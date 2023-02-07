U.S. Bank is sponsoring for the second year in a row the Acton Children’s Business Fair. The second annual event that’s open to students grades 1-8 will take place Sunday, March 5, from 1–3 p.m. at The Mill and Mine in downtown Knoxville (227 W Depot Avenue). The one-day marketplace will showcase the creativity, innovation, and business acumen of 50 young entrepreneurs from the Knoxville area.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO