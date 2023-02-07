ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ST. CLOUD - In my career, I’ve covered visits from four political ‘superstars’; I’ve covered candidates Clinton and Obama, President Biden before he announced he was running, and Ed Schaffer, the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture. So, when we heard Vice President Harris was going to visit St. Cloud, I assumed I’d play some role in the coverage. I also admit I wasn’t as excited as I used to be. I knew what to expect, the shine had rubbed off the penny.
