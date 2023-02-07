Read full article on original website
Related
See Inside Colorado’s Allegedly Haunted Brothel Museum
If you know a lot about Colorado's history, you're likely familiar with the mining boom of the late 1800s. You may also be aware that at this time, the town of Cripple Creek was a bit of a miniature Las Vegas with gambling and even a red-light district. While the...
This Colorado City Ranked One Of The Worst In U.S. For Movie Lovers
If you're a Colorado movie buff who loves going to the theatres, stay away from this particular city as it was just ranked as one of the worst "Movie Cities" in the Country. Love Movies? Don't Go To This Colorado City To See One. Going to the movies is a...
This Local Colorado Favorite Closing After Just 6 Years
Another local Colorado business bites the dust in 2023, as it was announced this week that March will be the end of the road for this local Colorado favorite. Local Colorado Favorite Closing After Just 6 Years. The start of 2023 around Colorado has been pretty rough as far as...
The Legend of Colorado’s Crystal Skull
Like anywhere else, Colorado has plenty of stories of mythical creatures, legends, and other unexplained phenomena. Legends like bigfoot, skinwalkers, and UFO sightings remain intriguing to believers, but one story in the same vein as these is far less known. Keep scrolling to learn about the legend of Colorado's crystal skull.
Colorful Colorado Insanely Snubbed for Most Scenic in U.S. List
At first glance, I'm somewhat shocked and appalled our gorgeous State of Colorado ranks number ten - only the 10th best?! - for states in the U.S. with the 'Best Scenic Walks,' as named by Gambling.com. The study was completed by researchers looking for the state with the best places to take a long, head clearing walk where you can break a little sweat and decompress a bit.
A Popular Grand Junction Colorado Big Box Store is Closing Its Doors
It was announced this week that another major retail chain in Colorado is closing down four more local locations, including one close to the Northern Colorado area. Another Colorado Retail Store Closing Four More Locations For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime...
Enjoy the Amazing Hike to Colorado’s Only Active Volcano at Dotsero
Colorado is full of so many incredible adventures that it is hard to sit still for very long. Each year presents an opportunity to visit everything from the highest peaks to the smallest and most remote ghost towns. Here's one more thing you can add to your Colorado outdoors bucket...
You Could Own a Historic Colorado Museum for the First Time Ever
A truly unique opportunity has presented itself in the form of a historic property being listed for sale for the first time ever. The Humphrey Memorial Park and Museum is not only a part of Colorado's history but is quite a sight to be seen. History of Colorado's Humphrey Memorial...
Huge Abandoned Colorado Mine is Practically an Underground City
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Colorado has a rich history and much of the earliest of which involved mining in some way. Many of these mines that began being built in the late 1800s to early 1900s, have since closed shop, and are now abandoned.
Vote on Your Favorite 150th Anniversary Colorado License Plate
Colorado's 150th anniversary is quickly approaching and the Department of Motor Vehicles of Colorado wanted to do something that has never been done before. A license plate designed by a Colorado resident and voted on by Colorado residents. The contest to design a new commemorative license plate for the state...
Pizza Cost In Colorado Is High: Where Is the Cheapest Pizza In Grand Junction?
An estimated 12.5 million pizzas will be ordered on Super Bowl Sunday and pizza lovers will be paying more than ever. Colorado Ranks 5th In the Nation For Expensive Pizza. According to the pizza-delivery app Slice, Colorado has some of the highest pizza prices in the nation. The state ranks 5th in the nation for high pizza prices - averaging $21.23 for a large cheese. Oregon has the nation's most expensive cheese pizza averaging $26.94 for a large pie. Washington is the second costliest state for pizza - $23.34 for a large cheese pizza followed by Illinois and Alaska.
20 Slogans For Utah That Are Brutally Honest
Currently, Utah has the slogan of LIFE ELEVATED. It's a pretty darn good slogan if you ask me. But does LIFE ELEVATED really encapsulate the full Utah experience? Are we all just a collection of tall mountains and fresh snow?. No. We are more than just our topography. We are...
See Colorado’s Top 5 Most Destructive Tornados Since 1950
Since Colorado began keeping official records in 1950, our state has seen 2,295 tornadoes touch down inside our borders. These storms have cost us more than $290,632,440 in property damage over the last 73 years. While several of these storms have caused a tremendous amount of damage, Coloradans have been...
This ‘Colorado’ Bridge Is One Of The Most Haunted Places In California
A 'Colorado' bridge is regarded by many to be one of the most notorious haunted locations in the state of California. As early as 1932 it came to be known as The Suicide Bridge. Many websites, particularly Only In Your State, regard the Colorado Street Bridge as one of the...
Spy Balloons? Colorado Remembers the Original Big Balloon Story
It's been hard to concentrate lately after news of Chinese spy balloons floating all the way across America over the past week taking photos of our military installations. Living in Colorado was hard enough with all the UFOs. Now I have to look out for spy balloons too?. What if...
Colorado is Home to the Cutest Golden Retriever Celebration Ever
If you're a dog lover, you're definitely going to want to mark your calendar for next year's Goldens in Golden event which takes place right here in Colorado. If you just so happened to decide to take your dog for a walk in Golden over the weekend, you may have been in for an adorable surprise as thousands of the popular dog breed gathered together with their humans this past Saturday.
Colorado’s Tiniest Town Has a Population Only in Single Digits
Do you love small communities? Could you imagine living in a Colorado town with a year-round population of six? If so, this community in Yuma County is your cup of tea. If small-town living suits your fancy, set a course for Laird, Colorado, just 2.74 miles west of the Colorado/Nebraska state line. You'll find a number of fascinating things waiting for you in this awesome small town.
Now Is The Perfect Time to Revisit Colorado’s ‘Move Over Law’
Are you up to speed with the particulars when it comes to Colorado's "Move Over Law"? If not, then perhaps it's time for a refresher. The photo above offers a good reason why. The Colorado Department of Transportation shared that photo on Saturday, February 3, 2023. Colorado law requires you to move over a lane if you see emergency or maintenance vehicles stopped ahead. This is what happens when people do not observe the law.
Meet Morty and Marty the Colorado Pine Martens Who Love Pictures
There is so much beauty and cool wildlife in Colorado. Sometimes the photos of the wildlife that gets shared on social media are frightening and sometimes it's cute. Recently I started seeing some sweet little faces pop up on a Colorado Wildlife Photography page I follow. The faces were of Pine Martens captured by Debbie Bain who lives outside of Basalt, Colorado at almost 8000 feet elevation.
These Wyoming Slopes Rank First in U.S. Skiing Destinations
If there's one thing Wyoming's mountain ranges are suitable for, it's skiing. From Laramie to Cody, our state is home to stunning winter landscapes perfect for carving up powder or enjoying a session of nordic skiing. But according to Trip Advisor, only one Wyoming slope is one of the United States Best Places to Ski in 2023. Can you guess where?
95 Rock KKNN
Grand Junction, CO
15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
95 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0