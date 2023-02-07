ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Vale, MD

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tourcounsel.com

Chambersburg Mall | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania

Chambersburg Mall is a regional shopping mall located near Chambersburg, Pennsylvania in the unincorporated community of Scotland. Located at exit 20 off Interstate 81, the mall has 4 stores but a capacity of at least 64. It is currently owned and managed by Namdar Realty Group. The mall's anchor stores are Black Rose Antiques & Collectibles and AMC Theatres.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Kristen Walters

Major discount retailer opens new store location in Wisconsin

A major discount retail chain recently opened another new store location in Wisconsin and will be hosting a grand opening event this weekend. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 11, 2023, the popular discount retail chain Big Lots! will be hosting a grand opening event for its newest Wisconsin store location in West Bend, according to local sources.
WEST BEND, WI
Kristen Walters

Huge store chain opening another Florida location

A major store chain with more than 990 locations, mostly along the East Coast, is opening another new location in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, the popular convenience store and fueling station chain Wawa will be opening a new Florida location in West Palm Beach, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Food Lion to open new store in West Virginia on Wednesday

Food Lion on Wednesday will open its newest location in West Virginia at 130 Duella Dr. in Inwood, the grocery retailer announced on Monday. “I’ve had the pleasure of serving the Inwood community for the last seven years and have appreciated the opportunity to meet many of our wonderful neighbors,” said store manager Jay Moaveni in a statement. Food Lion currently operates a store at 4803 Gerrardstown Road in Inwood. “Our neighbors have always trusted us to nourish their family, and my team and I are excited to bring them this new store to make shopping even easier. I think customers will be thrilled to see everything we have to offer.”
INWOOD, WV
andnowuknow.com

Food Lion Opens New Store in Inwood, West Virginia; Jay Moaveni Comments

SALISBURY, NC - Cut the ribbon and cue the confetti! An upcoming grand opening is on the horizon as Food Lion brings its newest store to the Inwood, West Virginia, region. Set to open on the morning of February 8, the new location will bring an extensive product assortment to Inwood shoppers.
INWOOD, WV
Kristen Walters

Popular Ohio grocery store closing this month

A popular grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its Ohio store locations this month. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 7, 2023, local source Cleveland.com confirmed that the Earth Fare grocery store in Fairview Park would be closing once again.
FAIRVIEW PARK, OH
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Maryland Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

Maryland may be known for seafood, but we also take barbecue very seriously as well. Throughout the state you’ll find pit beef stands, rib shacks, and more. The following restaurant may not look like much from the outside, but inside, you’ll find what just may be some of the best BBQ in Maryland. Reviewers praise the tender meats here, and some people even drive out of their way just for a taste. Read on, and try not to salivate too much…
MARYLAND STATE
Tracy Leicher

Valley Health closes three more fitness centers

WINCHESTER, Va. -- Valley Health has announced the permanent closure of three more fitness centers, effective February 1, 2023. In a written statement, the health care system cited “unprecedented financial challenges related to the effects and aftereffects of the pandemic” as the reason for the closures of facilities in Front Royal, Woodstock, and Berkeley Springs, WV. These fitness centers once provided the use of state-of-the-art professional equipment, fitness classes, personal training and massage.
BERKELEY SPRINGS, WV
WOWK 13 News

Winners named in 4th annual West Virginia Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License giveaway

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The winners for the fourth annual West Virginia Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License Giveaway have been announced. West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources say more than 21,000 people entered this year’s giveaway. The Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License was awarded to a Mountain State […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Wbaltv.com

Winning 'Cash-4-Life' lottery ticket sold in Baltimore County

MILFORD MILL, Md. — The Maryland Lottery is looking for the latest winner of its "Cash-4-Life" drawing for Wednesday, Feb. 8 that was sold in Baltimore County. The ticket was sold at the Chadwick Liquors at 7005 Security Boulevard in Windsor Mill. The winner is the fifth person from Maryland who has won the "Cash-4-Life" promotion with Maryland being one of 10 states where the tickets are sold.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Travel Maven

This Sushi has Been Named the Best in Maryland

Sushi may have originated as an inexpensive fast food in Asia, but today, its regarded as a beloved delicacy that's enjoyed throughout the United States. In Maryland, there are hundreds of options if you're craving this staple rice dish from all-you-can-eat buffets to upscale options like omakase but only one sushi restaurant has caught the eye of the online media publication known as Eat This, Not That.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy