BOZEMAN, Mont. - A concerned citizen called in to report a yellow sports car blocking the E Main St off ramp. Officers arrived on scene to find a vehicle with disabling damage and the driver who had minor injuries. The driver admitted he had been exceeding the speed limit at the time of the crash. Officers remained on scene with the driver until MHP arrived and took over the investigation, as the crash occurred on the interstate. The driver was ultimately arrested for DUI by MHP.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 17 HOURS AGO