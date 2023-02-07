ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Arthur, TX

12NewsNow

Fire damages two Beaumont apartment units Friday morning

BEAUMONT, Texas — Two separate apartment units were heavily damaged in a fire early Friday morning in Beaumont. Beaumont firefighters were sent to a fire at the Mosaic Apartments in the 2200 block of North 10th St at about 5:30 a.m. Friday morning according to District Chief Scott Wheat of the Beaumont Fire Department.
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Beaumont animal group holds 'Not so sweet Valentine's Fundraiser'

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Southeast Texas animal rescue is having a little fun with its "Not So Sweet Valentine's Day Fundraiser." Beaumont Pets Alive is offering to place a label with your exes' first name (no last names, please) in the bottom of their shelter cat's litter boxes or on a stuffed animal to be thrown to the dogs.
BEAUMONT, TX
KPLC TV

Accident sends vehicle into ditch on Lake St.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A accident on Lake St. near the I-210 exit ramp sent a vehicle into the ditch on the side of the road. There are currently no reports of injuries and no closures have been announced yet. Motorists along this route may want to drive carefully...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kjas.com

Motorcyclist shot and killed by deputy west of Beaumont

KFDM is reporting that the driver of the motorcycle was shot and killed early Tuesday morning near the small community of China, west of Beaumont. Officers have said the incident occurred shortly after 1:00 when a deputy from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department spotted the motorcycle traveling east in the westbound lane of Highway 90.
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie appointed to National League of Cities' Race Equity and Leadership Council

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bill Bartie was appointed to serve on National League of Cities' Race Equity and Leadership (REAL) Council. Mayor Bartie was elected to a one-year term to develop and guide programs among local elected officials from similar communities, according to a news release from the National League of Cities.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
247Sports

Bears receive 2024 commitment from Lumberton EDGE Brock Jackson

Baylor fans received a surprise on Thursday when Brock Jackson committed to the Bears. The EDGE from Lumberton High School located just outside of Beaumont chose Baylor over eleven other offers from Arkansas, Central Michigan, Colorado, Cornell, Houston, Missouri, North Texas, Texas State, Texas Tech, UNLV, and UTSA. Jackson earned a Baylor offer during the spring and made several visits to Baylor during that time. A star off the edge for his Lumberton Raiders, Jackson put up impressive stats as a junior posting 64 total tackles, 43 solo tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 6 sacks, 4 pass breakups, 4 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, and a whopping 21 quarterback hurries.
WACO, TX

