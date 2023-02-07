Gov. Tony Evers announced on Monday the appointment of Dr. Joan M. Prince to the University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents. “Dr. Prince has an impressive and trailblazing career, including earning four degrees from UW-Milwaukee,” said Gov. Evers in a statement. “From working on her doctorate to her time as an associate professor and vice chancellor to serving at the United Nations, she will bring a wealth of experience and insights to the Board and a deep appreciation for the work of students, faculty, and staff across the System.”

