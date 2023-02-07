Read full article on original website
Family Desperately Searching Answers When Memphis Father Of Three Vanishes After Leaving Hotel RoomThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
15-Year-Old Male Victim of Shooting Near Kirkwood and Haleville RoadcreteKirkwood, IL
Biden Calls Tyre Nichols “Tyler” in Front of His Grieving Family During SOTU Speech, Critics Say He's Mentally UnwellEden ReportsMemphis, TN
15 Romantic Gestures for Her That Will Make Her DayTara Blair BallMemphis, TN
Charleston Aliens - Chinese Spy BalloonsCharleston News LinkCharleston, TN
American Snuff to cut 130 jobs in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than 130 Memphis jobs could be snuffed out at the end of the year as the American Snuff Company will shut down its facility in Southeast Memphis later this year. Known for being the second-largest smokeless tobacco products maker in the US, American Snuff Company, which has been a part of […]
New plant to bring 129 jobs to southeast Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee state leaders, the Greater Memphis Chamber, and MSS Steel Tubes USA LLC announced Wednesday a new $6 million plant will be opened in southeast Memphis. The chamber said the manufacturing plant will create 129 jobs for the Memphis area, at an average wage plus...
wpln.org
TennCare uses scare tactics and aggressive enforcement to root out fraud. With millions spent, the agency has little to show for it.
Life was upended for LaShonia Ingram of Memphis over the last year, and a shadow still follows her around. Search her name online, and the first result includes the words “fraud” and “most wanted.”. “It was horrible. I couldn’t get a job,” the 42-year-old mother says. “All...
7 Memphis Apartments Under $700 a Month
Memphis, TN. - While the cost of living in Memphis is 14% lower than the national average, renting an apartment in the city can still be pricey for residents who typically earn less on average than their counterparts in other cities.
Driving DeSoto campaign wants to widen I-55 in MS
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thursday, a select group of north Mississippi leaders will take their fight to widen Interstate 55 to the state capital. It’s part of an ongoing campaign they call Driving DeSoto. The campaign urges business owners, organizations and residents to join forces with officials Nearly 200,000 drivers travel I-55 a day, with 75,000 […]
FOX13 mourns loss of Tom Dees
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The FOX13 family is mourning the loss of our friend and colleague Tom Dees. The longest-tenured member of the FOX13 News team, Tom died Thursday morning at his home in Desoto County after an illness. He would have turned 58 on Saturday. Born in Indiana, Tom’s...
Local TikTok star opens dream bakery in Germantown
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — A local baker who gained TikTok fame for her giant stuffed cookies and heartfelt posts about life will open BluffCakes Confections Friday in Germantown. Chloe Sexton has 1.8 million TikTok followers and credits the social media site for launching her professional baking career. “The giant cookie idea really came from wanting to […]
Grandmother robbed and carjacked in East Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A grandmother who has fallen on hard times was carjacked at gunpoint along with her 7-year-old granddaughter outside an East Memphis hotel. Linda Orange is visibly shaken after being carjacked and robbed outside the Extended Stay America on Quail Hollow Road in East Memphis just after midnight Thursday. Police said three suspects […]
Pedestrian hit by car in the University area
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pedestrian is injured after being hit by a car in the University area Thursday. Memphis Police say officers are on the scene at Central Avenue and Deloach Street. The male victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police say the investigation is ongoing.
Could neighbors have helped Tyre Nichols that night?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the wake of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols‘ death, many people are wondering if anyone tried to stop what was happening near his home that night. A small quiet neighborhood at Castlegate and Ross Road in Hickory Hill has now been put in the spotlight after the lens of a SkyCop camera showed […]
darkhorsepressnow.com
Mississippi mourns FOX13 journalist Tom Dees
Mississippi journalist Tom Dees died Thursday morning, just days before his 58th birthday, as he waited on a lung transplant. Tom was the longest-tenured journalist at FOX13 in Memphis, and his career was marked by a dogged determination to find the truth. He was known by all as kind and honest, and his stories were kind and honest as well. He loved North Mississippi, and for so many years, he was their voice.
actionnews5.com
USPS temporarily suspends retail window services at White Station facility
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Effective immediately, the United States Postal Service retail window services at the following facility are temporarily suspended:. P.O. Box services will remain at White Station. P.O. Box Lobby Hours of Operation:. Mon-Fri: 24 Hours. Sat: 24 Hours. Sun: 24 Hours. Retail window services will be available...
Longtime Memphis journalist Tom Dees passes away
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A longtime journalist and member of the Memphis community has died, ABC24 learned Thursday afternoon. Tom Dees, who worked as a broadcast journalist for WHBQ in Memphis since 1995, died Thursday morning, days before what would have been his 58th birthday on Saturday. "Tom was always...
Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler returning home, expected to make full recovery after suffering stroke
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jerry “The King” Lawler, a pro wrestling Hall of Famer and Memphis native, is returning to his Florida home on Thursday after suffering a stroke a few days earlier. A post from his official Twitter account on Thursday said that doctors are “hopeful for...
actionnews5.com
Malco Theatres will not follow AMC’s ticket pricing change, company says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A spokesperson from Malco Theatres has confirmed that the company will not be following the ticket pricing change announced by AMC Theatres, the nation’s largest movie theater chain. On Monday, AMC unveiled a new pricing scheme in which seat location determines how much your movie...
Owner speaks out after three of her tax offices in Memphis set on fire
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three tax businesses owned by the same person went up in flames. Memphis Police need your help finding who set the fires. The owner of Washington Credit and Tax Solutions told FOX13 she’s disgusted this happened to three of her tax locations in Memphis. “That...
localmemphis.com
Mold, caving ceilings and urine water a theme at one apartment complex in Cordova
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The View at Shelby Farms complex is on the hot seat as some tenants head into month five of maintenance issues. A tenant and her mother, Cherilyn Allen, said they’ve tried to get the issues fixed but ultimately had to move everyone out of the apartment.
A Memphis Mother Dropped Her Children Off And Vanished Without A Trace
25-year-old mother Marlaquinta McGhee worked as a security guard in Memphis, Tennessee. On May 12, 2015, Marlaquinta stopped by her parent's home in Memphis. She told her parents she was going to stay for dinner, but later changed her mind and decided to go home around 6:00 pm, reports the Charley Project.
Tom Lee Park lease puts Memphis In May ‘in jeopardy,’ festival says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This year’s Memphis In May annual festival is in jeopardy because the damage deposit required for Tom Lee Park would make it financially unfeasible, the festival’s president told city officials Tuesday. Jim Holt, MIM president and CEO, said the Memphis Riverfront Parks Partnership, the private vendor that manages the city-owned property at […]
National Pizza Day 2023, local deals in the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — National Pizza Day is celebrated every year on February 9th and 43% of Americans say it is their favorite food to eat. Several local and national pizza chains celebrate the occasion by offering deals on their pies. Chuck E. Cheese Enjoy a free large Chuck E. Cheese pizza with any one topping when you […]
