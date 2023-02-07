Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kamala Harris Raves About Electric School Buses: "Has WiFi And Even USB Outlets...Come On, Imagine!"Eden ReportsSaint Cloud, MN
Highly-rated retail store opens in MinnesotaKristen WaltersSaint Cloud, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes sweep St. Cloud State, prevail in OT for second-straight seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
No. 1 Buckeyes take 6-game winning streak on road at No. 16 St. Cloud StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Unique food chain opening new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersSaint Cloud, MN
Related
Snowball Fight Caught On Camera By Unusual Suspects in Minnesota
While Minnesota kids are wishing for another snow day, the animals in our state are having a little fun! In case you missed it, caught on camera was a snowball fight by some of the biggest animals in our state. Como Park Zoo & Conservatory Animals Caught On Camera Having...
Too Early or Too Late to Be Seeing Pests Like These in Minnesota?
The other morning I was walking into work. Which is at about 5 am, I know, very early, but hey that's the life of being on radio and doing a morning show. Not the point. Anyway, I got to work, parked and started walking in, when I caught out of the corner of my eye, something scurrying.
Annual St. Cloud Sportsmen’s Show Offers Something for All Ages
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Fans of hunting, fishing or any other outdoor recreational activities will make their way to downtown St. Cloud this weekend. The 35th Annual Sportsmen's Show runs Friday through Sunday at the River's Edge Convention Center. Show Manager Barry Ceniko says they have a good mix...
WTIP
North Shore DNR officials share favorite winter fish recipes
In the late 1980s, Minnesota conservation officers, formerly widely known as game wardens, came together to share their favorite tried and true fish, wild game, soup, waterfowl, and wild rice recipes. The recipes were compiled by the Minnesota Conservation Officers Association and published in the Minnesota Game Wardens’ Cookbook in 1989.
Emerald Ash Borer Found in St. Cloud Ash Trees
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Emerald Ash Borer Found in St. Cloud Ash Trees. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has confirmed the infestation in the city. St. Cloud officials are encouraging homeowners to look for signs of the insect. First, be sure you've identified the ash trees on your property. Then, look for woodpecker damage, they like EAB larvae. Check for bark cracks like EAB tunneling under the bark. And, if you feel like you may have an infestation contact a professional.
Minnesota Is Home To This Venomous Mammal
When I think about venomous animals in Minnesota, I think of snakes. I never thought of any mammal as being venomous. But we do have one venomous mammal here in Minnesota. According to the DNR, Minnesota is home to the Northern Short-Tailed Shrew, which has venomous saliva. The venom is to help them stun their insect prey, but people have been bitten by them, and will often experience swelling and itching, sort of like getting stung by a bee.
Minnesota Community Comes Together For 17-Year-Old With Cancer
Meet a very special young man by the name of Cole Carlson. Cole is a junior at Pillager High School. He turned 17 years old in August of last year and is the son of Mike and Tammi Carlson. Just after celebrating his Golden birthday, he received news that he...
Have You Tried All Of These St. Cloud Area Pizza Places? [GALLERY]
Apparently February 9th is National Pizza Party Day... who knew?! The St. Cloud area boasts dozens of pizza restaurants to satiate your craving for a hot, delicious pizza. Below is a comprehensive list of pizza restaurants in the area with addresses, phone numbers and websites for each.
St. Cloud Fire Crews Respond to Basement Fire
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud fire crews responded to a basement fire Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened just after 12:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Wilson Avenue Northeast. Fire crews arrived to find smoke coming from the basement and first floor windows of the home. The fire...
willmarradio.com
Craig recovering at home at being attacked in elevator
(Undated) -- Second District Congresswoman Angie Craig says she's "very, very lucky that I was not more injured" when she was assaulted in an elevator at her apartment building in Washington D-C. Craig says she's home in Minnesota recovering. Police arrested a homeless man who allegedly grabbed Craig's neck and punched her in the chin. Craig threw hot coffee at the assailant before he fled. Craig's chief of staff said she was bruised but "physically OK" after the attack, which apparently was not politically motivated. Craig says she's thanking friends, constituents and colleagues for their outpouring of support which has been overwhelming.
Open Letter to the Lady in the Customer Service Line at St. Cloud Kohl’s
To the lady in the customer service line at Kohl's in St. Cloud. I understand that it might be inconvenient that there is only one open cash register zone at Kohl's currently. And I understand that you probably saw an opportunity to use the customer service area to ring up your purchases while you may have also had a return.
valleynewslive.com
Minnesota offering free gun locks to all Minnesota gun owners
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota is setting a goal to get gun locks in the hands of every gun owner in Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota DNR gave away more than 18,000 gun locks during the Minnesota State fair but their new goal is to get them in the hands of every Minnesota gun owner.
OnlyInYourState
This Historic Minnesota Ghost Town Could Be Home To The Next State Park
Taconite Harbor is a former mining community on the north shore of Lake Superior that was abandoned in the 1980s – now a ghost town, with its location and history, we think it would be excellent as the next Minnesota state park. Thus, Taconite Harbor has a history related...
Catholic Charities Mardi Gras Event Raises Over $350,000
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Catholic Charities says their 41st annual Mardi Gras event last month was another success. Over 550 people attended the event, which raised over $350,000. The silent auction sold over 120 items and raised $28,000. Executive Director Steve Pareja says they are appreciative of the ongoing...
Fire Damages South St. Cloud Business
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A large fire at the Sell's Reconditioning Center in South St. Cloud caused approximately $350,000 in damage. St. Cloud fire crews were called out to 1042 33rd Street South at around 5:30 p.m. Fire Chief Matt Love says they arrived to find heavy black smoke...
Check Out Photos Of How The Amish Ice Fish In Minnesota With Sweet Wagon House
I doubt you'll find a better-built fish house than this one spotted on a Minnesota Lake. I've never personally witnessed Amish people ice fishing, but that's what happened this last weekend. Photos were posted to an ice fishing group commending the Amish on their handy work. A lot of people...
St. Cloud Fire Crew Responds to Fire Outside Home
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Fire crews were called to a house fire early Friday morning. The St. Cloud Fire Department says the call came in at about 1:15 a,m. at 512 13th Street South. They found a fire on the exterior of the home. The damage estimate is about...
This 60-Foot-Tall Magnetic Rock is Hidden in a Minnesota Forest
It's a little-known piece of geologic history, nestled in a Minnesota forest. Just be careful not to wear any magnetic apparel around it, or you might not be able to get away. Be prepared for a bit of a hike while heading to this towering rock, as it's only accessible by hiking trails.
Where’s the best pizza in Minnesota? Jason DeRusha gives his top 25 spots
With National Pizza Day arriving once again, the debate of “Where’s the best pizza spot in Minnesota?” is as hot as ever. Where do Minnesotans and Jason DeRusha think you can get the best slice?
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
St. Cloud, MN
15K+
Followers
17K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://minnesotasnewcountry.com
Comments / 0