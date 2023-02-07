Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Chinese Spy Balloon has Been Spotted Above the U.S. and Was Finally Shot Down Over the Coast of South CarolinaZack Love
Jet Zooms By, Explosion and Smoke Follow Where Chinese Spy Balloon Was Spotted, Military Helicopters Rush to SceneEden ReportsBillings, MT
Beijing Denies Balloon Flying Over US Territory is SpyingAnne SpollenBillings, MT
According to the Pentagon, the item seen above Billings was a Chinese surveillance balloon.Superb26Billings, MT
Big grocery store chain opening another new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
UW System Board of Regents to present 15th annual Diversity Awards on Feb. 10
The University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents will honor winners of the 15th annual Regents’ Diversity Awards on Friday, Feb. 10. The award is for people and organizations that provide support for students from underrepresented and marginalized backgrounds, and each recipient of an award is given $7,500 to continue carrying that mission forward.
Opal Lee, the ‘grandmother of Juneteenth,’ becomes second Black American to have portrait hung in Texas statehouse
(CNN) — Opal Lee, the 96-year-old Texan who successfully championed legislation to make Juneteenth a federal holiday, was honored on Wednesday with the unveiling of a portrait at the state Capitol. The portrait of Lee, known as the “grandmother of Juneteenth,” is the first new portrait to be hung...
Gov. Evers appoints Dr. Joan M. Prince to UWS Board of Regents
Gov. Tony Evers announced on Monday the appointment of Dr. Joan M. Prince to the University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents. “Dr. Prince has an impressive and trailblazing career, including earning four degrees from UW-Milwaukee,” said Gov. Evers in a statement. “From working on her doctorate to her time as an associate professor and vice chancellor to serving at the United Nations, she will bring a wealth of experience and insights to the Board and a deep appreciation for the work of students, faculty, and staff across the System.”
Black Oxygen: “Greatness should be normal” with Judge Everett Mitchell
The Honorable Rev Everett Mitchell is currently running to be on Wisconsin’s Supreme Court. In this episode, Judge Mitchell discusses why he decided to run for the Wisconsin Supreme Court, his southern roots and its impact on his baking abilities, the codification of race within US history, his vision of how law can be a force for good, the role of beauty in changing the narrative and distortion of Black images, and much more.
Democrats in Connecticut want to ban state agencies from using ‘Latinx’
(CNN) — Several state Democratic lawmakers in Connecticut are seeking to ban state agencies from using “Latinx,” — the latest example of political backlash against the term. Members of the Connecticut state House introduced a bill last month that would prohibit state agencies and employees acting...
College Board unveils official framework for new AP African American studies course
(CNN) — The College Board released Wednesday the official framework of a new Advanced Placement course on African American Studies that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis earlier denounced for imposing a “political agenda.”. In recent months, the multidisciplinary course has been praised by academics and historians, all while becoming...
DeSantis proposes banning diversity and inclusion initiatives at Florida universities
(CNN) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that he intends to ban state universities from spending money on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in hopes that they will “wither on the vine” without funding. “It really serves as an ideological filter, a political filter,” the Republican...
Nicholas Gulig is the state of Wisconsin’s new poet laureate
While the cultural landscape of Wisconsin is considered part of the state’s future, a new addition to that effort has been announced by the Wisconsin Poet Laureate Commission (WPLC). On Jan. 14, Nicholas Gulig started serving his two-year term as the new state poet laureate of Wisconsin and will work in this role until the end of 2024.
It’s Only 10 Minutes: January 26
On the podcast today: the Mann Scholars program has a new leader and Wisconsin has a new Poet Laureate.
Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison’s communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.https://madison365.com/
