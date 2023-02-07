Stonehill is on the road for the first of two in Brooklyn over the next week to wrap up its road schedule in its inaugural NCAA Division I season as it visits Saint Francis College of Brooklyn for a Northeast Conference matchup - the second against the Terriers over the last seven days. The Skyhawks are looking to finish strong, having dropped its last four after Thursday night's 78-71 setback to Merrimack College in Easton, Mass., while the Terriers have won three-straight and five of six after a 70-61 win at Central Connecticut State University in New Britain on Thursday.

EASTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO