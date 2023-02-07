Read full article on original website
What’s Next: 2023 Trends to Watch
Mansha Daswani checks in with several distributors about the trends they expect will shape the kids’ media business throughout 2023. The kids’ business took some tough hits in 2022, beginning at the start of the year when the U.K.’s Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport said it would be discontinuing the Young Audiences Content Fund. The confusion around HBO Max’s kids’ and family strategy that would begin later in the year, starting with Tom Ascheim’s exit from Warner Bros. Discovery and continuing with a slew of projects being canceled or put on hold, did not make life easier for producers and distributors. Inflation, slowing SVOD gains and a weakening ad market put pressure on budgets, making financing ever more complex. And with a fast-moving AVOD/FAST channel landscape, windowing became much more challenging.
Kidoodle.TV’s Streaming Edge
Brenda Bisner, chief content officer at Kidoodle.TV, revealed what’s driving its usage gains across multiple markets and platforms at the TV Kids Festival today. Bisner was interviewed by TV Kids’ Kristin Brzoznowski about the AVOD platform’s approach to “Safe Streaming” and how it has evolved over the last few years. You can view the session here.
Toonz Teams with Nuttery for Hakan Brakan Series
Toonz Media Group and Nuttery Entertainment have partnered for Super Brakan & Ice Bella: Defenders of Imagination, featuring the book character Hakan Brakan. The CGI series will be a comedy adventure in which ordinary moments are viewed through the exaggerated lens of a kid. Authors and creators of the character, Sören Olsson and Anders Jacobsson, are on board as story supervisors.
Colman Domingo to Star in Netflix Limited Series
Netflix has given a series order to The Madness, a conspiracy thriller under Chernin Entertainment’s (The North Road Company) first-look deal with the streamer. Colman Domingo (Zola, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Fear The Walking Dead) leads the cast, playing a media pundit who must fight for his innocence and his life after he stumbles upon a murder deep in the Poconos woods.
Network4 Launches Channel in Czech Republic & Slovakia
Luxembourg-based Network4 Group has launched STORY4, its first channel in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. STORY4 features romantic and family-friendly series and films aimed at primarily women viewers. It will also air light crime stories. More than half of the programs were produced after 2014, and 80 percent are only available on STORY4.
WildBrain Television Unveils Upcoming Live-Action Slate
WildBrain Television has revealed its upcoming live-action slate, beginning with the Life with Derek spin-off Life with Luca. Life with Luca is set to debut exclusively on Family Channel on February 20. It picks up 18 years after the show ended, with both Casey and Derek dealing with their separate teenage children, who constantly test their limits.
