Trojans Open Districts With Win Over Elks

At Lake Quinault

TROJANS 47, ELKS 19

Pe Ell 16 11 9 11 — 47

Lake Quinault 8 4 5 2 — 19

Pe Ell: Baldwin 14, Baker 3, Homan 14, Phelps 4, Howard 12

Lake Quinault: Maldonado 3, Anderson 6, Ferry 4, Rentrada 2, Holland 4

In a dominant first round win in the 1B District 4 tournament, the Pe Ell boys basketball team fended off elimination in a 47-19 win over Lake Quinault Monday night.

The Trojans led from start to finish, holding the Elks to single-digit scoring in each quarter and building some momentum on the offensive end for their next matchup against Columbia Adventist on Wednesday.

“Great game tonight by our young men,” Trojans coach Chris Phelps said. “Defensively we did what we do. We rebounded the ball well and were very patient on offense. Logan (Baldwin), Kail (Homan), and Blake (Howard) did most of the damage offensively for us, but our ball movement and unselfishness was very nice to see. Tonight was a great opportunity for us to get everyone in early to save our legs for our much-anticipated matchup against CAA on Wednesday.”

Baldwin led the Trojans with 14 points and 12 rebounds, and Homan added 14 points with eight boards and six steals, and Howard had another 12 points for Pe Ell.

Pe Ell will advance to another loser-out contest against Columbia Adventist, with a trip into the district quarterfinals on the line. That game will be played at Adventist Wednesday at 6 p.m.