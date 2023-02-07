Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Why Jalen Hurts has the Potential to be the Super Bowl MVPJason GriffithPhiladelphia, PA
The Unstoppable Rise of Patrick Mahomes: How the Two-Time MVP Proved His Dominance in the NFLPPKansas City, MO
Super Bowl LVII: Eagles vs. Chiefs- An Unforgettable Game For The History BooksJaneKansas City, MO
Super Bowl LVII poll resultsAdrian HolmanPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl
Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Halftime Announcement
Andy Reid reportedly did not speak with Erin Andrews at halftime of the Super Bowl. According to the Fox Sports sideline reporter, the Chiefs have a policy, in which the head coach doesn't speak at halftime if his team is trailing. The Chiefs were trailing the Eagles, 24-14, at halftime of the ...
WIBW
Reid’s last ride? Report says Chiefs coach has ‘decision to make’ following Super Bowl
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Andy Reid has hit the coaching lottery. Sunday night, the Kansas City Chiefs’ head coach will conclude his sixth season coaching quarterback Patrick Mahomes and fifth with the star as his starting QB. Still, according to a report from FOX’s Jay Glazer Sunday ahead...
WIBW
Chiefs complete comeback, win Super Bowl 57
GLENDALE, Ariz. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs win their third Super Bowl in franchise history, defeating the Eagles 38-35. The Chiefs won the toss and deferred, so Philadelphia had the ball first. The Eagles struck first with a one-yard QB sneak for a TD by Jalen Hurts, putting Philadelphia up 7-0.
WIBW
Chiefs players welcome Super Sunday babies
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s definitely a Super Sunday for a couple of Kansas City Chiefs players who are welcoming new little ones to Chiefs Kingdom. Offensive lineman Nick Allegretti’s wife Christina gave birth to twin girls in Chicago. The NFL Network reports Allegretti and his parents FaceTimed family members around 3:30 a.m. Sunday from their hotel lobby.
WIBW
Coach Leipold reflects on seeing his former player play in the Super Bowl
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - While Chiefs fans prepare to cheer on Kansas City in the Super Bowl on Sunday, those who are also Jayhawk fans might remember there’s a rookie on the Eagles who used to sport the Crimson and Blue. Kyron Johnson was drafted in 2022 by Philadelphia,...
WIBW
Super Bowl 57 entertainers speak ahead of their big show
PHOENIX, AZ. (WIBW) - Rihanna, Chris Stapleton, Babyface and Sheryl Lee Ralph spoke in a moderated discussion ahead of their big performances on Sunday during the Super Bowl. “This was not on my bucket list and was not anything I ever imagined that I would do. So to get that call. Are you sure? You, me. And I’m so honored,” said Babyface, who will be singing America the Beautiful.
WIBW
The Fan Experience is bringing a lot of smiles and fun for Super Bowl 57
GLENDALE, AZ. (WIBW) - An experience fans certainly love and continue to show out for ahead of Super Bowl 57. As parents and relatives watch their kids go through drills, older generation of Chiefs fans are enjoying what Kansas City as done. “Andy Reid has done a spectacular job. We...
WIBW
Former K-State WR Kade Warner explains becoming a Chiefs fan
GLENDALE, AZ. (WIBW) - Since graduating from Kansas State, Kade Warner is preparing to get to the next level. Warner is from Arizona and his dad (Kurt), the Hall of Famer played for the Cardinals and said he’s excited to have the Super Bowl back in Arizona. He talked...
WIBW
Five-time cancer survivor goes to Super Bowl 57
GLENDALE, AZ. (WIBW) - Joe Mottlow is a five-time cancer survivor who is currently battling the disease for the sixth time. His friends knew going to a Super Bowl was on his bucket list, so they brought him to Arizona for Super Bowl 57. “I came all the way out...
WIBW
KC holds last Red Friday ‘Red Kingdom Rally’ before Super Bowl on Sunday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City officially kicked off Super Bowl weekend with a Red Kingdom Rally Friday night in the Kansas City Power & Light District. Chiefs fans packed the entertainment district for live music, DJs, contests and giveaways ahead of Sunday’s watch party. Fans can celebrate...
WIBW
13 Sports talks with Mitch Holthus ahead of Super Bowl 57
PHOENIX, AZ. (WIBW) - 13 Sports’ Katie Maher talked with Voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus ahead of Super Bowl 57, where the Chiefs will take on the Eagles in Glendale, Arizona. Holthus gave his expertise on this run of success the Chiefs have managed to put together over...
WIBW
Vince Live Shot Super Bowl Day 4
Stores stock up on Chiefs gear ahead of biggest game of the year. Axtell Community Grocery held a soft opening on January 18th but today held its grand opening. Family, friends and the community witnessed a historical moment after the first indigenous bishop was formally installed.
WIBW
FIRST LOOK: Renderings released of what NFL Draft will look like in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The NFL and Kansas City Sports Commission have released first-look images of what the upcoming NFL Draft will look like in Kansas City in April. The images show a decked-out Union Station, along with large signage and fan areas between the World War I Museum’s Liberty Memorial and Union Station.
WIBW
Chiefs fans come together at Super Bowl 57 outdoor fan experience
PHOENIX, AZ. (WIBW) - Chiefs fans from all over the world have gathered in Arizona to celebrate Kansas City’s trip to Super Bowl 57. At the outdoor fan experience in Hance Park, fans had the opportunity to listen to live music, play cornhole and other games set up by the host committee, and interact with other members of Chiefs Kingdom.
WIBW
KC Sports Commission gives updates on NFL Draft while in Arizona
PHOENIX, AZ. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Sports Commission Director spoke to the media about updates on the 2023 NFL Draft while out in Arizona for the Super Bowl. “We had to come back, and really with the Chiefs and the city say, ‘can we make this happen’ and of course that answer was yes. “Then that work was how do we prove to the NFL that it needs to happen here. And that took a few years to get that done, we were told no a time or two. but now we’re ready here to make that happen,” said Kathy Nelson.
WIBW
The Chiefs offense proved the preseason doubters wrong
PHOENIX, AZ. (WIBW) - It’s almost time for the Chiefs to take on the Eagles in Super Bowl 57. Looking back at the preseason, this team had a lot of doubters about their offensive success given the loss of Tyreek Hill. But now the No. 1 offense in the league is gearing up to take on the No. 1 defense on the biggest stage in the NFL.
WIBW
Washburn’s new Dancing Blues head coach also cheers for Chiefs
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Grace Ellrich, a Topeka native, is an NFL cheerleader for the Kansas City Chiefs but that’s not all. Ellrich has been cheering for the Chiefs for the past two years now and she was recently hired as the new head coach of the Washburn’s Dancing Blues.
WIBW
Chiefs fans find a way to tailgate in Glendale before the big game
GLENDALE, AZ. (WIBW) - Though they are not allowed to tailgate in the lots of State Farm Stadium on Sunday, Cheifs and Eagles fans have been finding tailgates throughout the area on the Saturday before. Fans were welcomed for a tailgate at McFadden’s in Glendale, where they came together to...
WIBW
Chiefs fans line up outside State Farm Stadium
GLENDALE, AZ. (WIBW) - Chiefs fans got excited for the big game while lining up outside State Farm Stadium hours before kickoff. “I just feel like our times finally here. You know we went through all the heartbreak and being so close and just not ever quite making it there,” said one fan, reflecting on the franchise’s recent success.
Comments / 0