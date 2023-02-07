ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Minnesota Food Called The Best in the America

Go ahead and give yourself a pat on the back, Minnesota. Because a well-known food critic has called this Minnesota food the best in America!. Living here in Minnesota, we're used to being ranked near the top of several national lists, right? Our health care, education, and general quality of life are all routinely top-ranked here in the North Star State.
East Hills Mall | Shopping mall in Saint Joseph, Missouri

East Hills Shopping Center is an enclosed shopping mall in St. Joseph, Missouri, US. Opened in 1965, the mall currently features J. C. Penney as its anchor tenant. East Hills Shopping Center was built by Sherman Dreiseszun in 1965 as one of the first malls in the Midwestern United States.
Camp Landing Entertainment District | Shopping mall in Kentucky

Camp Landing Entertainment District is an enclosed shopping mall located outside the city of Ashland, Kentucky, United States, in Cannonsburg. Opened in 1988 as Cedar Knoll Galleria, the mall struggled to keep tenants for several years, eventually becoming a dead mall. Starting in 2005, the mall was renamed Kyova Mall and redevelopment began on the property.
After DC assault, Minnesota Congresswoman is recovering back home

BURNSVILLE, Minn. – After being attacked in her Washington DC apartment building, Minnesota Congresswoman Angie Craig is recovering back in Minnesota. DC police say Representative Craig was assaulted in the elevator in her apartment building around 7:10 am Thursday but the male attacker fled when Craig defended herself. Congresswoman...
Three More Bed, Bath, And Beyond Stores Closing In Minnesota

Three more Bed, Bath, and Beyond stores are closing in Minnesota. The company announced this week that it is closing its stores in Minnetonka, Roseville, and Rochester. The retailer had previously announced plans to close its Bloomington store. The move is part of a reorganization effort that will shutter 150 stores nationwide this year.
Eichorn: Minnesota kills another business

We had a double whammy of bad news for the northland this week. First, the Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled against Huber Engineered Woods and their proposed $440 million mill project in Cohasset. Yesterday Huber announced they were leaving Minnesota entirely, abandoning their $450 million project. I had a call...
Crossroads Center | Shopping mall in St. Cloud, Minnesota

Crossroads Center is a shopping mall in St. Cloud, Minnesota, United States, and is the largest mall in the state outside the core Twin Cities metro area. Its six anchor stores are Macy's, JCPenney, Target, Scheels All Sports, HomeGoods, and DSW Inc. The Marshall Field's store (originally Dayton's was officially renamed Macy's on September 9, 2006.
Industrial Fencing, Security Cameras Surround This Hidden Lake In Minnesota

Most of Minnesota's 10,000 lakes are lovely, inviting bodies of water-- except for this hidden lake that's surrounded by warning signs, industrial fencing and security cameras. Minnesota has been known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes for decades now. And even though we officially have 11,842 actual lakes in our fine state (which apparently isn't nearly as catchy as '10,000 Lakes'), there's one that likely isn't included in that total, even though it's close to the size of White Bear Lake.
Minnesota Rep. Angie Craig assaulted in D.C. apartment

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Minnesota Representative Angie Craig was assaulted in her Washington D.C. apartment Thursday. In a statement posted to Twitter from her spokesman at around 7:15 a.m. Craig “was assaulted in the elevator in the elevator of her Washington D.C. apartment building.”. The congresswoman fought...
Police on scene of a shooting in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - St. Paul Police are on the scene of a shooting Saturday night. The police department said the shooting occurred at 5 p.m. on the 100 block of Western Avenue South. There was a police presence at an apartment complex in the area. Officers did...
