Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
tourcounsel.com
Avalon | Shopping mall in Alpharetta, Georgia
Avalon is a mixed-use development in Alpharetta, Georgia. Phase I of the 86-acre (35 ha) site includes 500,000 square feet (46,000 m2) of retail space, a 12-screen Regal Cinemas theater, 105,000 square foot of Class A office space over retail, 101 single-family residences and 250 luxury rental homes. Phase II, with additional business and residential space, opened in April 2017.
7 highly-rated places to live that are located inside the Perimeter in Atlanta
Atlanta is home to dozens of neighborhoods and is surrounded by just as many suburbs, all unique and worth visiting. The city is often discussed in terms of areas “inside the perimeter” (ITP) and “outside the perimeter” (OTP), referring to the highway that loops around the city. In this article, we’ve focused on some of […] The post 7 highly-rated places to live that are located inside the Perimeter in Atlanta appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
American Dream For Rent: Investors zero in on Black neighborhoods
Buy-to-rent push puts home ownership further out of reach in metro Atlanta....
multihousingnews.com
Atlas Lands $41M for Atlanta Project
The development will break ground this spring. Atlas Real Estate Partners has obtained a $41 million construction loan for The Hawkins, a 192-unit multifamily community project in Atlanta’s Chamblee suburb. Walker & Dunlop arranged the financing from Santander Bank. Working together with FIDES Development, Atlas intends to break ground...
Popular Georgia restaurant opens new Atlanta spot
A popular Georgia-based restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Atlanta, with a grand opening event scheduled for later this month. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 18, 2023, the popular local Georgia-based restaurant chain Urban Wings will be holding a grand opening event for its newest restaurant location in Atlanta, according to local sources.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Restaurant Report Card: Mambo Italiano fails with 57; Louisiana Bistreaux earns 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First uncovered health concerns at a popular Italian restaurant on Powers Ferry Road in Cobb County this week. Mambo Italiano failed with 57 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says alfredo sauce was stored at an unsafe temperature. Plus, marinara sauce was stored in a container previously used to store soap. And an employee walked outside, then returned to the kitchen and handled clean equipment without washing hands.
Storage facility accidentally auctions off everything metro Atlanta woman owns
The most they would offer her to make up for it was $5K, she says.
See Smyrna Sunhouse, Georgia’s No. 1 new Airbnb host’s property
A detached garage is why Airbnb recently named Virginia Harper as the No. 1 top new Airbnb host in Georgia. PHOTOS: See Smyrna Sunhouse, Georgia’s No. 1 new Airbnb host’s property The short-term rental website recently spotlighted the top new host in each state. The rankings were based on those who listed their first Airbnb property in 2022, had the most guest check-ins, and who became a Superhost on the platform. With more than 105 check-ins, Harper took the top spot.
Popular housewares retailer announces the closure of Atlanta store
Popular housewares retailer Bed Bath & Beyond continues to close stores across the country. Last September, they announced 56 stores to be closed. This week an additional 62 new Bed Bath & Beyond closures were across the United States, one of which will be in Atlanta.
tourcounsel.com
Gwinnett Place Mall | Shopping mall in Duluth, Georgia
Gwinnett Place Mall is a largely vacant shopping mall located in the Pleasant Hill Road corridor of Duluth, Georgia, in the United States. The mall is almost identical to Town Center at Cobb. For the first 16 years, Gwinnett Place was the leading mall in the region, drawing shoppers from as far away as South Carolina and centering what was then one of the fastest-growing counties in the nation until the openings of Mall of Georgia in Buford and Sugarloaf Mills in Lawrenceville.
atlantanewsfirst.com
‘This Is It’ Restaurant celebrating 40 years of business
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One of the most popular soul food restaurants in Georgia is celebrating its 40th birthday. “This Is It” opened its doors as a small business and has since grown to a full-service restaurant. The owners told Atlanta News First that the attention to...
Spring market announced for Cumming City Center
(Cumming, GA) As springtime nears, get ready for another family event. Cumming officials announced Tuesday that Pieces & Peaches, a local mother-daughter-owned fashion clothing boutique, will host the spring seasonal pop-up market at the Cumming City Center.
atlantafi.com
Here Are The Best Live Music Venues In Atlanta
If you’ve ever just wanted a place to chill and listen to music, Atlanta, Georgia has quite a few options. While it’s not quite the live music mecca you’d experience in some other Southern cities like Nashville or New Orleans, Atlanta holds its own. This article will...
WSB Radio
Atlanta will lose major music festival due to security and gun control issues
The same concern led to the cancellation of last year’s Music Midtown Festival in Piedmont Park.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta scammers use real estate market cover for stealing personal information
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With the real estate market in metro Atlanta so hot, scammers are trying to hide under the guise of realtors to steal homeowners’ personal information. They’re doing it by calling and texting and offering to buy or sell people’s homes. Tyler Stanley and...
30-story building poised to tower over Margaret Mitchell House
The land surrounding the Margaret Mitchell House will soon receive a massive makeover, one that will turn eyes to the sky. Trammell Crow Company plans to build a 30-story tower on property near the historic Tudor Revival building and gardens and the Midtown MARTA Station. The project’s architect Duda|Paine released renderings last week of the development called Stratus […] The post 30-story building poised to tower over Margaret Mitchell House appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Atlanta to return $10M in emergency rental assistance to federal government
The city of Atlanta will return $10 million in emergency rental assistance funding to the federal government after the money wasn’t provided to needy residents before the December 2022 deadline. The money was meant to help people with housing costs during the pandemic, through COVID-19 relief packages. The city received $21 million in additional rental […] The post Atlanta to return $10M in emergency rental assistance to federal government appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
9 metro Atlanta locations named on list of the nation’s worst interchanges, including 2 in top 10
The new report named nine different metro Atlanta interchanges out of 100.
Atlanta area cybersecurity giant Secureworks announces layoffs
Metro Atlanta cybersecurity giant Secureworks said Tuesday it would cut nearly one-tenth of its global workforce, citing the need to reduce spending and shift the focus of its business.
Sandy Springs approves $50.7 million for police headquarters construction
Sandy Springs approved a $50.7 million design development budget for the city’s future police headquarters and municipal court building at 620 Morgan Falls Road. City Council members, sitting in their dual role as the Public Facilities Authority, approved the budget during a Feb. 7 meeting. Construction should begin in June, Dave Wells, director of Facilities/Capital […] The post Sandy Springs approves $50.7 million for police headquarters construction appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Comments / 1