Purdue wasn't going to let the IU loss bring them down as the went on the road and defeated Rutgers 68-54. The Boilers have now won 4 of their last 5 games and are on a 4 game road-win streak. The Boilers dominated the boards out-rebounding the Scarlet Knights 40-32. They racked up 20 assists, 7 blocks and 7 steals while shooting 46% from the field.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 8 HOURS AGO