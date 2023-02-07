Man Found Shot In Bridgeport Parking Lot In City's Second Homicide Of Day

For the second time in a day, a man was found shot in a Fairfield County parking lot after the police department received multiple calls from residents.

The incident took place in Bridgeport around 8:55 p.m., Monday, Feb. 6 in the 600 block of Trumbull Avenue.

When Bridgeport Police arrived on the scene they located an unresponsive man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran, of the Bridgeport Police.

The victim, a 35-year-old Bridgeport man, was quickly transported to Saint Vincent’s Hospital where he later died, Gilleran said.

The Detective Bureau Homicide Squad has responded and taken charge of the investigation. Detectives are working on several leads.

Earlier, police had responded to a fatal shooting of a 26-year-old man in a parking lot on William Street.

"It does not appear this homicide is related to the homicide that occurred earlier today outside 974 William Street," Gilleran said.

The victim has been identified as Tyeshon King.

"The Bridgeport Police Department’s thoughts and prayers are with Tyeshon King’s family and friends," Gilleran said.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Detective Keith Hanson at 203-581-5243 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.