ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
95 Rock KKNN

The Legend of Colorado’s Crystal Skull

Like anywhere else, Colorado has plenty of stories of mythical creatures, legends, and other unexplained phenomena. Legends like bigfoot, skinwalkers, and UFO sightings remain intriguing to believers, but one story in the same vein as these is far less known. Keep scrolling to learn about the legend of Colorado's crystal skull.
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

Colorful Colorado Insanely Snubbed for Most Scenic in U.S. List

At first glance, I'm somewhat shocked and appalled our gorgeous State of Colorado ranks number ten - only the 10th best?! - for states in the U.S. with the 'Best Scenic Walks,' as named by Gambling.com. The study was completed by researchers looking for the state with the best places to take a long, head clearing walk where you can break a little sweat and decompress a bit.
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

Huge Abandoned Colorado Mine is Practically an Underground City

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Colorado has a rich history and much of the earliest of which involved mining in some way. Many of these mines that began being built in the late 1800s to early 1900s, have since closed shop, and are now abandoned.
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

Pizza Cost In Colorado Is High: Where Is the Cheapest Pizza In Grand Junction?

An estimated 12.5 million pizzas will be ordered on Super Bowl Sunday and pizza lovers will be paying more than ever. Colorado Ranks 5th In the Nation For Expensive Pizza. According to the pizza-delivery app Slice, Colorado has some of the highest pizza prices in the nation. The state ranks 5th in the nation for high pizza prices - averaging $21.23 for a large cheese. Oregon has the nation's most expensive cheese pizza averaging $26.94 for a large pie. Washington is the second costliest state for pizza - $23.34 for a large cheese pizza followed by Illinois and Alaska.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
95 Rock KKNN

20 Slogans For Utah That Are Brutally Honest

Currently, Utah has the slogan of LIFE ELEVATED. It's a pretty darn good slogan if you ask me. But does LIFE ELEVATED really encapsulate the full Utah experience? Are we all just a collection of tall mountains and fresh snow?. No. We are more than just our topography. We are...
UTAH STATE
95 Rock KKNN

Colorado is Home to the Cutest Golden Retriever Celebration Ever

If you're a dog lover, you're definitely going to want to mark your calendar for next year's Goldens in Golden event which takes place right here in Colorado. If you just so happened to decide to take your dog for a walk in Golden over the weekend, you may have been in for an adorable surprise as thousands of the popular dog breed gathered together with their humans this past Saturday.
GOLDEN, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Colorado’s Tiniest Town Has a Population Only in Single Digits

Do you love small communities? Could you imagine living in a Colorado town with a year-round population of six? If so, this community in Yuma County is your cup of tea. If small-town living suits your fancy, set a course for Laird, Colorado, just 2.74 miles west of the Colorado/Nebraska state line. You'll find a number of fascinating things waiting for you in this awesome small town.
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

Now Is The Perfect Time to Revisit Colorado’s ‘Move Over Law’

Are you up to speed with the particulars when it comes to Colorado's "Move Over Law"? If not, then perhaps it's time for a refresher. The photo above offers a good reason why. The Colorado Department of Transportation shared that photo on Saturday, February 3, 2023. Colorado law requires you to move over a lane if you see emergency or maintenance vehicles stopped ahead. This is what happens when people do not observe the law.
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

Meet Morty and Marty the Colorado Pine Martens Who Love Pictures

There is so much beauty and cool wildlife in Colorado. Sometimes the photos of the wildlife that gets shared on social media are frightening and sometimes it's cute. Recently I started seeing some sweet little faces pop up on a Colorado Wildlife Photography page I follow. The faces were of Pine Martens captured by Debbie Bain who lives outside of Basalt, Colorado at almost 8000 feet elevation.
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

These Wyoming Slopes Rank First in U.S. Skiing Destinations

If there's one thing Wyoming's mountain ranges are suitable for, it's skiing. From Laramie to Cody, our state is home to stunning winter landscapes perfect for carving up powder or enjoying a session of nordic skiing. But according to Trip Advisor, only one Wyoming slope is one of the United States Best Places to Ski in 2023. Can you guess where?
WYOMING STATE
95 Rock KKNN

95 Rock KKNN

Grand Junction, CO
15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

95 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy