‘Teen Mom’ (Exclusive)

Isn’t this fab?! Chelsea Houska DeBoer and her hubby Cole DeBoer have given their lives a full renovation, transitioning from starring on MTV’s Teen Mom 2, to flipping homes in South Dakota on HGTV’s Down Home Fab! The creative couple’s new series premiered on January 16th and showcased design guru Chelsea and handy Cole take on the project of fixing up their wedding planner’s home. The HGTV show comes after the couple decided to leave Teen Mom in 2020 after almost 10 years. “It was a process,” Chelsea admitted in an EXCLUSIVE interview on the HollywoodLife Podcast, about the decision to put her family back on television. “There wasn’t a point when we left Teen Mom where we thought we wouldn’t ever be back on TV again, because we liked that whole process, it just wasn’t the right situation.”
bravotv.com

Porsha Williams Addresses Butt-Lift Rumors in Silky, Curve-Clinging Pajamas

The RHOA alum took a moment out of her honeymoon to discuss her “perfectly formed posterior.”. Porsha Williams is doing some serious honeymooning, and she's dressing for the occasion. As proven in her recent Instagram posts, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum has a stellar outfit for every day of her trip to Malta. And don't worry: She's got nighttime covered too.
Popculture

'90 Day Fiance's David Toborowsky Breaks Down Over Parenting Regrets in 'David & Annie: After the 90 Days' Sneak Peek

David Toborowsky doesn't want to make the same mistake with his wife Annie Toborowsky's younger brother Jordan that he made with his own son. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Monday's all-new episode of David & Annie: After the 90 Days, the 90 Day Fiancé star breaks down in tears as he shares how his regrets about parenting are affecting his decision to take Jordan to the U.S.

