Gov. Evers appoints Dr. Joan M. Prince to UWS Board of Regents

Gov. Tony Evers announced on Monday the appointment of Dr. Joan M. Prince to the University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents. “Dr. Prince has an impressive and trailblazing career, including earning four degrees from UW-Milwaukee,” said Gov. Evers in a statement. “From working on her doctorate to her time as an associate professor and vice chancellor to serving at the United Nations, she will bring a wealth of experience and insights to the Board and a deep appreciation for the work of students, faculty, and staff across the System.”
Black Oxygen: “Greatness should be normal” with Judge Everett Mitchell

The Honorable Rev Everett Mitchell is currently running to be on Wisconsin’s Supreme Court. In this episode, Judge Mitchell discusses why he decided to run for the Wisconsin Supreme Court, his southern roots and its impact on his baking abilities, the codification of race within US history, his vision of how law can be a force for good, the role of beauty in changing the narrative and distortion of Black images, and much more.
Nicholas Gulig is the state of Wisconsin’s new poet laureate

While the cultural landscape of Wisconsin is considered part of the state’s future, a new addition to that effort has been announced by the Wisconsin Poet Laureate Commission (WPLC). On Jan. 14, Nicholas Gulig started serving his two-year term as the new state poet laureate of Wisconsin and will work in this role until the end of 2024.
Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison’s communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.

