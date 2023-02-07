ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MassLive.com

12 Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close across Massachusetts

Bed Bath & Beyond will close at least 12 stores across Massachusetts, part of a nationwide plan to shutter hundreds of its retail locations across the country as the company reportedly faces an uncertain financial future. In Massachusetts, stores will close in Hadley, Pittsfield, Burlington, Raynham, North Dartmouth, North Attleborough,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

MetroWest Shopping Center Sells for $11 Million

A Quincy developer has paid $11 million for a Roche Bros.-anchored shopping center in Westborough. Grossman Development Group said Wednesday it has bought Bay State Commons as part of its Boston-area commercial real estate portfolio. Its other properties include Hingham Square and a Price Rite-anchored shopping center in Seekonk, among others.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
WBEC AM

A Popular MA Restaurant Chain Is Slowly Evaporating!

Attention Massachusetts residents: If you are an aficionado of The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub, keep in mind they have closed four locations throughout New England. The chain's headquarters is based east of us in Woburn, located at Boston's metro area has recently closed their Canton, Massachusetts location at 362 Turnpike Street due to a lack of business, but those in Bean Town have plenty of other options to choose from, but the question is for how long?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Evan Crosby

8 Boston Apartments Under $1,200 a Month

Boston, MA. - The city of Boston is one of America's most expensive places to live. In fact, the city's cost of living is over 50% higher than the national average. And the cost of housing, especially apartment rentals, is a major contributor to that figure.
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

Blount Soup Pop-Up Sales Returning After Closing in Fall River

If you are missing your flash sales from the Blount Company Soup Store in Fall River, we have some good news for you. After the company's Fall River company store closed in 2022 for renovations, the public was missing the opportunity to buy those big "bags" of soup, especially in the winter. Even though this hasn't been the coldest or snowiest of winters, New Englanders certainly love their soup, some more so when it's made for us. Blount made it possible to have restaurant-quality soups readily available at home.
FALL RIVER, MA
OnlyInYourState

The One Italian Restaurant In Massachusetts With Surprisingly Delicious Burgers

When you think of an Italian restaurant, plates of pasta, meatballs, parmigiana, and calamari may come to mind. But it may surprise you that there’s an Italian restaurant that offers all of that plus some of the best burgers in Massachusetts. While a burger at an Italian eatery may be a bit unexpected, you’ll have to try one for yourself to believe it.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

This Is The Richest Town In Massachusetts

All this talk of Mega Millions consecutive jackpot winnings in Massachusetts has got money on my brain. Money. A societal construct that replaced the old trade and barter system of the cavemen. I think I have that right. 😀. The class your born into largely predicts the class you'll end...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

GE to Move Boston Office to This Downtown Tower

General Electric Co. will move its headquarters office to Boston’s One Financial Center, leaving behind the Fort Point building that former CEO Jeff Immelt had chosen to be its home following the company’s move from Connecticut. GE will take just under 30,000 feet on the 37th floor of...
BOSTON, MA
country1025.com

3 of the 10 Safest Small Cities In the US Are in Massachusetts

If you’re looking for a safe community for yourself or to plop down and start growing a little family, it turns out Massachusetts is a pretty good place to be. The folks at moneygeek crunched the numbers and released their yearly report of the Safest Small Cities in the US. To put their findings together moneygeek analyzed crime statistics by quantifying the cost of crime and ranking 660 small cities and towns nationwide and in every state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

Is This City Home To Massachusetts’ Smelliest Beach?

Growing up near the ocean was a treat I'd say. So many memories of packin' up the station wagon and heading to the beach with my family as a kid. The other thing I remember? The smell that often plagued our beloved public beach. Cities obviously cannot help where they...
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
FUN 107

Fairhaven Gas Station Displays Unbeatable Price

I'm not sure what it is between me and weird things involving gas prices, but it happened again last night. I was in Fairhaven and I needed gas, so I stopped into the new Bridge Street Mobil station. I jumped out of the car and started filling up my tank when my son rolled down the window and said, "Dad, check out the prices."
FAIRHAVEN, MA
tourcounsel.com

Cape Cod Mall | Shopping mall in Barnstable, Massachusetts

Cape Cod Mall is a shopping mall in the Hyannis village of Barnstable, Massachusetts. The mall opened in 1970 and was renovated and expanded in the late 1990s, bringing the property to 723,605 square feet (67,225 m2) of gross leasable area. It is currently managed and partially owned by Simon Property Group.
BARNSTABLE, MA
nbcboston.com

State Clears the Way for Encore Boston Harbor Expansion

State gaming regulators decided Wednesday to interpret the 2013 casino referendum in Everett to have authorized gaming on not just the current site of Encore Boston Harbor but also at least one other swath of land across the street, clearing the way for the resort-style casino's expansion to move ahead.
EVERETT, MA

