ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NC

Comments / 2

Concern
4d ago

The mail is too nice not to have anymore stores that it has now. Use to be a great place to shop. Sure do miss the good old days.

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tourcounsel.com

Eastland Mall | Shopping mall in Charlotte, North Carolina

Eastland Mall was a shopping mall in Charlotte, North Carolina. The center opened on July 30, 1975, as the then-largest mall in North Carolina with three anchor department stores, Belk, J.C. Penney, and Ivey's. A Sears, Roebuck and Company store joined four years later. The mall was owned by Glimcher...
CHARLOTTE, NC
tourcounsel.com

Carolina Place | Shopping mall in Pineville, North Carolina

Carolina Place (also referred to as Carolina Place Mall) is a shopping mall located in Pineville, North Carolina, a suburb of Charlotte. The 1,200,000-square-foot (110,000 m2) GLA mall, in the shape of a curve, is anchored by Belk, a Dick's Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy combo store, Dillard's, and JCPenney.
PINEVILLE, NC
qcnews.com

Two dead, two injured in south Charlotte crash: Medic

The collision happened near the intersection of Providence Road West and Lancaster Highway. Two dead, two injured in south Charlotte crash: Medic. The collision happened near the intersection of Providence Road West and Lancaster Highway. NC Zoo proposes ticket price increase. NC Zoo proposes ticket price increase. North Carolina education...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

Possible rain/ice mix in North Carolina Sunday morning

(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We are still on tap for a much cooler, wetter weekend ahead! We keep the skies cloudy but primarily quiet today. Showers start to creep in from the south by dinner time. Expect much cooler temperatures with highs in the middle 50s.  Our well-advertised storm arrives tonight into Sunday, bringing some winter […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Catawba County property reevaluations raising eyebrows

As notices went out Friday about the four-year evaluation, county residents are surprised by the rise in rates. County officials are working to respond to the new property values. Catawba County property reevaluations raising eyebrows. As notices went out Friday about the four-year evaluation, county residents are surprised by the...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
franchising.com

Another Broken Egg Cafe Elevates Brunch Experience in Rock Hill

Nation’s Leading Upscale Breakfast, Brunch and Lunch Restaurant Brand Continues Nationwide Expansion with Opening of Second Location in Charlotte Metropolitan Area. February 10, 2023 // Franchising.com // ROCK HILL, S.C. - Another Broken Egg Cafe is ushering in an unmatched, exquisite brunch experience to those who love Southern-inspired food and amazing customer service in the Charlotte metropolitan area with the opening of its newest location in Rock Hill, South Carolina.
ROCK HILL, SC
qcnews.com

Submerged car pulled from Lake Norman near Sherrills Ford

Authorities raised a car from the water in Lake Norman Wednesday. Submerged car pulled from Lake Norman near Sherrills …. Authorities raised a car from the water in Lake Norman Wednesday. Waxhaw resident launches his own rideshare business. Getting around town can be a struggle for some that live in...
SHERRILLS FORD, NC
WBTV

Charlotte woman wins $1 million from a $2 lottery ticket

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte woman’s lucky day came when she won $1 million from a $2 lottery ticket. Vaughn bought her lucky Quick Pick ticket from the Kwick Mart on Albemarle Road in Charlotte. She matched numbers on five white balls to win $1 million. [Ticket purchased...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

New manager announced at Webb Road Flea Market

ROWAN COUNTY N.C. (WBTV) - After more than 33 years at Webb Road Flea Market, the last 16 as manager, Lewis “Buddy” Johnson will be retiring. Johnson has been a loyal Webb Road Flea Market employee since joining soon after the market opened in 1985. “Management, staff, vendors...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

Remains inside submerged Lake Norman car tied to missing Newton woman

SHERRILLS FORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A car associated with a Newton woman who went missing in 2008 was lifted from Lake Norman near Sherrills Ford Wednesday, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said they were called to the scene after a boater with a...
NEWTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy