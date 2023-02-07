Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Congressman Blasts NFL for Rihanna's Halftime Performance
A Texas lawmaker highly disapproves of Rihanna's Super Bowl engagement. The Fenty businesswoman's first performance in nearly four years will be Sunday at the Apple Music halftime show. Republican Congressmen and former White House doctor Ronny Jackson from Texas explained why he wouldn't be watching. On Twitter and Truth Social, Jackson criticized the NFL for inviting the Barbadian singer to perform during Sunday's Super Bowl 57 halftime show. He argued that she should be removed from the show since the pop star previously tweeted pictures of a Cadillac with the words "F— Trump" spray-painted on it. "Rihanna spray painted 'F*** Donald Trump' on a car at the Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo. She's made a career of spewing degenerate filth while badmouthing America every chance she gets. Why is the NFL showcasing this crap? Rihanna SHOULD NOT be the halftime performer!!," Jackson tweeted.
Ricky Nelson and Kristin Harmon: Their Tragic, Troubled Lives, Deaths, and Marriage
In the mid-1960s, they were TV's golden couple. He was a TV star turned rock music icon who died in a tragic plane accident in 1985. She was his loyal wife and sometime co-star who struggled with depression and died of a heart attack in 2018.
iheart.com
Paul McCartney Pays Tribute To 'Inspiration' Burt Bacharach
Paul McCartney is the latest superstar to pay tribute to Burt Bacharach after his passing earlier this week. A legend in his own right, the former Beatle said Bacharach's "songs were an inspiration to people like me" and praised his "distinctive" work in the '60s and '70s. “Dear Burt Bacharach...
iheart.com
Chris Stapleton Brings Crowd To Tears While Singing The National Anthem
Chris Stapleton delivered a beautiful version of the national anthem. On Sunday night, February 12, the "Broken Halos" singer had the entire stadium on their feet as he crooned "The Star Spangled Banner." He was joined by Academy award-winner Troy Kotsur, who delivered a beautiful ASL version of the song. Stapleton's twangy rendition of the national anthem hit home to a lot of people on the sidelines, including Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni, who was brought to tears. His set concluded with a historic military flyover that was conducted by an all-female crew for the first time ever.
iheart.com
Pregnant Kylie Kelce Discusses Jason Kelce's Dedication As A 'Girl Dad'
Kylie Kelce, wife of Philidephia Eagles' center Jason Kelce is set to conceive the couple's third child this month, and it's another girl. During an interview with People, just days before Super Bowl LVII, Kylie mentioned that Jason hopes to eventually have a son, but is very happy to be "girl dad."
Comments / 0