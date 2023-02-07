ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avalon | Shopping mall in Alpharetta, Georgia

Avalon is a mixed-use development in Alpharetta, Georgia. Phase I of the 86-acre (35 ha) site includes 500,000 square feet (46,000 m2) of retail space, a 12-screen Regal Cinemas theater, 105,000 square foot of Class A office space over retail, 101 single-family residences and 250 luxury rental homes. Phase II, with additional business and residential space, opened in April 2017.
ALPHARETTA, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

7 highly-rated places to live that are located inside the Perimeter in Atlanta

Atlanta is home to dozens of neighborhoods and is surrounded by just as many suburbs, all unique and worth visiting. The city is often discussed in terms of areas “inside the perimeter” (ITP) and “outside the perimeter” (OTP), referring to the highway that loops around the city. In this article, we’ve focused on some of […] The post 7 highly-rated places to live that are located inside the Perimeter in Atlanta appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
multihousingnews.com

Atlas Lands $41M for Atlanta Project

The development will break ground this spring. Atlas Real Estate Partners has obtained a $41 million construction loan for The Hawkins, a 192-unit multifamily community project in Atlanta’s Chamblee suburb. Walker & Dunlop arranged the financing from Santander Bank. Working together with FIDES Development, Atlas intends to break ground...
ATLANTA, GA
Kristen Walters

Popular Georgia restaurant opens new Atlanta spot

A popular Georgia-based restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Atlanta, with a grand opening event scheduled for later this month. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 18, 2023, the popular local Georgia-based restaurant chain Urban Wings will be holding a grand opening event for its newest restaurant location in Atlanta, according to local sources.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Restaurant Report Card: Mambo Italiano fails with 57; Louisiana Bistreaux earns 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First uncovered health concerns at a popular Italian restaurant on Powers Ferry Road in Cobb County this week. Mambo Italiano failed with 57 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says alfredo sauce was stored at an unsafe temperature. Plus, marinara sauce was stored in a container previously used to store soap. And an employee walked outside, then returned to the kitchen and handled clean equipment without washing hands.
COBB COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

See Smyrna Sunhouse, Georgia’s No. 1 new Airbnb host’s property

A detached garage is why Airbnb recently named Virginia Harper as the No. 1 top new Airbnb host in Georgia. PHOTOS: See Smyrna Sunhouse, Georgia’s No. 1 new Airbnb host’s property The short-term rental website recently spotlighted the top new host in each state. The rankings were based on those who listed their first Airbnb property in 2022, had the most guest check-ins, and who became a Superhost on the platform. With more than 105 check-ins, Harper took the top spot.
GEORGIA STATE
tourcounsel.com

Gwinnett Place Mall | Shopping mall in Duluth, Georgia

Gwinnett Place Mall is a largely vacant shopping mall located in the Pleasant Hill Road corridor of Duluth, Georgia, in the United States. The mall is almost identical to Town Center at Cobb. For the first 16 years, Gwinnett Place was the leading mall in the region, drawing shoppers from as far away as South Carolina and centering what was then one of the fastest-growing counties in the nation until the openings of Mall of Georgia in Buford and Sugarloaf Mills in Lawrenceville.
DULUTH, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

‘This Is It’ Restaurant celebrating 40 years of business

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One of the most popular soul food restaurants in Georgia is celebrating its 40th birthday. “This Is It” opened its doors as a small business and has since grown to a full-service restaurant. The owners told Atlanta News First that the attention to...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Here Are The Best Live Music Venues In Atlanta

If you’ve ever just wanted a place to chill and listen to music, Atlanta, Georgia has quite a few options. While it’s not quite the live music mecca you’d experience in some other Southern cities like Nashville or New Orleans, Atlanta holds its own. This article will...
ATLANTA, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

30-story building poised to tower over Margaret Mitchell House

The land surrounding the Margaret Mitchell House will soon receive a massive makeover, one that will turn eyes to the sky. Trammell Crow Company plans to build a 30-story tower on property near the historic Tudor Revival building and gardens and the Midtown MARTA Station. The project’s architect Duda|Paine released renderings last week of the development called Stratus […] The post 30-story building poised to tower over Margaret Mitchell House appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

Atlanta to return $10M in emergency rental assistance to federal government

The city of Atlanta will return $10 million in emergency rental assistance funding to the federal government after the money wasn’t provided to needy residents before the December 2022 deadline. The money was meant to help people with housing costs during the pandemic, through COVID-19 relief packages. The city received $21 million in additional rental […] The post Atlanta to return $10M in emergency rental assistance to federal government appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

Sandy Springs approves $50.7 million for police headquarters construction

Sandy Springs approved a $50.7 million design development budget for the city’s future police headquarters and municipal court building at 620 Morgan Falls Road. City Council members, sitting in their dual role as the Public Facilities Authority, approved the budget during a Feb. 7 meeting. Construction should begin in June, Dave Wells, director of Facilities/Capital […] The post Sandy Springs approves $50.7 million for police headquarters construction appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA

