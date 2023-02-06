ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chehalis, WA

Ribbon Cutting for New Chehalis Car Wash Set for Tuesday

By The Chronicle staff
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 2 days ago
These photos of the new Glint Car Wash in Chehalis were provided by the Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce.

The Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce has invited community members to the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Glint Car Wash, scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, according to a chamber news release.

Glint Carwash is located at 625 NW Arkansas Way in Chehalis and is open from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Those are winter hours. Hours could change depending on the season.

According to the release, for the next six months Glint will be offering a special on its unlimited premier wash. Normally the wash costs $39 plus tax but for the next six months it will only cost $19.50 plus tax.

“They also offer a top-end single wash special that is normally $19 (for) only $10 through the end of February,” stated the release.

Additionally, free vacuuming is currently part of Glint’s ongoing services.

Willimantic, CT
