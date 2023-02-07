Read full article on original website
KIMA TV
Mother of 3 killed in crash involving forklift operated by man suspected of DUI
SEATTLE — The woman killed in a multi-vehicle crash in north Seattle Tuesday has been identified as 25-year-old Jessica Valdez. Valdez leaves behind three children. Her birthday would have been on Friday. Family members told KOMO News Wednesday they are in a state of devastation and grief. "It's an...
KIMA TV
Meth lab suspected cause of encampment fire in Chinatown-International District
SEATTLE — An investigation into an encampment fire along the side of I-5 in Seattle found thousands of dollars in cash, drugs, and guns. Investigators believe the fire may have been started by a methamphetamine lab. The fire broke out near the intersection of 7th Ave South and South...
KIMA TV
Police arrest Tacoma man accused of making, detonating explosive devices
TACOMA, Wash. — A 45-year-old man is facing charges for making numerous explosives in his Tacoma home, dangerously close to an elementary school, according to police. Members of the community heard explosions coming from an area near the 9200 block of S Alaska Street, where the man lived, and called authorities. Tacoma detectives began investigating the allegations with the help of the F.B.I.’s Joint Terrorism Taskforce.
KIMA TV
Dump truck driver seriously injured in Snohomish County rollover crash
GRANITE FALLS, Wash. — The driver of a dump truck was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Snohomish County Thursday morning. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said the crash near 84th Street Southeast and 163rd Avenue Northeast in Granite Falls involved a dump truck and an SUV. The sheriff’s office first tweeted about the crash just before 11 a.m.
KIMA TV
Forklift driver arrested for DUI after deadly crash on Aurora Avenue North in Seattle
SEATTLE — A woman was killed Tuesday afternoon when a man suspected of driving under the influence (DUI) while operating a forklift caused a multi-vehicle collision on Aurora Avenue North. Seattle police said multiple people called 911 just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday to report the crash on the 9600...
KIMA TV
Proposed ordinance by Lynnwood police chief bans drug use in public
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — The Lynnwood Police Department is aiming to tackle the hot-button issue of public drug use. An ordinance is being proposed banning the use of dangerous drugs in places like the city’s parks, playgrounds, and open plazas. The ordinance also outlaws throwing drug paraphernalia on the...
KIMA TV
Tacoma woman with tuberculosis could face jail time for refusing treatment
TACOMA, Wash — The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has been obtaining court orders for more than a year in an attempt to get a Tacoma woman to get treatment for her active tuberculosis (TB). The health department said on Jan. 30 that it was monitoring the woman who declined...
KIMA TV
Auburn Fred Meyer that sold winning lottery ticket donates $50K
AUBURN, Wash. — The south King County Fred Meyer that sold the winning $754.6 million winning Powerball ticket donated the money it received to a nearby food bank on Thursday. The Kroger store, located at 801 Auburn Way North in Auburn, was presented a $50,000 check for selling the...
KIMA TV
Pacific Northwest rescue crews head to Turkey to help with earthquake relief efforts
SEATTLE — A Kingston-based non-profit has gone to Turkey to provide support relief efforts in response to the devastation from Monday's magnitude 7.8 earthquake. Empact Northwest's Medical Pathfinder team left Seattle Wednesday evening. The group includes highly trained and experienced medical personnel. Their focus will be on areas in...
KIMA TV
Seattle pup is first to represent Washington in Puppy Bowl
SEATTLE — A 7-month-old boxer mix from Seattle Humane is participating in Puppy Bowl XIX as the first pet to represent Washington. Cooper and his littermates were pulled from a shelter in Northern California and brought to Seattle in July 2022. When he arrived staff at Seattle Humane found out he had been exposed to a dog with parvovirus, a deadly gastrointestinal virus, so he had to stay at a foster home during his required quarantine period.
KIMA TV
Over a foot of fresh snow reported across the Cascades Wednesday morning
SEATTLE — A fleet of Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) snowplows worked to keep Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass clear as possible for drivers Wednesday morning after a heavy round of snow fell in the Cascades. A winter storm brought over a foot of fresh snow to the...
KIMA TV
Washington's average snowpack below seasonal norm despite 3rd straight La Niña winter
WASHINGTON — It's the third La Niña winter 'all in a row' for Seattle, and yet the third time doesn't "look" like a charm for an incredible snowpack in the Washington mountains. The state of California has been winning the winter season of mountain snow. Winter storms have...
