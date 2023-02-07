ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth, NJ

tourcounsel.com

Rockaway Townsquare | Shopping mall in New Jersey

Rockaway Townsquare is a two-level super regional shopping mall, located on Mount Hope Avenue in Rockaway Township, New Jersey. As of 2022, the mall currently features anchors Macy's, JCPenney, & Raymour & Flanigan, as well as Hollister Co., Guess, White House Black Market, J.Crew, and LUSH Cosmetics. It is served...
ROCKAWAY, NJ
tourcounsel.com

Broadway Commons | Shopping mall in Hicksville, New York

Broadway Commons, better known by its former name Broadway Mall, is a large shopping mall located in Hicksville, New York, United States. Originally an open-air shopping center called the Mid-Island Shopping Plaza, Broadway Mall is currently a regional enclosed shopping center comprising 98 stores, as well as a food court and movie theater.
HICKSVILLE, NY
tourcounsel.com

Fashion Center Paramus | Shopping center in New Jersey

The Fashion Center is a shopping center located in Paramus, New Jersey. It opened in 1967 as a traditional indoor shopping mall. The mall slowly underwent a "de-malling" process over a period of several years prior to 2009, which resulted in the former interior portion of the mall gradually taken over by other stores and eventually sealed off, with each store inside the center having its own outside entrances.
PARAMUS, NJ
NJ.com

Popular N.J. Italian restaurant bans children under 10 years old

Scoring a table at one of New Jersey’s most popular Italian restaurants just got more difficult for families with young children. Nettie’s House of Spaghetti, a retro-chic pasta joint in Tinton Falls — which NJ.com named last year the 28th best Italian restaurant in New Jersey — announced on social media Thursday it would be implementing an age limit. Children under 10 will no longer permitted to dine at the restaurant starting March 8.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
tourcounsel.com

Forrestal Village | Mall in Plainsboro, New Jersey

Forrestal Village is a 720,000-square-foot (67,000 m2), 52-acre (210,000 m2) mixed-use retail and office complex in Plainsboro Township, Middlesex County, New Jersey, along Route 1. Despite being in Plainsboro it has a Princeton address. It is just north of Princeton University's Forrestal campus and is named for James Forrestal. The...
PLAINSBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ
tourcounsel.com

The Mall at Bay Plaza | Shopping center in New York City

Bay Plaza Shopping Center is a shopping center on the south side of Co-op City, Bronx, New York City. In addition to various department stores and shops, such as Macy's, JCPenney, Staples, and Old Navy, it has a multiplex movie theater, several restaurants, a fitness club, and some office space. Constructed from 1987 to 1988 by Prestige Properties, the shopping center is located between Bartow and Baychester Avenues, just outside Sections 4 and 5 of Co-op City, on an open lot that was the site of the Freedomland U.S.A. amusement park between 1960 and 1964.
BRONX, NY
pix11.com

Arrest made in death of New Jersey teacher

The estranged husband of a beloved Jersey City kindergarten teacher and mother found buried in a shallow grave has been arrested as one of two suspects in connection with the homicide case, according to officials and the victim's family. Arrest made in death of New Jersey teacher. The estranged husband...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

This is officially the oldest town in NJ

New Jersey is one of the oldest states in the nation, and our history is an incredibly rich one. Do you know the oldest town in New Jersey?. We love to dig into the Garden State history books and learn as much as we can about the amazing history of New Jersey. One of the basics is which town in the state is considered the oldest.
NEWARK, NJ
insidernj.com

South Ward’s Council: ‘What Happens if Newark Decides to Sit Down?’

NEWARK – Siting in King’s Restaurant on Clinton Avenue, South Ward Councilman Pat Council told InsiderNJ that Gov. Phil Murphy made a mistake when he selected non-Newarkers to sit on the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, considering Murphy’s skin-of-the-teeth 2021 victory over Republican Jack Ciattarelli, which required significant voter output from Newark.
NEWARK, NJ
92.7 WOBM

The 3 counties in NJ that most NYC people moved to last year

First, the disclaimer: This is a study complied from data from one moving company in NYC. However, other studies we’ve seen have had similar statistics. Not to mention the fact that people who live in some counties in New Jersey don’t need numbers to back up what they see for themselves every day: Transplanted New Yorkers are all over the place.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

After a rough opening at Newark’s new Terminal A, airport officials say things have smoothed out

The opening of Newark Liberty International Airport’s new $2.5 billion Terminal A to passengers close to a month ago had what might be considered a bumpy takeoff. A power disruption, long lines at Transportation Security Administration check points and problems with jetways that delayed some arrivals on Jan. 12 and into Jan. 13 marred what Port Authority of New York and New Jersey officials wanted to be a grand party for the first new terminal at Newark in roughly 35 years.
NEWARK, NJ

