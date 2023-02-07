Read full article on original website
Related
wftgam.com
Laurel County Ambulance Inc. Creates Way To Honor Founder
Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County has been serving the area since 1977, and first responders found a way to honor the man who started it all. One of their 13 ambulances has a silhouette design of founder Bill Smith on each side. The design features Smith in his cowboy hat. Ambulance Inc. still has equipment from when they started, including one of their three original ambulances. They now have 62 licensed providers, all of whom worked to create a design honoring the former London Police Chief. Officials say Smith has built a legacy that is almost 50 years strong, and with that emblem, the legacy will live on for years.
wftgam.com
Whitley County And Williamsburg Police Arrest Four Theft Suspects
The Whitley County Sheriff’s Office says four people from North Carolina are facing theft charges. It all started when several items and vehicles were stolen from K&A Auto Sales in the Three Point community. Deputies found one suspect, 33-year-old Jeremy Motley, who was arrested after a chase. Earlier, officers from the Williamsburg Police Department saw the other three suspects trying to rob a gas station. They got into a car and took off leading police on a chase to the Tennessee state line before officers had to back off. Police later discovered the two incidents were related. Information from tips led officers to a Williamsburg motel where they found the remaining suspects, 33-year-old Rocky Brady, 34-year-old Kristan Starliper and 36-year-old Brittney Fraley, and took them into custody. Police are still investigating the case.
wftgam.com
Laurel County Police Catch Burglary Suspect
Laurel County Sheriff John Root says Deputy James Fox and Deputy Skyler McFarland were dispatched to a burglary in progress complaint at a home off McCarty Lane. Police arrived to find 29-year-old Travis Blackwood in the house, which was not his. Blackwood was arrested and charged with burglary, criminal mischief and assault. He was also charged on a Whitley District Court warrant for terroristic threatening. Blackwood was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center. London City Police and the Laurel County Constable’s office assisted in the arrest.
Comments / 0