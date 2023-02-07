Read full article on original website
Fire damages two Beaumont apartment units Friday morning
BEAUMONT, Texas — Two separate apartment units were heavily damaged in a fire early Friday morning in Beaumont. Beaumont firefighters were sent to a fire at the Mosaic Apartments in the 2200 block of North 10th St at about 5:30 a.m. Friday morning according to District Chief Scott Wheat of the Beaumont Fire Department.
Three victims expected to recover following overnight shooting at Port Arthur Townhomes
BEAUMONT, Texas — Three people are expected to recover following an overnight shooting in Port Arthur. Port Arthur Police officers responded to a 10:30 p.m. call Thursday night reporting shots fired near the Port Arthur Townhomes in the 3500 block of Turtle Creek Drive. Police found two men suffering...
'Everyone's stoked' : Vidor businessman working to bring family entertainment center to community
VIDOR, Texas — A new entertainment center that will offer fun for the entire family is coming to Vidor. Owner of "Toman's Tattoo Shop" in Vidor, Michael Toman, took initiative in bringing something new to his community. Toman's vision includes an entire fishing area that will have several piers,...
Growing discount store chain opening another new Louisiana location
A rising discount store chain is opening a new store location in Louisiana next week that promises major savings on a wide selection of name-brand items. Read on to learn more.
Beaumont animal group holds 'Not so sweet Valentine's Fundraiser'
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Southeast Texas animal rescue is having a little fun with its "Not So Sweet Valentine's Day Fundraiser." Beaumont Pets Alive is offering to place a label with your exes' first name (no last names, please) in the bottom of their shelter cat's litter boxes or on a stuffed animal to be thrown to the dogs.
Motorcyclist hospitalized after IH-10 wreck Friday morning in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital following a wreck along Interstate 10 in Beaumont that backed up morning traffic while it was cleared. The wreck, involving the motorcycle, a car and a truck, happened just before 8 a.m. according to the Beaumont Police Department. A...
Evictions on the rise in Southeast Texas, residents turning to Some Other Place for help
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Evictions are on the rise in Southeast Texas, but there might be some help for those struggling to pay rent. Jefferson County Precinct 1 Constable Jevonne Pollard said on average she went from serving 70 eviction notices a month to more than 200 a month.
'Knowledge is power': Southeast Texan creates podcast to celebrate, share Black history all year round
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man is on a mission to document the stories of Black people and leaders in Southeast Texas. Tony Renfro dives into voting rights, healthcare and even showcases black chefs through his "Knowledge is Power Podcast Live" podcast. Renfro created this podcast as as a...
City of Orange, Lamar State College Orange seeing impacts of Chevron Phillips expansion project
ORANGE, Texas — The announcement of the Chevron Phillips expansion project in Orange is impacting various different areas of the city. Lamar State College Orange has seen an increase in students enrolling in the industrial technology program, meanwhile new jobs have been added to the City of Orange's website.
2nd hung jury declared in trial of man accused of 2019 Independence Day assault
ORANGE, Texas — A second hung jury has been declared in the trial of a Houston man accused of aggravated assault. Terrance Watson is charged with assaulting Nederland man Brandon Scott. The incident happened on July 4, 2019. On that day, Orange Police were called to the Home Depot...
KPLC TV
Accident sends vehicle into ditch on Lake St.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A accident on Lake St. near the I-210 exit ramp sent a vehicle into the ditch on the side of the road. There are currently no reports of injuries and no closures have been announced yet. Motorists along this route may want to drive carefully...
fox4beaumont.com
Residents at Beaumont senior living apartments express concerns about elevators
BEAUMONT — Beaumont's building code inspector says it's not a code violation for the senior living apartments "Place of Grace" to have only one of three elevators working. A former resident says the multi-story apartment building has consistent issues with its elevators. The former resident says he's speaking up...
kjas.com
Ortego’s ex-Valentine Facebook post lands him a LIVE interview on FOX News
We recently told you about a Facebook post by Orange County Precinct 4 Constable Matt Ortego, who is a former Jasper County deputy. That post, announcing a “Valentines Special”, went viral and on Friday morning Ortego was interviewed LIVE on FOX News. The post said if you have...
12newsnow.com
Jackknifed 18-wheeler backs up traffic on IH10 near Magnolia Street in Beaumont
Crews are currently pumping the diesel tanks from the 18-wheeler before they move it. This is done just in case a tank ruptures.
kjas.com
Motorcyclist shot and killed by deputy west of Beaumont
KFDM is reporting that the driver of the motorcycle was shot and killed early Tuesday morning near the small community of China, west of Beaumont. Officers have said the incident occurred shortly after 1:00 when a deputy from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department spotted the motorcycle traveling east in the westbound lane of Highway 90.
Gov. Abbott requesting Presidential Disaster Declaration for counties impacted by severe weather, tornadoes
BEAUMONT, Texas — As some Southeast Texas continue to assess the damage that severe storms and damage brought to the area in late January, Gov. Greg Abbott is trying to get federal assistance to those affected. (Editor's note: The above video is from a January 25, 2023 newscast showing...
KFDM-TV
Nederland PD asking for help in identifying a suspect following multiple thefts
NEDERLAND — The Nederland Police Department is asking for public help in identifying a suspect involved in multiple thefts. These surveillance images come from an incident on Februate 9th where the suspect stole cigarettes and other items from a Citgo on Nederland Avenue. If you know this person, please...
Texas' 9th District Court of Appeals upholds 52-year sentence in 2015 Hardin County murder case
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Texas appeals court has upheld the sentence for a Silsbee man convicted of killing a Lumberton man in 2015. Texas' Ninth Court of Appeals in Beaumont has upheld Terrance Tyveone Williams' 52-year prison sentence for the fatal shooting of James Steven Clem, 27, of Lumberton. The courts opinion was delivered on Wednesday.
Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie appointed to National League of Cities' Race Equity and Leadership Council
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bill Bartie was appointed to serve on National League of Cities' Race Equity and Leadership (REAL) Council. Mayor Bartie was elected to a one-year term to develop and guide programs among local elected officials from similar communities, according to a news release from the National League of Cities.
Bears receive 2024 commitment from Lumberton EDGE Brock Jackson
Baylor fans received a surprise on Thursday when Brock Jackson committed to the Bears. The EDGE from Lumberton High School located just outside of Beaumont chose Baylor over eleven other offers from Arkansas, Central Michigan, Colorado, Cornell, Houston, Missouri, North Texas, Texas State, Texas Tech, UNLV, and UTSA. Jackson earned a Baylor offer during the spring and made several visits to Baylor during that time. A star off the edge for his Lumberton Raiders, Jackson put up impressive stats as a junior posting 64 total tackles, 43 solo tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 6 sacks, 4 pass breakups, 4 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, and a whopping 21 quarterback hurries.
