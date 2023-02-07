Read full article on original website
stonehillskyhawks.com
Women's Basketball Earns Road Win at St. Francis Brooklyn, 69-61
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (February 11, 2023) – Stonehill College shot over 45-percent from the floor and battled its way to a second Northeast Conference road win with a 69-61 triumph over Saint Francis College of Brooklyn in NEC women's basketball action at The ARC at The Pratt Institute this afternoon.
stonehillskyhawks.com
Fifth-Years Fire Men's Basketball Past St. Francis Brooklyn, 62-51
EASTON, Mass. (February 11, 2023) – Stonehill College shot 52.4-percent in the second half and took advantage of 17 Saint Francis College of Brooklyn turnovers in recording a 62-51 bounce back win in Northeast Conference men's basketball action on Paula Sullivan Court at Merkert Gymnasium this afternoon. Fifth-years Andrew...
stonehillskyhawks.com
GAMEDAY CENTRAL: Women's Basketball Visits St. Francis Brooklyn for NEC Matchup Saturday
Stonehill is on the road for the first of two in Brooklyn over the next week to wrap up its road schedule in its inaugural NCAA Division I season as it visits Saint Francis College of Brooklyn for a Northeast Conference matchup - the second against the Terriers over the last seven days. The Skyhawks are looking to finish strong, having dropped its last four after Thursday night's 78-71 setback to Merrimack College in Easton, Mass., while the Terriers have won three-straight and five of six after a 70-61 win at Central Connecticut State University in New Britain on Thursday.
stonehillskyhawks.com
URI Defeats Women's Tennis, 7-0
NEWPORT, R.I. (February 11, 2023) – The University of Rhode Island captured a 7-0 victory over Stonehill College in a non-conference women's tennis match held at the Von Auersperg Building at the International Tennis Hall of Fame this evening. Highlights. Junior Valentina Cvackova and freshman Sophie Herrman led four...
stonehillskyhawks.com
Bottiglieri Scores Big in Final Game of La Jolla Softball Invitational
LA JOLLA, Calif. (February 12, 2023)- The Stonehill College softball team finished their time at the La Jolla Invitational in La Jolla, California, where the team competed in their final game of the tournament against the University of Northern Colorado, where the team had a close game, losing 4-2. Standout...
stonehillskyhawks.com
Women's Ice Hockey Completes Sweep of Saint Michael's, 5-1
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (February 11, 2023)- The Stonehill College women's ice hockey team completed their four-game season sweep of the Saint Michael's College Purple Knights with a 5-1 win Saturday afternoon. With the win, the squad has now moved into second place in the New England Women's Hockey Alliance standings.
stonehillskyhawks.com
Women's Indoor Track and Field Place High in URI Invitational
KINGSTON, R.I. (February 12, 2023)- The Stonehill College women's indoor track and field team competed in the URI Coaches Invitational this afternoon. With a few runners and field event athletes chosen to compete in the invitational, Stonehill finished high on the leaderboard in various events. Highlights. Junior Kaytlin Encarnacao (Reading,...
