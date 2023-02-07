Read full article on original website
Five Walmart Locations Announced This Week as Permanently Closing, and More Reportedly May Follow.Joel EisenbergChicago, IL
Lori Lightfoot trailing in mayoral raceJake WellsChicago, IL
Walmart Warned That Upcoming Store Closing Will Cause a U.S. Government-Defined “Food Desert”Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Shoppers in Chicago Reeling After Walmart Announces Closure of Three StoresAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago familyMark StarChicago, IL
tourcounsel.com
Fox Valley Mall | Shopping mall in Aurora, Illinois
Fox Valley Mall, formerly Westfield Fox Valley, is a shopping mall in Aurora, Illinois. The mall's anchor stores are JCPenney, Macy's. Some larger non anchor stores include H&M and Forever 21. A Round One Entertainment is located in the former Sears wing. The Westfield Group acquired the shopping center in early 2002, and renamed it "Westfield Shoppingtown Fox Valley", dropping the "Shoppingtown" name in June 2005. Westfield Group sold 80% interest in mall as of December 2015.
fox32chicago.com
South Side Irish Parade announces 2023's grand marshals
CHICAGO - We are just a month away from the 45th annual South Side Irish Saint Patrick's Day Parade and organizers announced this year's grand marshals on Thursday. This year's distinction will go to chaplains of the Chicago police and fire departments and the honoree is the Beverly Area Planning Association.
Hoffman Estates’ White Castle Getting Renovated After 40 Years
The project will begin in April and has a completion date of October 2023
tourcounsel.com
Randhurst Village | Mall in Mount Prospect, Illinois
Randhurst Village, previously known as Randhurst Mall and Randhurst Center or simply Randhurst, is a shopping mall located at the corner of Rand Road (U.S. Route 12) and Elmhurst Road (Illinois Route 83) in Mount Prospect, Illinois. The mall took its name from combining the names of these two roads.
thesouthlandjournal.com
Homewood Walmart Location to Close Doors Abruptly
Homewood Walmart Location to Close Doors Abruptly (Homewood, IL) — The Village of Homewood shared a social media post this afternoon alerting the public about Walmart’s plans to close their Homewood location next month. The store, located off I-80 and Halsted St., is just one Illinois Walmart store closing next month. Another store in Plainfield, located at 12690 S. Route 59, also announced a March closure citing the same, vague statement of financial performance. Homewood’s statement is as follows:
Chicago police search for convenience store robbers
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are searching for the thieves who smashed a glass door to get inside a North Side convenience store.It's on Lincoln and Bryn Mawr. Three people ran inside and grabbed cigarettes, but ran out quickly when an alarm went off. Police were on the scene just seconds after the thieves took off.The owner said he never leaves cash in the register.
wjol.com
Update: Employees of Walmart Can Transfer to Other Locations After Closing In Plainfield
Walmart is planning to close several locations in the Chicago area. Stores in Homewood and Plainfield will shut down by Friday, March 10th and the Walmart Pickup location in Lincolnwood will close by Friday, February 17th. The retail giants says the Homewood and Plainfield locations are closing due to not meeting financial expectations. The Walmart Supercenter along Route 59 in Plainfield will be shutting its doors by March 10th.
After Chicago shuts down Flash Towing, company moves to DuPage County
LEMONT, Ill. (CBS) – The City of Chicago tried to shut them down, but they're back up and running.Flash Towing, a fraudulent towing operation, moved to DuPage County. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza went there and found the company wasn't so happy when cameras showed up.Last month, CBS 2 showed you a cease-and-desist sign on another lot operated by Flash Towing, but the company didn't do either. The city shut down the company because it was operating without a license.Then on Wednesday, Flash Towing and Recovery 2.0 was no longer operating out of an illegal lot in Chicago. It was operating...
Bad To Worse: Bed Bath & Beyond Closing Four More Illinois Stores
You've been paying attention to the straits that Bed Bath & Beyond has found themselves in, so it's probably no surprise to you that things are getting worse, not better for a company that's teetering on the edge of bankruptcy. That doesn't make it any easier to watch, although we...
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago family
With the increasing prices of food, shelter, clothing, and energy, it has become too difficult for many of us to live comfortably in Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago even if we know that these are economic hubs of the country. A significant number of employment opportunities remain available and the hourly wage is also good at some companies.
cwbchicago.com
Boy, 16, robbed women inside downtown parking garages, Chicago police say
A 16-year-old boy is charged with mugging three women during separate robberies inside downtown Chicago parking garages, according to Chicago police. We first told you about the robbery pattern last week. Now, CPD says they arrested the teenager on Thursday afternoon to face charges. He is accused of punching, pepper-spraying,...
fox32chicago.com
Woman with world's largest feet finally has shoes that fit thanks to custom shoe shop in West Town
CHICAGO - A Texas woman shared her shoe-shopping struggle online and it went viral – even catching the attention of a Chicago boutique. Now, for the first time, the Houston woman has a pair of high heels — that’s breaking records of its own – thanks to a custom shoe shop in West Town.
Shuttered Englewood school revisioned as housing facility for former inmates
The project is part of a larger effort to revitalize the 63rd Street Corridor in Englewood.
wjol.com
Downer’s Grove Chinese Restaurant Coming To Bolingbrook
With the closure of a long time Chinese restaurant in Bolingbrook may have led to a Downer’s Grove business to apply for a permit. Bolingbrook Mayor Mary Alexander-Basta shared the news on Facebook. Gong Ho restaurant has applied for a building permit at 339 N. Weber Road which is near Boughton Road. Gong Ho’s current location is at 75th and Lemont Road. This second location would be similar with dine in and carry out Chinese food.
Superintendent David Brown will likely leave the Chicago Police Department
Aides to embattled Chicago Police Supt. David Brown have begun preparing a “legacy document” of his accomplishments and goals, apparently laying the groundwork for his exit, a source told the Sun-Times. With crime the top issue on the minds of Chicago voters, all eight mayoral challengers have vowed...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 59, stabbed in Chicago's Marquette Park neighborhood
CHICAGO - A 59-year-old man was stabbed early Friday morning in Marquette Park on Chicago's Southwest Side. Police say the victim was in the 6900 block of South Western Avenue when two men pulled up to him in a black sedan, got out and stabbed him with a sharp object.
cwbchicago.com
Boys, ages 15 and 16, had a rifle and a pistol on the Red Line downtown, Chicago police say
Chicago — Two juvenile boys, riding the Red Line in downtown Chicago at 1 a.m., were carrying a rifle and a pistol when Chicago police officers stopped them for smoking on a train car, according to CPD. The cops were patrolling the State-Lake platform early Thursday when they saw...
Chicago police superintendent on his way out: Report
Aides to embattled Chicago Police Supt. David Brown have begun preparing a “legacy document” of his accomplishments and goals, apparently laying the groundwork for his exit, a source told the Sun-Times.
